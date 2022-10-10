ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boomer on Max Scherzer: 'We all got kicked in the balls by your Friday performance'

By Boomer Gio, Ryan Chichester
The Mets season is suddenly over, and while many will point to the sweep at the hands of the Braves as the beginning of the end, Boomer says New York was doomed as soon as Max Scherzer crumbled in game one.

“It all started Friday night,” Boomer said. “It really did. Jacob deGrom fought through some things and some tough innings, and he grinded it out and gave us a winning performance. But Bassitt got outdone by Joe Musgrove, and Scherzer got outdone by Yu Darvish.”

Scherzer told reporters after Sunday’s season-ending loss that is was “a kick in the balls,” and Boomer had a similar feeling after watching the righty serve up four home runs to start the series.

“We all got kicked in the balls by your Friday night performance,” Boomer said.

“They were cooked starting Friday night. Max Scherzer had two big starts at the end of the season, and couldn’t come through in either one of them. This is a word of warning to pay people his age the amount of money that you’re paying him.”

