Motorsports

How Kaulig Racing Just Became an Intriguing NASCAR Cup Pick for '23

Kaulig Racing recently announced a deal for AJ Allmendinger to drive its Camaros for the full 2023 Cup Series season. It's tempting to look at Kaulig Racing and expect it to quickly impact NASCAR just as relative newcomer Trackhouse Racing has done in a short time. Kaulig took a huge...
MOTORSPORTS
Global Motorsports Group Porsche 992 GT3

Global Motorsports Group engineers and manufactures performance parts and fields race cars for customers. There were 16 GMG competition cars that just finished seasons this year in SRO Motorsports America (formerly Pirelli World Challenge), GT World Challenge America (GT2, GT3, GT4 classes), and IMSA, the latter where GMG clients competed in the Rolex 24 at Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring.
2023 BMW M2 Gets 453 HP, Standard Manual Transmission

BMW re-introduces its M2 coupe for the 2023 model year, following a year hiatus, with an MSRP of $63,195. The 3.0-liter S58 inline six-cylinder engine will produce 453 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque, with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. A variety of chassis adjustments bring this coupe into...
