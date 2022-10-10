ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Will Oscar Movies Finally Rebound at the Box Office? Deciphering Ticket Sales for ‘Tár’ and ‘Triangle of Sadness’

By Rebecca Rubin
SFGate
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
BuzzFeed

Michael Jackson Removed "Dirty Diana" From His London Concert Out Of Respect For Princess Diana, And 19 Other Truly Fascinating Facts I Stumbled Upon This Week

When Nike was developing its Cortez shoe in 1967, they wanted to name it the Aztec in honor of the 1968 Olympics, which were being held in Mexico. The issue? Adidas already had a sneaker called the Azteca Gold, and were prepared to sue Nike. Instead, Nike pivoted to naming the shoe the Cortez, after the Spanish conquistador who conquered the Aztecs.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Ruben Östlund
Person
Pedro Almodóvar
Person
Sam Mendes
Person
Sarah Polley
Person
Robert Eggers
Person
Martin Mcdonagh
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Person
Steven Spielberg
SFGate

‘Atlanta’ Writer Stephen Glover on Creating a Soulja Boy-Inspired Serial Killer to Honor the ‘Crank Dat’ Era

In 2006 and 2007, Atlanta was experiencing a renaissance. A renaissance of snap music, to be specific. The city was already producing hits like Dem Franchise Boyz’s “Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It” and D4L’s “Laffy Taffy.” Then, Soulja Boy released his debut single Crank That (Soulja Boy)” just as the concept of YouTube virality was coming into existence, prompting thousands of Atlantans to create their own versions — from “Crank Dat Yank” to “Crank Dat Roosevelt” to a “Super Mario” version — while the rest of the country watched.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Oscar Movies#Ticket Sales#Movie Theater#The Box Office#Focus Features
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Harry Potter’ Cast Pays Tribute to Robbie Coltrane: “You Made Us a Family”

The cast of Harry Potter are mourning the death of Robbie Coltrane. It was announced on Friday that Coltrane passed away at the age of 72. “As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent and brilliantly witty, and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him,” Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright said of the actor in a statement.More from The Hollywood ReporterRobbie Coltrane, Comic Performer Who Played Hagrid in 'Harry Potter' Movies, Dies at 72Graham Norton Argues Cancel Culture Is "Wrong Word," Says It Should Be "Accountability"TIFF: "Weird Al" Yankovic on...
MOVIES
SFGate

Scarlett Johansson: Being ‘Hypersexualized’ and ‘Objectified’ Led Me to Believe My Career Was Over

Scarlett Johansson revealed on a recent episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast that she felt her career would end early on because she was “hypersexualized” by the industry at a young age. The actor said she became so “objectified” and “pigeonholed” as a young actor that she didn’t think it was possible she’d be able to diversify her characters.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Instagram
SFGate

Lil Baby Has a One-Trap Mind With Bloated, Unambitious ‘It’s Only Me’: Album Review

Among the many oddities of a tumultuous, pandemic-addled year in music in 2020, the most surprising might have been that Taylor Swift’s massive “Folklore” was surpassed in consumption by the end of the year by an even more massive album from a still up-and-coming Atlanta rapper. Up until the release of “My Turn,” Lil Baby had still been defined, as with so many of his ATL contemporaries, as some variation of “Young Thug clone.” But the record, boosted by its deluxe release to become the most consumed album of the year, chugged along into a sleeper hit that shot him into the hip-hop stratosphere.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy