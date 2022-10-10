Gio says Mets season now completely wasted after playoff flop: 'A 101-win season, right down the tubes'

The Mets’ season is over after just three postseason games, and in the eyes of Gio, those three games against the Padres coupled with a sweep at the hands of the Braves a week before have eliminated months of promise and good baseball that had led to 101 wins and World Series aspirations.

“A 101-win season, right down the tubes,” Gio said. “You cannot waste these types of years. They don’t happen every year in Mets history, and they completely wasted it, and fell apart in the biggest games. It’s just so discouraging.

“You begin to dream of a championship, the first one since 1986, and then it comes crashing down within minutes, it felt like. The Braves series was a bad omen, and they came out in an elimination game at home against a team they were better than all year, and got one-hit and embarrassed on their home field and in front of their loyal fans who had began to believe.”

Now, all the good vibes and memories from the summer are gone, and Gio doesn’t think much of it will be talked about again. The 2022 season will only be synonymous with disappointment.

“You won’t remember a thing about this season other than the Braves series and what happened against the Padres this weekend.” Gio said. “All of the other good things evaporated, and here we are.”

