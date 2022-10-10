ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Mix 94.1

For A Third Year Route 66 Gets Medieval On Amarillo For Halloween

Hark ye Lords and Ladies! I come bearing tidings of most excellent news. While there are many trunk-or-treats, haunted houses, neighborhoods doing trick-or-treating this Halloween; we're also getting a third go-round with the Renaissance Faire down on 6th Street. Yes, for a third year, Route 66 is going Medieval on...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Local Mural Brings a Smile and Tear to Amarillo

There is no doubt that murals have become a huge thing here in Amarillo. You can drive all over town and see these works of art all over different businesses in different parts of our city. I think they really are cool. We even have festivals that highlight the new...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Tour Llano Cemetery and Hear The Amazing Historical Stories

Have you ever wanted to tour the Llano Cemetery? Well here's your chance. Llano Cemetery is the oldest cemetery in Amarillo. It started in 1888 when the Morrow family was passing through the area and their 24-year-old daughter Lillian died. They buried her on a piece of land owned by T.B. Hattie Clisbee.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Amarillo Reddit. The New Way To Make Friends?

One of the toughest things about moving to a new city is having to make all new friends. A lot of times, you're looking for someone who is in a similar situation as you. For us, we want to find friends who have kids close to the same age as ours and adults who have similar interests as us.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Remember The Historic Villa Inn? Best Pool In Amarillo.

History is an amazing thing. Whether it's history from 300 years ago, or something just a few decades ago. It can invoke memories that are unforgettable and ingrained in your head for a lifetime. Amarillo seems to be full of those types of places, and this one looks like a place I would've had a blast at.
AMARILLO, TX
hppr.org

The Cost of a Stamp

Hi, I’m Marcy McKay from Amarillo, author of the award-winning novel, Pennies from Burger Heaven. I love being a Radio Reader for High Plains Public Radio’s Book Club. I’m typically more of a fiction gal myself, but I enjoyed How the Post Office Created America by Winifred Gallagher.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Palo Duro scores 70 points while celebrating 70th anniversary of Carver Dragons state championship

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons are coming off a special week. The team won over Lubbock High 70-0 to move to 1-0 in district play. It was a special number because the 70 points came on the same day the Dons were honoring the 70th anniversary of the Carver High Dragons 7-0 victory in the state championship game. It’s the last state championship won in football by an Amarillo based team.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Want Local Beef? Here are the Best Places To Buy In Amarillo

As Texans, we love our beef! Heck, we love all our meat, but a good steak is always a plus. Have you ever wondered where you can get really great locally-raised beef? I am not talking about running over to your local grocery stores. Most of that meat comes from elsewhere. I'm talking about where you can find Texas Panhandle-raised beef.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Toni? Tone? Tony! Meet The DJ For Newstalk 940AM, Tony Hernandez

Born and raised in the Amarillo area, recently graduated from Holy Cross Catholic Academy, a current college s, and a brand member of the Townsquare Media Station Crew I am happy to introduce myself and let you in on who I am, what I do, and where I'm going. (Frankly, I'm not still not entirely clued in on this as well.)
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Mix 94.1

Amarillo, TX
ABOUT

Mix 94.1 KMXJ plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

