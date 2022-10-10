Boomer & Gio: 'Embarrassing' move by Buck Showalter to have Joe Musgrove checked

Count Boomer and Gio among the crowd who did not care for Buck Showalter’s decision to have the umpires check Joe Musgrove for foreign substances in the sixth inning of Sunday night’s season-ending loss.

“What they did to Joe Musgrove last night was embarrassing,” Boomer said.

Gio shared a similar sentiment.

“I understand you’re gonna try to do whatever you can because your team is basically going right down the toilet, but that made it 10 times worse,” Gio said. “If you’re gonna go and do that, you better be right about it, and they weren’t right about it.

“If he had any sort of sticky situation…it would have been on his hands. There’s no doubt about it, and the umpires would have felt it.”

Showalter was heavily criticized across MLB Twitter after the incident, and even SNY play-by-play announcer Gary Cohen called it a “fairly embarrassing” move. Nevertheless, Showalter defended it after the game and said he would do it again if needed.

Follow WFAN's morning team on Twitter: @7BOOMERESIASON , @GioWFAN , @Alsboringtweets , @JerryRecco , and @WFANMornings

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)