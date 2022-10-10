ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago’s $2M precinct consolidation plan denounced as ‘voter suppression’

A $2 million precinct consolidation plan tied to redistricting that eliminated 779 of Chicago’s 2,069 precincts was denounced Thursday as “voter suppression.”. Mayoral challenger Willie Wilson has asked a federal judge to block the plan, which he said “reminds me of the Jim Crow days down South where I’m from,” when people were denied the right to vote and fought and died to secure it.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

CBS 2 Vault: Bob Wallace visits Chicago Halloween costume parties in the early 80s

CHICAGO (CBS) — Back in the day, nobody had more fun on Halloween in Chicago than CBS 2’s Bob Wallace. From the CBS 2 Vault, here are a couple of Bob’s reports. First, he takes us to a costume party at the Aragon Ballroom in Uptown in 1982. There were vampires and comic characters, but there were also fire-eaters – at least two of them – and people in fetish gear, or as Bob put it, “enough chain to anchor the Queen Mary.” And we hear the Wurlitzer theatre organ playing in the background too.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Shedd welcomes two new otters who will be trained as surrogate mothers

CHICAGO — Two nine-month-old southern sea otters are settling into their new home at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium where they will be part of a new conservation effort. Temporarily named Otter 926 and Otter 929, more permanent names are forthcoming, the two female juveniles arrived in the city on Wednesday from partner institution Aquarium of the Pacific.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Oak Park police in standoff with armed person

Police in west suburban Oak Park were involved in a standoff with a person barricaded inside a building Thursday afternoon. The incident began about 11 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Harlem Avenue, when officers responded to “reports of an individual armed and barricaded” inside an apartment, Oak Park police said. Residents were advised to avoid the area.
OAK PARK, IL
nypressnews.com

Man dies in 2-vehicle crash in Beach Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left one man dead in Beach Park Monday afternoon. Sheriff’s deputies responded to Sheridan Road and West Howard Street around 1:15 p.m. for a traffic crash with injuries. Upon arrival, deputies located two cars with heavy damage.
BEACH PARK, IL

