ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chickasaw, AL

Alabama school district in the process of putting Narcan in schools

By Nicolette Schleisman
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ItTcr_0iTH4isY00

CHICKASAW, Ala. ( WKRG ) — As we are seeing fentanyl in more and more places, school districts are taking precautions, by keeping the drug that can treat an opioid overdose on hand at their schools.

Chickasaw City Schools are in the process of putting Narcan in their middle and high school, and making sure some staff is trained on how to use it.

14-year-old dies in attempted robbery by other teens, police say

It’s a life-saving precaution. “It could happen any day and we’d rather be prepared than not,” said Vicki Wren, the lead nurse for the health services department at Chickasaw City Schools.

Wren is currently in the process of making sure the three nurses at Chickasaw City schools are trained on how to use the Narcan nasal spray, in case a child ever overdoses from Fentanyl or another opioid at school.

“I don’t think there’s going to be a school system anywhere that’s not going to have to deal with this at some point or another,” said David Wofford, the Chickasaw City Schools Superintendent.

“It’s just so readily available, unfortunately. It’s so easy to get. It’s on the streets. Because it is a prescription medication, many many people have those medications on hand,” Wren said about fentanyl.

How long until we change the clocks?

Chickasaw City Schools started the process of getting the drug at the beginning of the school year. Other staff, including counselors and some administrators, will also be trained eventually.

“I believe all school systems should have this in their schools, it’s a necessity in the age that we live in,” said Wren.

That necessity, nearly a reality, after a fentanyl scare at Chickasaw High School last week. Chickasaw Police were called to the school after it was believed a student took fentanyl and overdosed in a classroom.

A doctor determined at the hospital it was not a fentanyl overdose. School and law enforcement officials were thankful for the response, as everyone acted quickly.

Several businesses a ’total loss’ after major fire in downtown Gatlinburg

“No one wants to go through a trial run in this fashion, but if it had to happen we were thankful that they did handle it with expertise the way they should have,” said Wofford.

Narcan should be arriving at Chickasaw City Schools by the end of the month.

“I do think that’s a comfort, knowing that if something should happen, whether it’s intentional or accidental, there is a protocol that can possibly, it’s not guaranteed, but it can possibly save a life,” said Wofford.

Both Baldwin County Schools and Mobile County Schools have had Narcan at their schools since 2019.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Alabama doctors warn of increased youth exposures to fentanyl, opioids

Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Doctors at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the Addiction Prevention Coalition of Birmingham are reinvigorating their efforts to educate youth about the dangers of opioids following an unprecedented increase in overdoses.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Governor Ivey awards nearly $19.3 million to improve Alabama communities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Thursday she has awarded nearly $19.3 million to provide improvements in 49 towns, cities and counties across the state. Governor Ivey's office said the Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) will enable local governments to pave or resurface roads, eliminate blight...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
City
Chickasaw, AL
Local
Alabama Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School District#Linus K12#School Districts#High School#Narcan#Chickasaw City Schools
wvtm13.com

Retired Alabama teachers seek better retirement benefits

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Some retired teachers in Central Alabama are having a hard time making ends meet with the retirement benefits they receive. Learn more in the video above about a push to make life more manageable for teachers once they retire.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Praise 93.3

4 Simple Ways to Grow Your Alabama Church

Alabama churches are growing, and some are not. But how does a church grow in numbers? How does a church bring in visitors in the modern era? Plus how do we keep them coming to church during the post pandemic period and with the current climate. Here are some tips to help your church grow in Alabama and in any state.
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

LOOK: Crazy Amount of Hail Strikes Alabama During Severe Weather Threat

Yesterday’s severe weather threat that impacted various portions of Alabama brought much-needed rain to our area. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said during his morning weather briefing video “that we received some very beneficial rain for Alabama over the past 24 hours many spots going over one inch. Some spots going over 2 to 3 inches.”
MARION COUNTY, AL
WTVM

2 Alabama businesses fined for violating Child Labor Laws

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Two Alabama businesses, including one in Opelika, have been fined by the Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL) for multiple Child Labor Law violations. According to ADOL, the department has collected more than $35,000 in civil monetary penalties from JK USA, located in Opelika, and SL Alabama, in Alexander City.
OPELIKA, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

42K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy