ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Boomer & Gio: 'Embarrassing' move by Buck Showalter to have Joe Musgrove checked

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pEMg5_0iTGxIPh00

Count Boomer and Gio among the crowd who did not care for Buck Showalter’s decision to have the umpires check Joe Musgrove for foreign substances in the sixth inning of Sunday night’s season-ending loss.

“What they did to Joe Musgrove last night was embarrassing,” Boomer said.

Gio shared a similar sentiment.

“I understand you’re gonna try to do whatever you can because your team is basically going right down the toilet, but that made it 10 times worse,” Gio said. “If you’re gonna go and do that, you better be right about it, and they weren’t right about it.

“If he had any sort of sticky situation…it would have been on his hands. There’s no doubt about it, and the umpires would have felt it.”

Showalter was heavily criticized across MLB Twitter after the incident, and even SNY play-by-play announcer Gary Cohen called it a “fairly embarrassing” move. Nevertheless, Showalter defended it after the game and said he would do it again if needed.

Follow WFAN's morning team on Twitter: @7BOOMERESIASON , @GioWFAN , @Alsboringtweets , @JerryRecco , and @WFANMornings

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Cohen
Person
Joe Musgrove
Person
Buck Showalter
NJ.com

Why Yankees crowd into 1 hotel room on the road

Sports are nothing without tradition. The New York Yankees will be back on the road after Friday’s American League Division Series Game 2, and with that, a tradition of theirs will continue. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes wrote a piece for the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boomer Gio#Giowfan#Social Media Twitter#Audacy
NJ.com

Former Mets slugger steps down as Rockies hitting coach

Dave Magadan’s time with the Colorado Rockies is coming to an end. The club and its hitting coach will be mutually parting ways. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Rockies tweeted on Thursday:. The Rockies announced today the following changes to the Major League coaching staff:
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Philadelphia Phillies Rhys Hoskins’ wife, Jayme Hoskins

Rhys Hoskins is Philadelphia Phillies’ longest-tenured position player. The Philadelphia Phillies ended their 10-year playoff drought in the first week of October. Even Rhys, who usually keeps his emotions in check, got teary-eyed as a huge weight was off the Phillies’ shoulders. Emotions were also stirred among Rhys’s fanbase, and the attention now focused on him and his loved ones. Fans especially want to know about Rhys Hoskins’ wife, Jayme Hoskins, his constant source of encouragement. Therefore, we reveal her full biography in this Jayme Hoskins wiki.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy