wpsdlocal6.com
2 women, two juveniles injured in two-vehicle crash in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Two women and two children were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Graves County on Thursday. The crash happened around 5:17 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of U.S. 45 and Hickory Road. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says 67-year-old Debra Malone of Mayfield was trying...
thunderboltradio.com
Henry County authorities searching for man accused of assaulting two women
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of assaulting two women Thursday night near Paris. Sheriff Josh Frey says deputies are looking for 56-year-old Billy Spencer, who allegedly assaulted the women at a home on Old Paris Murray Road. The victims told deputies that Spencer...
westkentuckystar.com
Police asking for help identifying catalytic converter theft suspects
Kentucky State Police are asking for help as they try to identify a pair believed to have stolen several catalytic converters from a Livingston County business. Two people were seen on surveillance video allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles at Jim Smith Contracting in Grand Rivers. The thefts reportedly took place on Thursday, September 15th at around 2 a.m.
KFVS12
1 man arrested, 1 man wanted in connection with stealing guns in McCracken County
A vehicle and a structure were lost to a large fire in Scott County, Mo. on Tuesday afternoon, October 11. We interviewed Jessie Kuntze at Tower Rock when the river was low enough to walk to it. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A look at the low river level at...
thunderboltradio.com
Boy hit by car in downtown Martin; treated for scrapes and bruises
A six-year-old boy escaped serious injury after being hit by a car Friday in downtown Martin. Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says the incident happened around 2:40 Friday afternoon as 39-year-old Deanna Cooper, of Martin, was southbound on South Lindell Street when the boy got away from his mother and ran in front of Cooper’s vehicle.
kbsi23.com
2 face multiple charges after found living in tent on property without permission
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people face multiple charges after Graves County sheriff’s deputies say they camped on a property they did not have permission to be on. Jacob and Sarah Atkins both face charges of possession of a controlled substance – 1st degree, 2nd offense, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal trespassing and criminal littering.’
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken Sheriff's Office K9 Sakal has died
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says one of it's K9 officers has died. The Sheriff's Office said K9 Sakal , born January 17, 2012, passed away on Wednesday. They said K9 Sakal and K9 Handler Brad Lamb first served Graves County beginning in January, 2014. K9 Sakal has served McCracken County since May, 2020.
wpsdlocal6.com
Wanted Benton man arrested after two years following Tuesday traffic stop
BENTON, KY — A Benton man was arrested Tuesday after drug detectives recognized him as he was driving in McCracken County. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Chad Taylor has been wanted for two years on an outstanding felony probation violation warrant, and detectives knew he did not have a valid driver's license.
thunderboltradio.com
Martin man arrested after shooting at deputies in four-hour standoff
A Martin man is in custody after shooting at Weakley County Sheriff’s deputies during a four-hour standoff Sunday night on Dunlap Road in Martin. Sheriff Terry McDade says 30-year-old William Anthony King is being held in the Weakley County Jail on multiple charges. The incident began just before 6:00...
wpsdlocal6.com
Deputies arrest 1, still seeking another in connection to Monday robbery and assault in Paducah
PADUCAH — Deputies say they are looking for two men suspected in connection to a robbery that occurred Monday afternoon at the Country Aire Mobile Home Park in Paducah. According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, the suspects — identified as 35-year-old Shannon McClure and 31-year-old Taylor Johnson — stole two guns and assaulted victims in the home.
kbsi23.com
Dyer County Sheriff’s Office warns of fraud scam
DYER COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office issued a fraud warning to citizens that scammers are apparently pretending to be law enforcement officers and calling residents to get their money. The sheriff’s office was made aware that there have been numerous phone calls made to...
WBBJ
Weakley county man causes hours-long negotiation
WEAKLEY CO. Tenn—The Weakley County Sheriff’s office received a call on Sunday, to do a wellness check at a residence in the 200 block of Dunlap road in Martin. Authorities say they found William Anthony King in a shed located on the property. Officers attempted to get King...
radionwtn.com
Martin Man In Custody After Four-Hour Standoff
Martin, Tenn.–A Martin man is in custody in the Weakley County Jail after shooting at deputies during a four-hour standoff Sunday night. None of the deputies were injured. William Anthony King, 30, is being held on multiple charges. Deputies were called to a resident on Dunlap Road in Martin...
KFVS12
Benton, Ky. man arrested after detectives find more than 1 lb. of meth during traffic stop
McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested a West Paducah couple and charged them with trafficking fentanyl yesterday evening. Low water in the Mississippi brought herds of people out to Tower Rock Natural area near Wittenburg, Missouri. SIU "Send Silence Packing" event. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. On the campus of SIU,...
thunderboltradio.com
Martin PD Investigator Scott Diehl graduates TBI State Academy
Martin Police Department Investigator Scott Diehl recently graduated from the TBI State Academy. The TBI State Academy was created as a professional and prestigious training ground for Tennessee law enforcement officers who long for the opportunity to expand their education and training in the criminal justice field. The TBI State...
wpsdlocal6.com
Hendron Fire Department responds to grass fire in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Hendron firefighters responded to a grass fire in McCracken County on Friday, amid a red flag warning from the National Weather Service. Friday's dry, windy weather conditions make for an increased risk of wildfires. The fire the Hendron Fire Department responded to Friday off on...
wpsdlocal6.com
All lanes of I-69/Purchase Parkway open after crews clear crashed semitrailer from road in Graves County
All lanes of Interstate 69/the Purchase Parkway are open to traffic after a semitrailer crash near the 21 mile marker in Graves County. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the site has been cleared as of about 5:30 p.m. and all lanes are open to traffic. KYTC says a crew will...
wpsdlocal6.com
KY 121-Business in Mayfield to close for Halloween parade
MAYFIELD, KY — Motorists should be aware of temporary traffic changes in Mayfield because of the FNB Bank Glowing Graves Halloween Parade on Saturday, Oct. 15. The parade will run south along KY 121-Business/South 6th Street/Paris Road from Walnut Street to turn east onto East Douthitt Street. It will end at Mayfield High School.
westkentuckystar.com
Hickman County crash sends Union City man to hospital
A crash on Friday injured a Union City man. According to the Hickman County Sheriff's Department, Jon Norris, was traveling south on KY 307 in Fulgham, when he suffered a medical emergency. His vehicle left the roadway and struck a group of trees. Norris was airlifted to an area hospital...
WBBJ
Carroll County man charged with arson in Benton Co. house fire
CAMDEN, Tenn. — A Carroll County man is being charged with arson for a home fire in Benton County last week. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 34-year-old Kenny Fowler is facing charges of arson, burglary and two counts of theft following the incident. The TBI says on...
