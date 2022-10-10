ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers’ Baker Mayfield to Undergo MRI to Examine Foot Injury

By Madison Williams
The Carolina quarterback left Sunday’s game against the 49ers with a walking boot on his left foot.

After the Panthers dropped to 1–4 with their 37–15 loss to the 49ers on Sunday, quarterback Baker Mayfield had X-rays on his left foot.

The first-year Carolina starter wore a walking boot to his postgame press conference. He told reporters that he suffered a left ankle injury and that “it’s painful,” via The Charlotte Observer . However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the X-rays were negative.

Mayfield will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury to his left foot and ankle. From there, the Panthers will determine his status for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Mayfield didn’t finish Sunday’s game against the 49ers, instead leaving in the fourth quarter prior to the Panthers’ final drive.

With former starter Sam Darnold still on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain, backup quarterback PJ Walker played in the final minutes of the game. Carolina coach Matt Rhule recently said Darnold is “not close” to returning from IR.

Mayfield finished with 20 completions in 36 attempts for 215 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception on Sunday. He was sacked four times, including on his last play.

For more Carolina Panthers coverage, go to All Panthers .

