Tallahassee, FL

Florida State Seminoles release Depth Chart for Clemson Tigers

By Dustin Lewis
 4 days ago

The Seminoles depth chart alludes that an offensive skill player will be back this weekend.

Florida State fell for the second consecutive weekend on Saturday night. The Seminoles jumped out to a two touchdown lead before collapsing in the second half. North Carolina State outscored FSU 16-0 over the final two quarters to sneak away with a 19-17 victory from the jaws of defeat. It was a disheartening result, to say the least.

A loss like that is tough to get over, especially with another ranked opponent on Florida State's schedule this weekend. The Seminoles will wrap up the toughest stretch on their 2022 schedule with a date against No. 4 Clemson this weekend. The Tigers have defeated Wake Forest, North Carolina State, and Boston College over the past three weeks and have begun to find consistency on offense under quarterback DJ Uiagalelei

Ahead of the matchup with Clemson, Florida State released its weekly depth chart on Monday morning. There was a couple of minor alterations to take note of.

First, running back Trey Benson is now listed as a co-starter with Treshaun Ward. Previously, Ward had been the sole starter so this change could mean something after the redshirt sophomore was injured against North Carolina State. He sat out the second half with his sling on his arm after recording 5 carries for 51 yards.

The only other change is that redshirt sophomore Ja'Khi Douglas has appeared on the depth chart for the first time this year after being injured during the preseason. Douglas debuts as a co-backup with Rodney Hill to starter Lawrance Toafili.

The full depth chart can be viewed below.

