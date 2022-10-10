Up 19 cents from last week: Michigan gas prices continue to rise

(WWJ) -- Michigan drivers continue to feel pain at the pump this week -- spending an average of $4.36 per gallon to fill up their gas tanks.

This is a nineteen-cent increase from last week's average, a 50-cent increase from last month, and $1.03 increase from last year.

To fill up a 15-gallon tank of gas, motorists should expect to pay about $65.

According to a Monday press release from AAA, new data from the Energy Information Administration shows that the demand for gasoline has increased across the country while supply continues to decrease -- leading to the jump in price.

In the Midwest, gasoline costs have also spiked -- in part -- due to a deadly refinery fire in Toledo. The aftermath of the fire may have the Husky Toledo refinery offline until December while officials investigate.

As travel slows and demand dwindles over the fall and winter, though, prices may start to decrease as well.

"Rising crude oil prices coupled with tightening supply due to refinery issues continues to put upward pressure on pump prices," said AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland.

"If demand declines, it could possibly slow down the price increases that Michigan motorists have seen for the past few weeks."

Right now, the most expensive gas price is $4.43 -- in Lansing, Saginaw and Flint.

The least expensive gas can be found in Metro Detroit ($4.29), Traverse City ($4.31) and Benton Harbor ($4.35).

Daily national, state and metro gas price averages can be found at gasprices.aaa.com .