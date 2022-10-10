Alabama school district in the process of putting Narcan in schools

CHICKASAW, Ala. ( WKRG ) — As we are seeing fentanyl in more and more places, school districts are taking precautions, by keeping the drug that can treat an opioid overdose on hand at their schools.

Chickasaw City Schools are in the process of putting Narcan in their middle and high school, and making sure some staff is trained on how to use it.

It’s a life-saving precaution. “It could happen any day and we’d rather be prepared than not,” said Vicki Wren, the lead nurse for the health services department at Chickasaw City Schools.

Wren is currently in the process of making sure the three nurses at Chickasaw City schools are trained on how to use the Narcan nasal spray, in case a child ever overdoses from Fentanyl or another opioid at school.

“I don’t think there’s going to be a school system anywhere that’s not going to have to deal with this at some point or another,” said David Wofford, the Chickasaw City Schools Superintendent.

“It’s just so readily available, unfortunately. It’s so easy to get. It’s on the streets. Because it is a prescription medication, many many people have those medications on hand,” Wren said about fentanyl.

Chickasaw City Schools started the process of getting the drug at the beginning of the school year. Other staff, including counselors and some administrators, will also be trained eventually.

“I believe all school systems should have this in their schools, it’s a necessity in the age that we live in,” said Wren.

That necessity, nearly a reality, after a fentanyl scare at Chickasaw High School last week. Chickasaw Police were called to the school after it was believed a student took fentanyl and overdosed in a classroom.

A doctor determined at the hospital it was not a fentanyl overdose. School and law enforcement officials were thankful for the response, as everyone acted quickly.

“No one wants to go through a trial run in this fashion, but if it had to happen we were thankful that they did handle it with expertise the way they should have,” said Wofford.

Narcan should be arriving at Chickasaw City Schools by the end of the month.

“I do think that’s a comfort, knowing that if something should happen, whether it’s intentional or accidental, there is a protocol that can possibly, it’s not guaranteed, but it can possibly save a life,” said Wofford.

Both Baldwin County Schools and Mobile County Schools have had Narcan at their schools since 2019.

