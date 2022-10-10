Read full article on original website
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Fox Recipe Box: Pumpkin Pie Parfait
Not only is this easy pumpkin dessert delicious, the colorful parfaits look very festive and will definitely impress your guests. Vegan Vicki, chef and owner of Koncious Kuisine, shows Fox 8’s Natalie Herbick how to make Pumpkin Pie Parfaits. To get Vegan Vicki's recipe visit: https://fox8.com/morning-show/recipe-box/fox-recipe-box-pumpkin-pie-parfait/
One of the Best Gins Around Just Unveiled Its Annual ‘Distiller’s Cut’ Edition
You’d think 47 botanicals in a gin would be enough, wouldn’t you? Well, once a year German gin brand Monkey 47 decides that it needs just one extra botanical for its Distiller’s Cut, an annual limited-edition release that took home our Best of the Best award in 2021. But do you have to be a super-taster to notice the difference that one extra botanical makes? Monkey 47 founder Alexander Stein believes the addition of the locally foraged woodruff plant to the Monkey 47 recipe is one that will stand out. “This year’s Distiller’s Cut is proof that good things really can...
Kenny pays a visit to The Grocery Kitchen & Market
What's on the menu at The Grocery Kitchen & Market? Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton visits the Hingetown business to give us an overview of what chef and owner Michael has is serving. https://www.hingetowngrocery.com/
