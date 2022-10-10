ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to apply for a free electric blanket from Octopus Energy

By Laura Hampson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

With the energy price cap rising and the average annual energy bill for households in the UK rising to £2,500, many are looking at alternative ways of keeping warm this winter.

To help keep its customers cosy, one energy company is giving away thousands of free electric blankets as an alternative to turning on the heating.

Last winter, Octopus Energy gave away 8,000 free electric blankets to its customers, and this number is rising to 10,000 this year.

How to get a free energy blanket from Octopus Energy

First and foremost, you will need to be an Octopus Energy customer. The company is also looking to prioritise giving blankets to those who will need them the most.

This includes “older people who are struggling with mobility, and those with serious illnesses which can also affect mobility, or mean they are particularly susceptible to the cold”.

Those in need should send across their name and email address to the provider, who will then ask them to fill out a financial assistance form. The form will ask for information, including how much you earn and spend.

If you are not eligible or do not receive one of the free blankets, Octopus Energy still recommends buying your own.

“These blankets start at around £40 and can save you £300 or more, so they’re really worth the investment. If you can consider buying one yourself, please do – there might be someone else out there who truly can’t afford to buy one,” a statement from the company said.

According to the company, an electric blanket costs just 2 to 4p per hour to run, while heating a home can cost £4 a day.

It analysed 4,190 of its customer’s energy data and found that customers with an electric blanket cut between 10 and 20 per cent off of their energy bills.

The company also urged those with an electric blanket to be aware of the Fire Brigade’s guidance towards using one and that, to prevent mould, to keep the temperature in your home above 15 degrees Celsius.

