IMPD: Fight at Wendy’s escalated into gunfire in Kroger parking lot, 1 woman critically injured
INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a disturbance that began as a fight at Wendy’s ended up escalating and spilling into a Kroger parking lot where a gunfight ensued and a woman ended up being shot and critically injured. “When you make the decision to go have a fight that...
Leads developed in Brazil shooting investigation
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — No arrests have been made in a Brazil shooting that put a 23-year-old man in the ICU, but police say they do have leads. The incident happened just after 1 am Tuesday, Oct 11, at the West Central Village Apartments in the 600 block of Central Ave.
Covered Bridge Festival helps residents and businesses
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival kicks off Friday. The first Covered Bridge Festival took place in 1957 as a way to help the local economy. Several decades and millions of visitors later, the festival continues to be a financial asset to many residents. For...
