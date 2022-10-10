Read full article on original website
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Miami's Café La Trova named a best bar in the world for second year
Little Havana's Café La Trova added another accolade to its collection this month with the recent release of The World's 50 Best Bars, an annual list celebrating the very best of the world's beverage industry.Why it matters: Only eight bars in the U.S. made the cut this year, and just two of those are outside of New York City.This is the second year the Cuban restaurant and bar from legendary cantinero Julio Cabrera and James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein has earned this distinction. La Chancleta cocktail is really served on a sandal. Photo: Alexa Mencia/AxiosBackground: Café La Trova opened...
Miami New Times
How to Get a Table at Joe's Stone Crab
October is upon us, and that means Miamians are celebrating the (slightly) cooler weather while sipping pumpkin spice lattes, amber beers, and preparing for Halloween. There's also one other October ritual only Floridians celebrate: the official reopening of Joe's Stone Crab. Joe's opens at 4 p.m. on Friday, October 14...
fb101.com
ITALICA OFFICIALLY OPENS IN MIDTOWN MIAMI
Experienced restaurateur Pablo Sartori and Latino Hospitality Group, the minds behind the global Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar concepts, are proud to announce the official opening of Italica Midtown. The expansive 3,500-square-foot restaurant is adding a modern and colorful twist to traditional Italian cuisine with a customized spritz bar, Mediterranean-inspired pizzas, a special Golden Hour experience and more.
Halloween Festivities at The Wharf
Throw on your costume and join The Wharf Fort Lauderdale and The Wharf Miami for spooky events all month long The post Halloween Festivities at The Wharf appeared first on Fort Lauderdale Illustrated.
This Peach Tart Recipe Came Straight From a Michelin-Starred French Restaurant
Growing up in Miami, Melissa Catra often frequented the Cuban bakeries in her neighborhood, not knowing that one day she’d be a decorated chef in two of Miami’s famed French restaurants, Le Jardinier and L’Atelier. “There weren’t a lot of French bakeries when I was growing up,”...
When’s Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana opening at Plantation Walk?
Not one customer has ordered a slice at South Florida’s new Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, but the beloved New Haven icon has already fired up hundreds of char-blistered pies ahead of its Oct. 24 debut at Plantation Walk. The reason? The owners of Frank Pepe want its apizza (pronounced “ah-beets”) in Plantation to taste exactly like the original pies on New Haven’s Wooster Street, where its ...
This Is Florida's Best Sandwich Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best sandwich shops in every state.
secretmiami.com
Miami’s Oldest Neighborhood Is Considered One Of The Coolest In The World
A beloved Miami district has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. Coming in at number 29, Coconut Grove is one of Time Out’s 51 coolest neighborhoods this year, which was compiled by polling 20,000 city-dwellers around the world through their annual index survey. While...
The Concours Club Is An Automotive Resort Featuring Miami's Premier Private Race Track
Owning a supercar is almost a prerequisite to living in Miami. The problem is the place is relatively flat, and most supercars, like the Porsche 911 Turbo S, can break the speed limit before you hit the top of second gear. After a few days of using it on the...
gotodestinations.com
Where to Find The Best Breakfast in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
If you are looking for something a little extra special for breakfast, we think we have some breakfast spots here you have got to try. Fort Lauderdale has some amazing restaurants for breakfast, and we think you will agree! Let’s go!. Foxy Brown. Foxy Brown is a casual and...
Lil Wayne’s Miami Beach Mansion Is Up for Sale and We’re Obsessed with the Kitchen
If one of your favorite pastimes is to look at celebrity real estate listings, there’s a new one for you to check out. Rapper Lil Wayne (born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.) is selling his massive Miami Beach, Florida, home, but if you’re interested in nabbing it, you’ll need to have a good amount of money tucked away. $29.5 million, to be exact.
miamionthecheap.com
Discount advance tickets: Magic of Lights Homestead drive-thru experience
Magic of Lights Homestead is a magical holiday drive-thru experience coming to the Homestead Speedway every night starting November 18, 2022 to January 1, 2023 from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Magic of Lights is a dazzling experience featuring favorite holiday scenes and characters of the season using the...
bocaratontribune.com
South Beach Seafood Festival is almost here! OCT 19 – 22, 2022
Get ready, fellow Foodies – and especially you Seafoodies — The South Beach Seafood Festival is almost here!. Now celebrating its 10th year, the South Beach Seafood Festival has fast become one of the area’s favorite culinary festivals, as it kicks off south Florida’s famed Stone Crab Season, with four days of food, fun, culinary competitions, creative cocktails, South Beach scenery, and general seafood frenzy. The acclaimed culinary extravaganza has also garnered impressive national recognition, including “Top Food Festival in the US” by Food Network & USA Today, “The Best Seafood Festival in the US” by the Travel Channel,“Top 5 Chef Competition” by Food Network, “Top Foodie Event in the FALL” by Forbes Travel, and “Best Chef Beach Bash” by Ocean Drive! And the best part, it all goes to benefit a great cause in Miami Dade County with CI Foundation’s EAT SMART program. It all kicks off Wednesday, October 19, and culminates in the signature South Beach Seafood Festival along South Beach’s scenic Lummus Park on Saturday, October 22.
communitynewspapers.com
Doral Inaugurates New Cultural Arts Center
Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez, City Council, Codina Partners, along with project contractor and architects will inaugurate the Doral Cultural Arts Center with a ribbon cutting and plaque unveiling ceremony. The community is invited to attend and enjoy interactive workshops, live entertainment, family activities, and more!. The grand opening will...
Rodent dropping in mason jar, roaches in dining room: 3 South Florida restaurants shut last week
Cockroaches crawling around a dining room and a host stand, and rodents leaving feces on the floor and inside a mason jar were among the issues cited at three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
secretmiami.com
The Enchanting NightGarden Light Installation Returns To Miami In November
This November, head on a nightly stroll through the magical Fairchild Tropical Botanical Gardens in Miami and experience breathtaking illuminations, special effects, and many more surprises — right on time for Christmas. For most, fall marks the beginning of the spooky season with its auburn pumpkins and warm lattes....
Miami New Times
Flanigan's and Literally Miami Make Florida Meme History With Limited Time Collaboration
A local Miami social media meme brand has teamed up with Florida-based Flanigan's to show the Magic City what being Miami proud is all about. Literally Miami is the social media meme-maker behind the Florida-only mashup that serves to celebrate Flanigan's, a Florida-based restaurant group. Launched in 2017 as a...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Florida
Eat This, Not That! found the most delicious cinnamon rolls in every state.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Miami-Dade Parks to host Job Fair October 15
Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department will host a job fair Saturday, October 15, from 8:00 a.m. to 100 p.m., at Westwind Lakes Park, 6805 SW 152 Avenue. The Parks Department announced that it is offering exciting and enriching job opportunities across every corner of the county, with competitive pay and benefits.
bocamag.com
Boca’s Big Plans for Former Ocean Breeze Golf Course & More
The Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District is thinking big on its plans for the former Ocean Breeze golf course. Very big. The district’s proposed master plan for the roughly 200 acres within the Boca Teeca community in the city’s north end includes a golf complex and an Olympics-level— 50-meter lanes—aquatics center. But as they say on the Home Shopping Network, that’s not all.
