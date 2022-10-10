Last December, Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation announced their plans for two health clinics in Danville; one for District 118 students and one for the public. They’re designed to be Federally Qualified Health Centers; where no one is turned away. The one built for students, in the basement of Danville High School, was supposed to open this semester; but the hired medical provider had to step down due to a family emergency. But now, a new provider has been hired. And District 118 Superintendent Dr. Alicia Geddis says, all will be ready to go for the next semester.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO