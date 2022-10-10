ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oyster Bay, NY

Assault suspect violently resists arrest, injures officer on LI: police

By Kimberly Dole
 4 days ago

OYSTER BAY, N.Y. (WCBS 880) -- A man is facing multiple charges after he attacked officers attempting to arrest him Sunday evening on Long Island, authorities said.

According to detectives, at 6:15 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call for a disturbance at the Theodore Roosevelt Marina located at 5 Bay Ave. in Oyster Bay.

Upon arrival, officials determined that Omar Romerobulnes, 33, was involved in a verbal altercation with a woman and a physical altercation with a man at the scene.

Romerobulnes proceeded to punch the man causing pain and physical injury, authorities said.

Officers attempted to place Romerobulnes under arrest and he resisted, refusing to comply with verbal commands.

The defendant acted violently and combative while resisting arrest and caused an injury to an officer.

Both the officer and the defendant were transported to a nearby hospitals for assessment and treatment.

Romerobulnes was charged with harassment, obstructing a governmental administration, resisting arrest and is facing several assault charges as well.

He will be arraigned on Monday, October 10 in Hempstead.

Chrissy Crimes
4d ago

Hey you!!! Stop resisting!!! But~amazingly and only because he LOOKS white...HE SURVIVED. STATISTICS PROVE that if he was a 33 to man who was Native, Black, Spanish or Asian... this would be a different story. So he looked "al-white" for them to just wrestle him correctly and not choke out. No surprises there at all. #INTLPrisonerAdvocate38Yrs #SeveralNYPDFamilyMembers

