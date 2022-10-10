ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios Miami

Miami's Café La Trova named a best bar in the world for second year

Little Havana's Café La Trova added another accolade to its collection this month with the recent release of The World's 50 Best Bars, an annual list celebrating the very best of the world's beverage industry.Why it matters: Only eight bars in the U.S. made the cut this year, and just two of those are outside of New York City.This is the second year the Cuban restaurant and bar from legendary cantinero Julio Cabrera and James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein has earned this distinction. La Chancleta cocktail is really served on a sandal. Photo: Alexa Mencia/AxiosBackground: Café La Trova opened...
Miami New Times

How to Get a Table at Joe's Stone Crab

October is upon us, and that means Miamians are celebrating the (slightly) cooler weather while sipping pumpkin spice lattes, amber beers, and preparing for Halloween. There's also one other October ritual only Floridians celebrate: the official reopening of Joe's Stone Crab. Joe's opens at 4 p.m. on Friday, October 14...
fb101.com

ITALICA OFFICIALLY OPENS IN MIDTOWN MIAMI

Experienced restaurateur Pablo Sartori and Latino Hospitality Group, the minds behind the global Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar concepts, are proud to announce the official opening of Italica Midtown. The expansive 3,500-square-foot restaurant is adding a modern and colorful twist to traditional Italian cuisine with a customized spritz bar, Mediterranean-inspired pizzas, a special Golden Hour experience and more.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

When’s Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana opening at Plantation Walk?

Not one customer has ordered a slice at South Florida’s new Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, but the beloved New Haven icon has already fired up hundreds of char-blistered pies ahead of its Oct. 24 debut at Plantation Walk. The reason? The owners of Frank Pepe want its apizza (pronounced “ah-beets”) in Plantation to taste exactly like the original pies on New Haven’s Wooster Street, where its ...
secretmiami.com

Miami’s Oldest Neighborhood Is Considered One Of The Coolest In The World

A beloved Miami district has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. Coming in at number 29, Coconut Grove is one of Time Out’s 51 coolest neighborhoods this year, which was compiled by polling 20,000 city-dwellers around the world through their annual index survey. While...
gotodestinations.com

Where to Find The Best Breakfast in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

If you are looking for something a little extra special for breakfast, we think we have some breakfast spots here you have got to try. Fort Lauderdale has some amazing restaurants for breakfast, and we think you will agree! Let’s go!. Foxy Brown. Foxy Brown is a casual and...
miamionthecheap.com

Discount advance tickets: Magic of Lights Homestead drive-thru experience

Magic of Lights Homestead is a magical holiday drive-thru experience coming to the Homestead Speedway every night starting November 18, 2022 to January 1, 2023 from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Magic of Lights is a dazzling experience featuring favorite holiday scenes and characters of the season using the...
bocaratontribune.com

South Beach Seafood Festival is almost here! OCT 19 – 22, 2022

Get ready, fellow Foodies – and especially you Seafoodies — The South Beach Seafood Festival is almost here!. Now celebrating its 10th year, the South Beach Seafood Festival has fast become one of the area’s favorite culinary festivals, as it kicks off south Florida’s famed Stone Crab Season, with four days of food, fun, culinary competitions, creative cocktails, South Beach scenery, and general seafood frenzy. The acclaimed culinary extravaganza has also garnered impressive national recognition, including “Top Food Festival in the US” by Food Network & USA Today, “The Best Seafood Festival in the US” by the Travel Channel,“Top 5 Chef Competition” by Food Network, “Top Foodie Event in the FALL” by Forbes Travel, and “Best Chef Beach Bash” by Ocean Drive! And the best part, it all goes to benefit a great cause in Miami Dade County with CI Foundation’s EAT SMART program. It all kicks off Wednesday, October 19, and culminates in the signature South Beach Seafood Festival along South Beach’s scenic Lummus Park on Saturday, October 22.
communitynewspapers.com

Doral Inaugurates New Cultural Arts Center

Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez, City Council, Codina Partners, along with project contractor and architects will inaugurate the Doral Cultural Arts Center with a ribbon cutting and plaque unveiling ceremony. The community is invited to attend and enjoy interactive workshops, live entertainment, family activities, and more!. The grand opening will...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Rodent dropping in mason jar, roaches in dining room: 3 South Florida restaurants shut last week

Cockroaches crawling around a dining room and a host stand, and rodents leaving feces on the floor and inside a mason jar were among the issues cited at three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
secretmiami.com

The Enchanting NightGarden Light Installation Returns To Miami In November

This November, head on a nightly stroll through the magical Fairchild Tropical Botanical Gardens in Miami and experience breathtaking illuminations, special effects, and many more surprises — right on time for Christmas. For most, fall marks the beginning of the spooky season with its auburn pumpkins and warm lattes....
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Miami-Dade Parks to host Job Fair October 15

Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department will host a job fair Saturday, October 15, from 8:00 a.m. to 100 p.m., at Westwind Lakes Park, 6805 SW 152 Avenue. The Parks Department announced that it is offering exciting and enriching job opportunities across every corner of the county, with competitive pay and benefits.
bocamag.com

Boca’s Big Plans for Former Ocean Breeze Golf Course & More

The Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District is thinking big on its plans for the former Ocean Breeze golf course. Very big. The district’s proposed master plan for the roughly 200 acres within the Boca Teeca community in the city’s north end includes a golf complex and an Olympics-level— 50-meter lanes—aquatics center. But as they say on the Home Shopping Network, that’s not all.
