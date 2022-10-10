Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
City of Sioux City asks residents not to dispose of grass and leaves in the street
SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City is reminding residents not to dispose of grass clippings and leaves in streets, detention basins, creeks, ditches or drainage ways. The city said in a statement that depositing grass clippings and leaves in the street is a violation of city code and can result in blocked storm inlets, which can cause local flooding and has a negative impact on water quality. Homeowners are responsible for proper disposal of grass clippings and fallen leaf debris.
kscj.com
TWO CITY TRAFFIC CAMERAS MOVED TO NEW LOCATIONS
SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE RE-POSITIONED TWO TRAFFIC CAMERA KIOSKS TO NEW LOCATIONS. ONE IS NOW LOCATED IN THE 2900 BLOCK OF TRANSIT AVENUE, AND THE SECOND ONE IS AT THE 3400 BLOCK OF MILITARY ROAD. BOTH ARE UP AND RUNNING AND SIGNS ARE POSTED SAYING THE STREETS ARE PHOTO ENFORCED.
kiwaradio.com
Four Fire Departments, Farmers Extinguish Field Fire Near Hospers
Hospers, Iowa– Four fire departments extinguished a field fire on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, near Hospers. According to Hospers Fire Chief Jason Overmole, at about 1:45 p.m., the Hospers Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near Kennedy Avenue and 400th Street, five miles west of Hospers or a mile west of Newkirk.
Sioux City Police Department relocates speeding kiosks
The police department announced Wednesday they have recently relocated the two kiosks, the kiosks issue civil citations not criminal violations.
KELOLAND TV
Garbage truck catches fire at Northwest Iowa Landfill
SHELDON, Iowa (KELO) — A garbage truck was able to drive away after a fire at the Northwest Iowa Landfill. According to the Sheldon Fire Department, crews were called just before 2 p.m. Monday. Firefighters arriving on the scene found the box of the truck on fire. A backhoe...
Crews respond to grassfire in rural Woodbury County
Fire fighters are responding to a possible grassfire located north of Bronson, Iowa Tuesday afternoon.
worldatlas.com
10 Most Charming River Towns in Iowa
American river towns always pack a punch when it comes to breathtaking views, and Iowa's waterfront towns are no exception. This state has an abundance of such charming spots, most of which are along its two major rivers,the Mississippi and the Missouri. The “Hawkeye State” has some fantastic spots that will leave you in awe of its beauty.
siouxcountyradio.com
One Injured in Car vs. Tractor Crash
One person was injured when a car collided with farm equipment Monday night. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash at 8:47pm on B-40, three miles east of Sioux Center. 19-year-old Joshua Schelling of Orange City, was driving a John Deere tractor pulling a manure spreader westbound on...
Madonna Rose Cafe closing for good
Madonna Rose Cafe announced their closure on their Facebook Page on Thursday.
Radio Iowa
Price of farmland sold in Plymouth County sets record
A parcel of farmland in Plymouth County has set the record for the most money paid per acre in Iowa. Auctioneer Bruce Brock of Brock Auction Company sold the ground Monday. “We auctioned off 55 acres of farmland — not development land and it didn’t have any wind turbines aren’t under any undue influence — it was just farmland,” Brock says. “It was between Remsen and Marcus for John Fiscus, and it brought $26,250 an acre, which to this point is the highest selling piece of farmland at auction in the history of the state of Iowa.”
Sioux City Journal
55.56 acres of Plymouth County farmland sells for record $26,250 per acre
REMSEN, Iowa -- A plot of rich farmland in Plymouth County this week sold for what is believed to be a state record of $26,250 per acre. The land, between Remsen and Marcus, Iowa, went up for auction Monday. Bidding took 15 or 20 minutes, auctioneer Bruce R. Brock said. Three bidders pushed the price to $25,000, then two bidders jockeying for the land pushed the price up to $26,250 in a matter of one or two minutes before the hammer fell.
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 25 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
kscj.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE A-T-M BURGLARY ATTEMPT
SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING THE ATTEMPTED BURGLARY OF AN A-T-M MACHINE EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. POLICE SAY SOMEONE PRIED OPEN THE MACHINE LOCATED AT TELCO TRIAD CREDIT UNION LOCATED AT 5500 MILITARY ROAD AROUND 5:40 A.M. THE THIEF FAILED TO GAIN ACCESS TO THE CASH BOXES INSIDE THE MACHINE AND...
Sioux City City Council shuts down pet ordinance amendment
At Monday night's city council meeting, council members voted to delete the proposal of an updated pet ordinance.
Sioux City Journal
Weekender Calendar
Sioux City Symphony An Evening With The Villalobos Brothers, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 15; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-277-2111. Travis Ledoyt - A Tribute to Elvis, 8 p.m., Oct. 15; Blackbird Bend Casino, 17214 210th St., Onawa, Iowa. Information: 844-622-2121. An Evening with Sue Horowitz, 8 p.m., Oct. 15;...
nwestiowa.com
Three hurt in rollover west of Hospers
HOSPERS—Three people were injured in a one-vehicle accident about 3:25 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 400th Street, one mile west of Hospers. Thirty-year-old Norma Martin-Morales of Sioux Center was driving east when she lost control of her 2008 Mazda CX-9 on the blacktop, and it entered the south ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
KLEM
Sioux City Hotel one step closer to a new life
The former Sioux City Hotel is a step closer to getting new life after the Sioux City City Council approved a subordination agreement at the city council meeting Monday.
kiwaradio.com
Hull Woman Involved In Accident That Sent Spencer Teen To Hospital
Spencer, Iowa– A Hull woman was involved in an accident that sent a Spencer teen to the hospital. It happened near Spencer on Thursday, October 6, 2022. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 6:55 a.m., 37-year-old Rebecca Worshek of Hull was driving a 2019 Dodge southbound on 240th Avenue, about a mile east of the south side of Spencer. They tell us that a 17-year-old juvenile from Spencer was northbound on 240th in a 2005 Nissan.
Sioux City Journal
Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day set for Saturday night in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY — Saturday night, at 7 p.m., a number of local organizations will take part in a candlelight vigil at Miracle Field to "honor, celebrate and remember babies gone too soon." The gathering is the third-annual "Wave of Light" event put on by No Foot Too Small, an...
