Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Chicago streets harbor lost stories: It’s time to update those tired old ghostly talesRoger MarshChicago, IL
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
nypressnews.com
Chicago statue of Abraham Lincoln vandalized to protest 1862 death of Native Americans: ‘Colonizer’
Vandals desecrated a famous statue of President Abraham Lincoln in Chicago’s Lincoln Park on Monday, claiming they want “to tear down the myth of Lincoln as great liberator.”. The vandalism, which Chicago police said took place around 12:30 p.m., consisted of red paint dumped on “Abraham Lincoln: The...
nypressnews.com
Chicago’s $2M precinct consolidation plan denounced as ‘voter suppression’
A $2 million precinct consolidation plan tied to redistricting that eliminated 779 of Chicago’s 2,069 precincts was denounced Thursday as “voter suppression.”. Mayoral challenger Willie Wilson has asked a federal judge to block the plan, which he said “reminds me of the Jim Crow days down South where I’m from,” when people were denied the right to vote and fought and died to secure it.
nypressnews.com
CBS 2 Vault: Bob Wallace visits Chicago Halloween costume parties in the early 80s
CHICAGO (CBS) — Back in the day, nobody had more fun on Halloween in Chicago than CBS 2’s Bob Wallace. From the CBS 2 Vault, here are a couple of Bob’s reports. First, he takes us to a costume party at the Aragon Ballroom in Uptown in 1982. There were vampires and comic characters, but there were also fire-eaters – at least two of them – and people in fetish gear, or as Bob put it, “enough chain to anchor the Queen Mary.” And we hear the Wurlitzer theatre organ playing in the background too.
nypressnews.com
Shedd welcomes two new otters who will be trained as surrogate mothers
CHICAGO — Two nine-month-old southern sea otters are settling into their new home at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium where they will be part of a new conservation effort. Temporarily named Otter 926 and Otter 929, more permanent names are forthcoming, the two female juveniles arrived in the city on Wednesday from partner institution Aquarium of the Pacific.
nypressnews.com
Chicago man and father plead guilty to misdemeanor charges in U.S. Capitol riot
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man who wore a “Trump 2020” flag as a cape while breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge alongside his father, who joined him during the riot. Matthew Bokoski and his father, Bradley Bokoski,...
nypressnews.com
Woman charged with murdering, dismembering landlord in Arcadia Terrace neighborhood home
CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman has been charged with murdering her landlord who was found dismembered in an Arcadia Terrace home. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is charged with the murder of 59-year-old Frances Walker in the house at 5919 N. Washtenaw Ave. Walker was known by most of the people...
nypressnews.com
Oak Park police in standoff with armed person
Police in west suburban Oak Park were involved in a standoff with a person barricaded inside a building Thursday afternoon. The incident began about 11 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Harlem Avenue, when officers responded to “reports of an individual armed and barricaded” inside an apartment, Oak Park police said. Residents were advised to avoid the area.
nypressnews.com
At least 3 buildings up in flames in West Garfield Park fire that started with tire shop: CFD
CHICAGO (WLS) — A fire broke out at a West Garfield Park tire shop early Wednesday morning and spread to at least two other buildings, Chicago fire officials said. The blaze broke out just before 3:30 a.m. in the 4300-block of West Madison Street, CFD said. At one point,...
nypressnews.com
Man dies in 2-vehicle crash in Beach Park
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left one man dead in Beach Park Monday afternoon. Sheriff’s deputies responded to Sheridan Road and West Howard Street around 1:15 p.m. for a traffic crash with injuries. Upon arrival, deputies located two cars with heavy damage.
