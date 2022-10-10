ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Gio says Mets season now completely wasted after playoff flop: 'A 101-win season, right down the tubes'

By Boomer Gio, Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zl4zF_0iTGxHWy00

The Mets’ season is over after just three postseason games, and in the eyes of Gio, those three games against the Padres coupled with a sweep at the hands of the Braves a week before have eliminated months of promise and good baseball that had led to 101 wins and World Series aspirations.

“A 101-win season, right down the tubes,” Gio said. “You cannot waste these types of years. They don’t happen every year in Mets history, and they completely wasted it, and fell apart in the biggest games. It’s just so discouraging.

“You begin to dream of a championship, the first one since 1986, and then it comes crashing down within minutes, it felt like. The Braves series was a bad omen, and they came out in an elimination game at home against a team they were better than all year, and got one-hit and embarrassed on their home field and in front of their loyal fans who had began to believe.”

Now, all the good vibes and memories from the summer are gone, and Gio doesn’t think much of it will be talked about again. The 2022 season will only be synonymous with disappointment.

“You won’t remember a thing about this season other than the Braves series and what happened against the Padres this weekend.” Gio said. “All of the other good things evaporated, and here we are.”

ClutchPoints

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies

There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Alex Anthopoulos indicates more contract extensions on the horizon for Braves

The Braves are pissing a lot of other fan bases off with their recent contract extensions. It all started with the deals that Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies signed a few years ago. More recently, it was Michael Harris II and Austin Riley who both signed lucrative extensions during the season. And now, it’s Spencer Strider, who inked a six-year extension to stay in Atlanta that comes with an option for the 2029 season . The club might not be done either; Alex Anthopoulos indicated in an interview with 92.9’s Grant McAuley that more contract extensions could be on the horizon.
MLB
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
New York City, NY
All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

