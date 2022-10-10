COLUMBUS — A rough first round at last year’s Division II state tournament doomed the Van Buren girls golf to an 11th-place finish after it placed eighth the year before. Those experiences, however, seemed to pay off for the Black Knights as they battled windy conditions during the opening round of this year’s state event Friday on Ohio State’s Gray Course. It was a particularly solid round for senior Claire Recker, who is fifth with a 77 but sits just 1 stroke out of the lead. Van Buren, which made its only other appearance at state in 2011 when it placed 12th, is third with a 347 heading into Saturday’s final round. Columbus Academy is first at 317 and Sugarcreek Garaway shot 337.

VAN BUREN, OH ・ 1 MINUTE AGO