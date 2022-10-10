Read full article on original website
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Catlin Bank Announces Merger with Fisher National Bank
It was big business news in Catlin this week, with the announcement that Fisher National Bank and Catlin Bank are merging, with Fisher acquiring Catlin subject to customary approvals. Fisher National Bank has Champaign and Mahomet locations, along with their home base in Fisher, Illinois. Catlin Bank president Jeffrey Fauver says, this is a great match.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Electronic Recycling Event; Sat Oct 15th 9 to 11 AM; DACC North Parking Lot
This Saturday morning the 15th is Keep Vermilion County Beautiful’s free electronics collection event; 9 to 11 AM in the Danville Area Community College north parking lot. This is a chance to keep old televisions, monitors, computer hard drives, and more; out of our landfills; and have them taken apart for proper recycling. Keep Vermilion County Beautiful’s Douglas Toole says it’s a good idea to get their early because lines tend to get long. And there will be volunteers to direct you; and they’ll be collecting donations for future cleanup events as well.
TikTok-inspired shop among new downtown Champaign businesses
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Three new businesses are coming to Downtown Champaign, and one of them was inspired by TikTok. Weird Meat Boys, Heavy Spoon, and Martinelli’s Deli are the new storefronts set to open within the next couple of months. Heavy Spoon founders got the inspiration for their cereal and ice cream shop from […]
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Terre Haute, IN
Terre Haute, Indiana, is a great place to visit, including all the beautiful restaurants. We did our research from Google rankings and what customers had to say! So, use this guide to help you fill your belly as you explore Terre Haute. We love eating out, but we also know...
Corporate county nursing home buyer wants to sell, asks to amend agreed-upon terms
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County’s largest nursing home may be up for sale for the second time in less than four years. The private owner of the former Champaign County Nursing Home — now University Rehabilitation Center of C-U — purchased it from the county in 2019. The sale came with an agreement that […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Fire Prevention Week Comes to the Schools
For the second straight year, the Danville Fire Department has been spending Fire Prevention Week visiting schools in the area, rather than bringing them to the fire stations. Today’s stop was at Edison School. Various drill stations, teaching fire prevention and safety, were set up all around the playground. In one of them, called the Safe House, students were practicing how to stay low when leaving a home that’s on fire. Firefighter Matt Goodner says, it’s a good way to teach.
Farming equipment stolen, quickly found
SIDELL, Ill., (WCIA) — People in Sidell are breathing a sigh of relief. Their stolen items were found and a suspect is in custody. It comes after one farmer said his farming equipment was stolen on Tuesday and another neighbor’s vehicle was stolen. The Clark County jail confirmed the suspect’s name, Dakota Conroy. He’s now […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
DACC’s College Express Students Take Tour of Industries
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE RELEASE. DANVILLE–In observance of Manufacturing Day, Vermilion County High School Juniors and Seniors were invited to take a tour of local Industry Partners on Thursday, Oct. 13. Students were split into groups that visited TK Crankshaft, Greenwood Plastics, TK Dynamic Components, and Hyster Yale. The event was intended to provide students with an understanding of what a modern career in manufacturing looks like in Vermilion County.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Dist 118: Health Care Clinic Opening in January; Parent Disputes Food Contracts
Last December, Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation announced their plans for two health clinics in Danville; one for District 118 students and one for the public. They’re designed to be Federally Qualified Health Centers; where no one is turned away. The one built for students, in the basement of Danville High School, was supposed to open this semester; but the hired medical provider had to step down due to a family emergency. But now, a new provider has been hired. And District 118 Superintendent Dr. Alicia Geddis says, all will be ready to go for the next semester.
WAND TV
The City of Urbana plans to use leftover $750,000 of federal funds
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Urbana has $750,000 leftover from federal funds to use before April 30, 2023. The funds are from the federal Community Development Block Grant funding (CDBG). If the funds are not used by April 30th, the city will lose them and it could risk them receiving a smaller amount in the future.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
City of Danville Announces New Information Via Texting System
Danville, October 13, 2022 – The City of Danville wants to connect via texting!. We realize that sometimes social media and print information and announcements aren’t always effective, so a team at the City from Community Relations, Finance, and Information Services chose TextMyGov as a resource to improve city-to-citizen communications.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Montana Mike’s Coming Down Soon; Fagen Building Should be Torn Down in 2023
As you glance north on Vermilion in Danville from the Liberty Lane intersection, two changes in how it looks are coming; but probably one before the other. On the east side, just north of Steak N Shake; Community Development Administrator Logan Cronk has confirmed that Squirrel’s Real Eastate from Texas has purchased the Montana Mike’s site, with plans to build a Smitty’s Car Wash. Cronk says, most likely, the Montana Mikes building will be torn down by the end of the year.
Parent investigates Danville school’s food provider selection
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One parent showed up to the Danville School Board meeting on Wednesday with a stack of paperwork. She claimed the process of picking a produce provider for the district was mishandled. “There were no bids presented at this board meeting on Sept. 7 and they went ahead and passed it, approved […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Mayor Defends Purchases of Delinquent Tax Properties
A member of the Vermilion County Board is asking why the City of Danville was allowed to purchase over 120 parcels of land before a delinquent tax auction. Jerry Hawker raised the question at Tuesday night’s county board meeting and talked with us afterwards…. {AUDIO: “I had a...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Champaign, Danville, and Urbana school leaders address shortages, safety, and breaking barriers in TV special
URBANA – Children still face mental health challenges as the COVID pandemic comes to an end. That’s one of the lessons garnered during an hourlong television special with the school superintendents of Champaign Unit 4, Danville School District 118, and Urbana School District 116. The TV special was taped in late September at Illinois Public Media studios.
WAND TV
Birthing center at OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center closed temporarily
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The birthing center at OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville is closed temporarily, potentially for months, due to staffing issues. Expectant mothers will be referred to Blessed Beginnings Birthing Center at OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana. The Vermilion County Health Department said all...
Champaign street closed for month-long construction
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One street in Champaign is reduced to one lane and one direction for the next month as construction crews replace a water main and reconstruct the pavement. The southbound lane of Western Avenue recently closed between Chevy Chase and Normandy Drives for this project and will remain closed until Nov. 13. […]
Labor, delivery services stop temporarily in Danville
DANVILLLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Tuesday, expectant mothers in Danville will now need to travel to Urbana to deliver their babies. On Oct. 11 the birthing unit at OSF Sacred Heart Danville is temporarily closing as they redirect patients to OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana. All outpatient prenatal care, post-partum care, general women’s health, […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Parke County Covered Bridge Festival Draws Crowds
This area’s largest tourist event of the year – the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival – is back for a ten-day run. And if you are perhaps new to the area, Neysa Jones, Executive Director of Parke County Incorporated, explains what it is…. {AUDIO: ‘’We have 31...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
WIC Program Available for Young Moms and Children at Health Department
Vermilion County Health Department WIC Coordinator Brenda Adams recently joined Laura Williams on 1490 WDAN’s Community Connection program. WIC still stands for Women, Infants, and Children; and it’s there for qualifying mothers from the time they are pregnant, up until your child turns five years old. As Adams reminded us, anyone on Medicaid or with a Link Card automatically qualifies for WIC. Then, there are income guidelines. So to find out more, please call the Health Department.
