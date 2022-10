NEW YORK - October 14, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) ART NYC introduces Azita Sadeghi's 15 photographs as her portrait and landscapes in Iran. Azita Sadeghi is an Iranian painter and photographer who's been practicing in the field of Art over the past 10 years. She is the founder and owner of Azita Art Gallery in Iran.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO