Victor Wembanyama already has command of the English language, including some terms that dont exactly show up in the 18-year-olds French dictionary. The worst-kept secret in the NBA this season is that some teams arent exactly going to be trying their best to win as many games as possible. Instead, theyll be using this season to develop their young players, get them some experience, while hoping to be bad enough and then lucky enough to win the draft lottery and the chance to select the 7-foot-3 Wembanyama next June.

NBA ・ 13 HOURS AGO