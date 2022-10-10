Read full article on original website
Red Oak Man Jailed for Assault
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Deputies responded to an assault in progress on Thursday night in the 1900 block of 203rd Street in Red Oak. Following a brief search, deputies took Michael Josephson into custody for domestic abuse assault, 1st offense, and transported him to the Montgomery County Jail. The...
Montgomery County Woman arrested for OWI
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 23-year-old Shelby Ann Nelson of Villisca in the 900 block of N. Broadway Street for OWI, 1st offense. Police transported Nelson to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on a $1,000 bond.
KETV.com
14-year-old arrested for attempted first-degree murder after stabbing 15-year-old
WAVERLY, Neb. — A 14-year-old faces charges of attempted first-degree murder after stabbing a 15-year-old male multiple times, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. Around 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to Wayne Park in Waverly for reports of a stabbing, according to law enforcement. The initial investigation found...
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man arrested for false reporting
A Fremont man was arrested Wednesday afternoon following a traffic stop. At 1:09 p.m., police stopped a vehicle at Ridge Road Drive and Ninth Street. As a result of the stop, Jose J. Colon, 45, was arrested for false reporting.
klin.com
Woman Arrested For Stabbing Lincoln Teenager
Lincoln Police have arrested a 30 year old woman for the stabbing of a 16 year old girl near a bus stop at 11th and N Street on October 5. Kristen Ellmers was identified as the suspect through interviews with people at the scene and video from the bus system.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sentenced for meth and firearm convictions
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced Wednesday to more than 10 years in prison for meth and firearm related convictions. The Acting United States Attorney announced that 31-year-old Dontevis Morrow of Omaha was sentenced on in federal court for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm.
KETV.com
Four juveniles arrested for shooting, carjacking Wednesday in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Four juveniles were taken into custody in relation to a shooting and carjacking that occurred in Omaha on Wednesday afternoon, according to Omaha police. Officers arrested a 16-year-old male for robbery, use of a weapon (gun) and felon in possession of a firearm; a 13-year-old male for robbery and use of a weapon (gun); a 17-year-old male for robbery and use of a weapon (gun); and a 14-year-old male for robbery and use of a weapon (gun).
klkntv.com
15-year-old stabbed multiple times at Waverly park, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 15-year-old was stabbed multiple times by a 14-year-old at a Waverly park, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies were made aware of a stabbing at Wayne Park around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he...
WOWT
Four teens arrested after Omaha carjacking, shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say they arrested four teenagers after a carjacking and shooting Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. at Spring Lake Park near 16th and F streets. A 27-year-old woman said she was in a cul-de-sac in the park when people unknown to her approached her and stole her car at gunpoint.
News Channel Nebraska
Kraus sentenced after Walmart shoplifting incident
FALLS CITY – Jamie Kraus, 37, of Omaha was sentenced Tuesday to 12 months probation for attempted possession of methamphetamine. Richardson County sheriffs’ deputies arrested Kraus after Nebraska City police reported that a man crawled beneath the divider at a Walmart dressing room and stole a jacket. She and the theft suspect were arrested while sleeping in a pickup truck alongside a Richardson County road. Deputies say the pickup was stolen and methamphetamine was found inside.
thebestmix1055.com
Uninvited house guest faces charges
A Fremont woman faces charges from an incident Tuesday night. At 9:16 p.m., Fremont police responded to the 500 block of East Sixth Street in reference to a trespassing complaint. The caller advised that an individual, who did not live at the residence, had walked into the caller’s house uninvited.
KETV.com
South Omaha pregnant woman shares story on carjacking
OMAHA, Neb. — A South Omaha womanwho was carjacked this week at gunpoint tells KETV she is five months pregnant. Omaha police arrested four teenager on Thursday and say they carried out the crime. Officers booked the teens on robbery and use of a weapon charges. They are all 13 to 17 years old.
thebestmix1055.com
Trespassing complaint results in arrest
At 7:37 Friday night, Fremont police responded to the 1000 block of North Morrell for a trespassing complaint. The complaint resulted in the arrest of Mallori MR Hamilton, 26, of Fremont for disorderly conduct.
thebestmix1055.com
Man faces DUI charge following accident
Fremont police investigated a personal injury accident at Broad and Cloverly streets shortly after midnight on Sunday. An investigation was conducted resulting in the arrest of Jose A. Medina Mendoza, 21, of Fremont for driving while under the influence.
Montgomery County Man arrested on Multiple Drug Charges
(Red Oak) A Red Oak man faces multiple drug charges. Red Oak Police arrested 66-year-old Calvin Merle Watt on Sunday afternoon at the 5th and Corning Street intersection and found Watt using drugs with a juvenile. Police arrested Watt for possession of marijuana, 2nd offense, possession of methamphetamine, 2nd offense,...
KETV.com
Nebraska man charged with 12 counts of animal cruelty pleads no contest
PAPILLION, Neb. — A Papillion man pleaded no contest to animal cruelty charges after over 650 animals were seized from a home in December 2021. Edward Luben, 57, was charged in Sarpy County Court with seven counts of abandon or cruelly neglect an animal (serious injury or death) and five misdemeanor cruelty charges.
KETV.com
Omaha man pleads guilty to civil rights charge for placing noose on Black co-worker's chair
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha man has pled guilty to a federal civil rights charge for placing a noose on a Black co-worker's chair. Bruce Quinn pled guilty to one count of violating federally protected activities in Sarpy County court. Quinn was working at Oriental Trading Company in La...
Kearney Hub
Suspect's brother faces charges for allegedly getting rid of weapon used in Lincoln homicide
The brother of a Lincoln man accused of killing a man behind The Foxy Gentlemen's Club last month now faces three felony charges for allegedly being an accessory to the crime and tampering with evidence. Prosecutors charged Jahhrasta Fletcher's brother, Jahhfarr Fletcher, 20, on Friday, on allegations he got rid...
klkntv.com
Car’s windshield shattered by bullets at Lincoln apartment complex, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A car’s windshield was destroyed by gunfire at an apartment complex Wednesday evening, Lincoln Police say. Around 5:30 p.m., officers received reports of five to six gunshots in the area near 13th and Arapahoe Streets. While responding, police found a 2008 Crysler 300 with...
Two Florida Men in Custody following Pursuit in Pottawattamie County
(Council Bluffs) Two men are in custody following a pursuit that reached over 125 miles per hour on westbound Interstate 80 in Pottawattamie County. Iowa State Patrol Trooper and District #3 Public Resource Officer Ryan Devault identified the suspects as 26-year-old Victory Ogiste, of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and 28-year-old Xavier Najee, of Plantation, Florida.
