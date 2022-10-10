US Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that a Wakonda, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for one count of Theft in Connection with Health Care and three counts of Obtaining a Controlled Substance by Misrepresentation, Fraud, Forgery, Deception, and Subterfuge. 46 year old Cody Carstensen, was indicted this month. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica L. Duffy on October 5, 2022, and pleaded not guilty to the Indictment. The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and up to $400 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered. Count one of the Indictment alleges that between June 2019 and February 2022, Carstensen knowingly and willfully embezzled, stole, and converted without authority to the use of any person other than the rightful owner hydrocodone, oxymorphone, oxycontin, oxycodone, and morphine valued at more than $100..

WAKONDA, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO