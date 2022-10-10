ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

2 women, two juveniles injured in two-vehicle crash in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Two women and two children were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Graves County on Thursday. The crash happened around 5:17 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of U.S. 45 and Hickory Road. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says 67-year-old Debra Malone of Mayfield was trying...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Police asking for help identifying catalytic converter theft suspects

Kentucky State Police are asking for help as they try to identify a pair believed to have stolen several catalytic converters from a Livingston County business. Two people were seen on surveillance video allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles at Jim Smith Contracting in Grand Rivers. The thefts reportedly took place on Thursday, September 15th at around 2 a.m.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Martin, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Martin, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Boy hit by car in downtown Martin; treated for scrapes and bruises

A six-year-old boy escaped serious injury after being hit by a car Friday in downtown Martin. Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says the incident happened around 2:40 Friday afternoon as 39-year-old Deanna Cooper, of Martin, was southbound on South Lindell Street when the boy got away from his mother and ran in front of Cooper’s vehicle.
MARTIN, TN
kbsi23.com

2 face multiple charges after found living in tent on property without permission

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people face multiple charges after Graves County sheriff’s deputies say they camped on a property they did not have permission to be on. Jacob and Sarah Atkins both face charges of possession of a controlled substance – 1st degree, 2nd offense, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal trespassing and criminal littering.’
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

McCracken Sheriff's Office K9 Sakal has died

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says one of it's K9 officers has died. The Sheriff's Office said K9 Sakal , born January 17, 2012, passed away on Wednesday. They said K9 Sakal and K9 Handler Brad Lamb first served Graves County beginning in January, 2014. K9 Sakal has served McCracken County since May, 2020.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Wanted Benton man arrested after two years following Tuesday traffic stop

BENTON, KY — A Benton man was arrested Tuesday after drug detectives recognized him as he was driving in McCracken County. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Chad Taylor has been wanted for two years on an outstanding felony probation violation warrant, and detectives knew he did not have a valid driver's license.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Tn
thunderboltradio.com

Martin man arrested after shooting at deputies in four-hour standoff

A Martin man is in custody after shooting at Weakley County Sheriff’s deputies during a four-hour standoff Sunday night on Dunlap Road in Martin. Sheriff Terry McDade says 30-year-old William Anthony King is being held in the Weakley County Jail on multiple charges. The incident began just before 6:00...
MARTIN, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Deputies arrest 1, still seeking another in connection to Monday robbery and assault in Paducah

PADUCAH — Deputies say they are looking for two men suspected in connection to a robbery that occurred Monday afternoon at the Country Aire Mobile Home Park in Paducah. According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, the suspects — identified as 35-year-old Shannon McClure and 31-year-old Taylor Johnson — stole two guns and assaulted victims in the home.
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Dyer County Sheriff’s Office warns of fraud scam

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office issued a fraud warning to citizens that scammers are apparently pretending to be law enforcement officers and calling residents to get their money. The sheriff’s office was made aware that there have been numerous phone calls made to...
DYER COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Weakley county man causes hours-long negotiation

WEAKLEY CO. Tenn—The Weakley County Sheriff’s office received a call on Sunday, to do a wellness check at a residence in the 200 block of Dunlap road in Martin. Authorities say they found William Anthony King in a shed located on the property. Officers attempted to get King...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
radionwtn.com

Martin Man In Custody After Four-Hour Standoff

Martin, Tenn.–A Martin man is in custody in the Weakley County Jail after shooting at deputies during a four-hour standoff Sunday night. None of the deputies were injured. William Anthony King, 30, is being held on multiple charges. Deputies were called to a resident on Dunlap Road in Martin...
MARTIN, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Martin PD Investigator Scott Diehl graduates TBI State Academy

Martin Police Department Investigator Scott Diehl recently graduated from the TBI State Academy. The TBI State Academy was created as a professional and prestigious training ground for Tennessee law enforcement officers who long for the opportunity to expand their education and training in the criminal justice field. The TBI State...
MARTIN, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Hendron Fire Department responds to grass fire in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Hendron firefighters responded to a grass fire in McCracken County on Friday, amid a red flag warning from the National Weather Service. Friday's dry, windy weather conditions make for an increased risk of wildfires. The fire the Hendron Fire Department responded to Friday off on...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

KY 121-Business in Mayfield to close for Halloween parade

MAYFIELD, KY — Motorists should be aware of temporary traffic changes in Mayfield because of the FNB Bank Glowing Graves Halloween Parade on Saturday, Oct. 15. The parade will run south along KY 121-Business/South 6th Street/Paris Road from Walnut Street to turn east onto East Douthitt Street. It will end at Mayfield High School.
MAYFIELD, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Hickman County crash sends Union City man to hospital

A crash on Friday injured a Union City man. According to the Hickman County Sheriff's Department, Jon Norris, was traveling south on KY 307 in Fulgham, when he suffered a medical emergency. His vehicle left the roadway and struck a group of trees. Norris was airlifted to an area hospital...
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy