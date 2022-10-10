ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, NE

Comments / 1

Related
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Man Jailed for Assault

(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Deputies responded to an assault in progress on Thursday night in the 1900 block of 203rd Street in Red Oak. Following a brief search, deputies took Michael Josephson into custody for domestic abuse assault, 1st offense, and transported him to the Montgomery County Jail. The...
RED OAK, IA
KETV.com

14-year-old arrested for attempted first-degree murder after stabbing 15-year-old

WAVERLY, Neb. — A 14-year-old faces charges of attempted first-degree murder after stabbing a 15-year-old male multiple times, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. Around 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to Wayne Park in Waverly for reports of a stabbing, according to law enforcement. The initial investigation found...
WAVERLY, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont man arrested for false reporting

A Fremont man was arrested Wednesday afternoon following a traffic stop. At 1:09 p.m., police stopped a vehicle at Ridge Road Drive and Ninth Street. As a result of the stop, Jose J. Colon, 45, was arrested for false reporting.
FREMONT, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Cass County, NE
Crime & Safety
County
Cass County, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
klin.com

Woman Arrested For Stabbing Lincoln Teenager

Lincoln Police have arrested a 30 year old woman for the stabbing of a 16 year old girl near a bus stop at 11th and N Street on October 5. Kristen Ellmers was identified as the suspect through interviews with people at the scene and video from the bus system.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man sentenced for meth and firearm convictions

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced Wednesday to more than 10 years in prison for meth and firearm related convictions. The Acting United States Attorney announced that 31-year-old Dontevis Morrow of Omaha was sentenced on in federal court for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Four juveniles arrested for shooting, carjacking Wednesday in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Four juveniles were taken into custody in relation to a shooting and carjacking that occurred in Omaha on Wednesday afternoon, according to Omaha police. Officers arrested a 16-year-old male for robbery, use of a weapon (gun) and felon in possession of a firearm; a 13-year-old male for robbery and use of a weapon (gun); a 17-year-old male for robbery and use of a weapon (gun); and a 14-year-old male for robbery and use of a weapon (gun).
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Sports#Theft#Police
WOWT

Four teens arrested after Omaha carjacking, shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say they arrested four teenagers after a carjacking and shooting Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. at Spring Lake Park near 16th and F streets. A 27-year-old woman said she was in a cul-de-sac in the park when people unknown to her approached her and stole her car at gunpoint.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Kraus sentenced after Walmart shoplifting incident

FALLS CITY – Jamie Kraus, 37, of Omaha was sentenced Tuesday to 12 months probation for attempted possession of methamphetamine. Richardson County sheriffs’ deputies arrested Kraus after Nebraska City police reported that a man crawled beneath the divider at a Walmart dressing room and stole a jacket. She and the theft suspect were arrested while sleeping in a pickup truck alongside a Richardson County road. Deputies say the pickup was stolen and methamphetamine was found inside.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Uninvited house guest faces charges

A Fremont woman faces charges from an incident Tuesday night. At 9:16 p.m., Fremont police responded to the 500 block of East Sixth Street in reference to a trespassing complaint. The caller advised that an individual, who did not live at the residence, had walked into the caller’s house uninvited.
FREMONT, NE
KETV.com

South Omaha pregnant woman shares story on carjacking

OMAHA, Neb. — A South Omaha womanwho was carjacked this week at gunpoint tells KETV she is five months pregnant. Omaha police arrested four teenager on Thursday and say they carried out the crime. Officers booked the teens on robbery and use of a weapon charges. They are all 13 to 17 years old.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
thebestmix1055.com

Trespassing complaint results in arrest

At 7:37 Friday night, Fremont police responded to the 1000 block of North Morrell for a trespassing complaint. The complaint resulted in the arrest of Mallori MR Hamilton, 26, of Fremont for disorderly conduct.
FREMONT, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Man faces DUI charge following accident

Fremont police investigated a personal injury accident at Broad and Cloverly streets shortly after midnight on Sunday. An investigation was conducted resulting in the arrest of Jose A. Medina Mendoza, 21, of Fremont for driving while under the influence.
FREMONT, NE
Western Iowa Today

Montgomery County Man arrested on Multiple Drug Charges

(Red Oak) A Red Oak man faces multiple drug charges. Red Oak Police arrested 66-year-old Calvin Merle Watt on Sunday afternoon at the 5th and Corning Street intersection and found Watt using drugs with a juvenile. Police arrested Watt for possession of marijuana, 2nd offense, possession of methamphetamine, 2nd offense,...
RED OAK, IA
KETV.com

Nebraska man charged with 12 counts of animal cruelty pleads no contest

PAPILLION, Neb. — A Papillion man pleaded no contest to animal cruelty charges after over 650 animals were seized from a home in December 2021. Edward Luben, 57, was charged in Sarpy County Court with seven counts of abandon or cruelly neglect an animal (serious injury or death) and five misdemeanor cruelty charges.
PAPILLION, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy