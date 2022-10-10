Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
multihousingnews.com
Suburban Miami Condo Project Moves Forward
The 26-story Tal Aventura is set to be one story higher than the maximum permitted limit in the area. 2151 Development Group and 2020 Acquisitions have received conditional use approval for Tal Aventura, an upcoming 86-unit luxury condo tower in Aventura, Fla. IDEA Architects is behind the design of the 26-story, family-oriented project.
southdadenewsleader.com
Miami-Dade Schools Offer Wide Range of Opportunities for Students
Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) are one of the nation’s leaders in school choice options. When Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres made multiple “Meet and Greet” appearances throughout the county in March 2022, he emphasized that post-secondary education must include paths to good-paying jobs in technical and trades fields to enable graduates to go immediately to work with sustainable salaries and consider college later if they so choose. He also emphasized, “We want our schools to be the parents’ choice and to be the employer of choice.”
Click10.com
New Opa-Locka Flea Market set to open Saturday
OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – The Opa-Locka Hialeah Flea Market is getting a second chance and celebrating its grand opening at a new location on Saturday. Opa-Locka City officials will be on hand on Saturday for the opening of the “Opa-Locka Flea Market” at 13364 NW 42nd Street at noon.
WSVN-TV
Heavy downpours cause flooding in parts of Miami-Dade, Broward
MIAMI (WSVN) - A line of showers moved across South Florida, causing extensive flooding in parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties. A street flood advisory issued on Thursday afternoon for parts of Miami-Dade was allowed to expire, but the precipitation left standing water on major roadways in Miami. Just before...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSVN-TV
Several cars vandalized in Miami Beach parking lot
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Vehicles in Miami Beach were vandalized overnight. On Friday morning, about half a dozen cars had slashed tires in a public parking lot near 53rd Street and Collins Avenue. Micheal Zitomer, who picked up his car from the parking lot, began to drive away but...
communitynewspapers.com
Doral Inaugurates New Cultural Arts Center
Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez, City Council, Codina Partners, along with project contractor and architects will inaugurate the Doral Cultural Arts Center with a ribbon cutting and plaque unveiling ceremony. The community is invited to attend and enjoy interactive workshops, live entertainment, family activities, and more!. The grand opening will...
NBC Miami
Active Investigation Shuts Down Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs
Police blocked off the Sawgrass Expressway Thursday in Coral Springs due to an "active investigation." Both directions of the Sawgrass Expressway were shut down from US-441 to Coral Ridge Drive. Police opened both directions shortly after. Police did not specify what they were investigating. Further details were not available.
floridapolitics.com
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava backs ‘strong advocate’ A.J. D’Amico for HD 113
‘A.J. understands the journey towards freedom and opportunity shared by so many in our community.’. Democratic lawyer A.J. D’Amico’s bid to represent House District 113 in Miami-Dade now has support from the county’s top elected official. D’Amico’s campaign is announcing an endorsement from Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine...
IN THIS ARTICLE
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Miami-Dade Parks to host Job Fair October 15
Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department will host a job fair Saturday, October 15, from 8:00 a.m. to 100 p.m., at Westwind Lakes Park, 6805 SW 152 Avenue. The Parks Department announced that it is offering exciting and enriching job opportunities across every corner of the county, with competitive pay and benefits.
WSVN-TV
9 tenants displaced after apartment building goes up in flames in Weston
WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue responded to the scene of an apartment fire in Weston. The incident happened at 1211 Fairlake Trace, Wednesday afternoon. According to BSFR, three families, a total of nine people and two dogs, from two units have been displaced due to...
Click10.com
Jewish family receives legal notice from condo association to remove sukkah
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A South Florida Jewish family says they received a threatening letter from their condominium association as they mark a traditional holiday. The association says they can’t celebrate outside. “A sukkah cannot be underneath another object like a building, and it cannot be under a living...
Click10.com
Cars stranded when heavy rain floods streets in downtown Miami
MIAMI, Fla. – A heavy downpour flooded parts of downtown Miami late Thursday afternoon. The water just could not recede fast enough causing significant problems for drivers in downtown. Dozens of drivers were stranded in their cars on streets in Brickell and at various points along Biscayne Boulevard. “We...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
islandernews.com
Have we officially entered a ‘buyer’s market’ in area real estate?
Real estate prices continue their cooling off trend across Miami-Dade County as this week’s list reveals. During the period of Oct. 3 to 7, a Brickell one-bedroom unit with short-term rental capabilities (Hello, AirBnB cash flow!) sold for $95,000 under the listed sales price. As you read through this...
floridaconstructionnews.com
Developer ‘chomping at the bit’ to start building film $164 million studio in Fort Lauderdale
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. The Fort Lauderdale City Commission has approved a plan to build a $164 million film studio on a 61-acre parcel of land – the site of the former Wingate incinerator.
WSVN-TV
Multiple South Florida schools locked-down due to swatting calls
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said they received several calls of possible active shooters in Miami-Dade schools and Broward County schools. Just after 9 a.m., authorities received a call about an adult male shooter in body armor on the second floor of Miami Central High School, Tuesday,. A similar call was...
Miami New Times
How to Get a Table at Joe's Stone Crab
October is upon us, and that means Miamians are celebrating the (slightly) cooler weather while sipping pumpkin spice lattes, amber beers, and preparing for Halloween. There's also one other October ritual only Floridians celebrate: the official reopening of Joe's Stone Crab. Joe's opens at 4 p.m. on Friday, October 14...
Click10.com
‘Thank you Jesus’: 71-year-old woman ecstatic after accused Broward scammer turns himself in
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The second half of a pastor-son duo accused of scamming a woman out of more than $20,000 was in custody Wednesday, much to the relief of a woman who says she was victimized by the pair. Pastor Garry Souffrant and his son Jahmal are accused...
miamionthecheap.com
Discount advance tickets: Magic of Lights Homestead drive-thru experience
Magic of Lights Homestead is a magical holiday drive-thru experience coming to the Homestead Speedway every night starting November 18, 2022 to January 1, 2023 from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Magic of Lights is a dazzling experience featuring favorite holiday scenes and characters of the season using the...
mitchandmeltakemiami.com
Cantina La Veinte: An upscale Mexican Cantina in Brickell
A place to be seen, take in the views of Brickell Bay, and enjoy some Mexican-style tapas. My husband and I are Miami transplants. We moved from Tennesee to Miami in 2018, and made a home in Brickell for the first several years. Brickell, for the uninitiated, is the financial...
secretmiami.com
Miami’s Oldest Neighborhood Is Considered One Of The Coolest In The World
A beloved Miami district has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. Coming in at number 29, Coconut Grove is one of Time Out’s 51 coolest neighborhoods this year, which was compiled by polling 20,000 city-dwellers around the world through their annual index survey. While...
Comments / 0