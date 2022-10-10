ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Leads developed in Brazil shooting investigation

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — No arrests have been made in a Brazil shooting that put a 23-year-old man in the ICU, but police say they do have leads. The incident happened just after 1 am Tuesday, Oct 11, at the West Central Village Apartments in the 600 block of Central Ave.
BRAZIL, IN
Covered Bridge Festival helps residents and businesses

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival kicks off Friday. The first Covered Bridge Festival took place in 1957 as a way to help the local economy. Several decades and millions of visitors later, the festival continues to be a financial asset to many residents. For...
PARKE COUNTY, IN

