Read full article on original website
Related
kiwaradio.com
Hawarden Man Pleads Guilty To Meth Distribution; Faces At Least 20 Years
Sioux City, Iowa — A Hawarden man who conspired to distribute methamphetamine has pleaded guilty in federal court in Sioux City. According to the US Attorney’s Office, 29-year-old Jose Duenas-Topete of Hawarden was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distributing methamphetamine.
Sioux City Journal
Immigrant sentenced to prison for illegal re-entry
SIOUX CITY -- A man who illegally re-entered the United States was sentenced Wednesday in Sioux City to 10 years in federal prison. Miguel Rodriguez-Chavez, 38, from Mexico, pleaded guilty in May in U.S. District Court to illegal re-entry as an aggravated felon. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Rodriguez-Chavez...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man arrested for warrant and meth
SHELDON—A 20-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — third or subsequent offense. The arrest of Kyran Lee Schuknecht stemmed from him being observed walking near Wyman Street and Third Avenue and...
Sioux City Journal
Milford shooting suspect found mentally competent; trial moved to Storm Lake
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A man charged with fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend outside her Milford, Iowa, workplace has been found mentally competent to stand trial for murder. A judge also has granted a defense request to move the trial from Dickinson County in order to find a more impartial pool of jurors to hear the case.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux City Journal
Man pleads guilty to receiving meth shipments in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- A man suspected of selling large quantities of methamphetamine in the Sioux City area has pleaded guilty of selling the illegal drug. Jose Duenas-Topete entered his plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to single counts of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance. He also is scheduled to enter a plea on Oct. 26 for illegally re-entering the United States.
kscj.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE A-T-M BURGLARY ATTEMPT
SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING THE ATTEMPTED BURGLARY OF AN A-T-M MACHINE EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. POLICE SAY SOMEONE PRIED OPEN THE MACHINE LOCATED AT TELCO TRIAD CREDIT UNION LOCATED AT 5500 MILITARY ROAD AROUND 5:40 A.M. THE THIEF FAILED TO GAIN ACCESS TO THE CASH BOXES INSIDE THE MACHINE AND...
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley driver charged for OWI, more
ROCK VALLEY—A 31-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, driving on the wrong side of a two-way highway and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Wilfredo Flores Diaz stemmed from the stop of...
nwestiowa.com
Woman charged for vandalizing gravestone
SIOUX CENTER—A 63-year-old Sioux Center woman was cited about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, on a charge of fifth-degree criminal mischief. The citing of Becky Jean Altena stemmed from a report of vandalism to a headstone at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Sioux Center that occurred sometime Oct. 1-3, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kscj.com
HOUSE OF LAUREL SHOOTING VICTIM HAS BEEN DEMOLISHED
THE HOUSE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA OF ONE OF THE VICTIMS WHO DIED OF GUNSHOT WOUNDS ON AUGUST 4TH HAS BEEN DEMOLISHED. 53-YEAR-OLD MICHELE EBELING WAS ALLEGEDLY SHOT TO DEATH AND THEN HER HOME SET ON FIRE BY THE SUSPECT, 42-YEAR OLD JASON JONES. THE HOUSE AT 209 ELM STREET WAS...
nwestiowa.com
Doon man arrested for OWI, pot, weapons
ROCK RAPIDS—A 33-year-old Doon man was arrested about 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man arrested for assault
SIOUX CENTER—A 29-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested Sunday, Oct. 9, on charges of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness and child endangerment. The arrest of Rafael Maldonado stemmed from an argument over a set of vehicle keys about 1:20 a.m. with a woman he...
Sioux City Journal
Yankton nurse gets charged with tampering with fentanyl citrate at hospital
SIOUX FALLS — A nurse from Yankton, South Dakota, has been charged with tampering with two vials of fentanyl citrate at a Chamberlain, South Dakota, hospital. Lisa Merrigan, 54, was indicted earlier this month and has pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to two counts each of tampering with consumer products and obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception and subterfuge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two Siouxland men arrested after allegedly eluding police, hiding in cornfield
Two men who attempted to elude police were arrested on Sunday.
Sioux City Police Department relocates speeding kiosks
The police department announced Wednesday they have recently relocated the two kiosks, the kiosks issue civil citations not criminal violations.
Sioux City Journal
Wakonda pharmacist gets charged with theft of prescription painkillers
SIOUX FALLS — A Wakonda, South Dakota, pharmacist has been charged in federal court with illegally obtaining prescription painkillers for nearly three years. Cody Carstensen, 46, was indicted earlier this month and pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to one count of theft in connection with health care and three counts of obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception and subterfuge.
wnax.com
Wakonda Man Indicted on Federal Drug Charges
US Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that a Wakonda, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for one count of Theft in Connection with Health Care and three counts of Obtaining a Controlled Substance by Misrepresentation, Fraud, Forgery, Deception, and Subterfuge. 46 year old Cody Carstensen, was indicted this month. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica L. Duffy on October 5, 2022, and pleaded not guilty to the Indictment. The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and up to $400 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered. Count one of the Indictment alleges that between June 2019 and February 2022, Carstensen knowingly and willfully embezzled, stole, and converted without authority to the use of any person other than the rightful owner hydrocodone, oxymorphone, oxycontin, oxycodone, and morphine valued at more than $100..
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon teen charged for marijuana, more
SHELDON—An 18-year-old Sheldon resident was arrested about 10:35 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana; unlawfully manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance — marijuana; failure to affix a drug stamp; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
nwestiowa.com
Orange City man jailed for OWI by Boyden
BOYDEN—A 22-year-old Orange City man was arrested about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, near Boyden on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Cristian Olivares Barranco stemmed from the stop of a 2017 Jeep for speeding at the intersection of Highway 18 and Kiwi Avenue two miles east of Boyden, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux City Journal
What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Sioux City Journal. (46) updates to this series since Updated 2 hrs ago.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Clarence Melvin Paulsen, 44, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Oct. 5, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Chad Michael Birdsell, 44, Sioux City, forgery; sentenced Oct. 3, five years prison suspended, three years probation. Seth James Lawler, 30, Sioux City, possession of a...
Comments / 0