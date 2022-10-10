Read full article on original website
Oh what happened. A year ago nobody heard a word about the flu because Covid was the number one killer. Now Biden says Covid is gone so know we are back to the flu. How about coming up with the disease name that eats you brain away because of stupidity.
nypressnews.com
Most women unaware of the five signs of ‘aggressive’ cancer
According to Cancer Research UK, mastitis is uncommon in women who aren’t pregnant or breastfeeding and it is particularly rare in women who have had menopause. Doctor Ko Un Park, a surgical oncologist, explained: “Women should know that radical changes to the breast are not normal, and breast self-examen are still important.
News-Medical.net
Rare case of COVID-19 vaccine-induced hypophysitis in a woman with central diabetes insipidus manifestations
The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic brought about by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has adversely impacted public health worldwide, leading to millions of deaths. Vaccination is considered to be the most effective intervention for the reduction of COVID-19-related severe disease and death. Background. Systemic and local side...
MedicalXpress
Research sheds new light on long COVID conditions
Most people who get COVID-19 recover within a few weeks. But some people—even those who had mild versions of the disease—have symptoms that last weeks or months after an initial COVID infection. These ongoing health problems, called post-COVID conditions (PCC), post-COVID-19 syndrome, long COVID-19, and post-acute sequelae of SARS COV-2 infection (PASC), can decrease quality of life for patients and increase the burden of disease on health systems. As more patients suffer from long COVID, it's increasingly important to define the symptoms associated with long COVID for effective diagnosis and treatment of the disease.
Heavy Drinking Versus Alcoholism
As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I want to educate people about the dangers and health issues of alcoholism. I know that education would have helped me understand my own relationship with alcohol back when I was drinking heavily. Unfortunately, current education about alcoholism and health issues is not widely available or common knowledge.
nypressnews.com
Dr. Jon LaPook explains new study on colonoscopies and colon cancer deaths
A new medical study raises some questions about just how effective colonoscopies are at preventing deaths from colon cancer. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook breaks down the new study and what it means for patients.
nypressnews.com
Spider veins in five areas may signal liver ‘scarring’
In fact, the report states that the prevalence of spider angiomas in cirrhosis patients is around 33 percent. This high number can be put down to the inability of the liver to metabolise circulating oestrogen during cirrhosis. At this stage of the disease, known as end-stage liver disease, normal liver...
studyfinds.org
Older adults living carefree lifestyles twice as likely to end up in nursing home
SYDNEY, Australia — Older adults who lead a carefree, unhealthy lifestyle are twice as likely to end up needing a nursing home in comparison to their more active peers, a new study reveals. Researchers at the University of Sydney found smoking, physical activity, sitting, and sleep quality to have...
studyfinds.org
One dose of ketamine eases depression within 4 hours, study reveals
PARIS, France — Most antidepressants take around three weeks to take effect, while studies consistently show ketamine works within hours. However, the mechanism which makes the drug work has remained unclear. Now, researchers from the Paris Brain Institute have discovered one answer that explains ketamine’s lightning-fast course of action.
nypressnews.com
Eating 2 grams of ‘plant sterol’ daily could reduce ‘bad’ cholesterol
“They are not a replacement for any cholesterol-lowering medication – and if you are already taking medication to help lower your cholesterol, you should inform your doctor before you start taking them,” stated the charity. Plant sterols are also not a replacement for a healthy, balanced diet. It...
ohmymag.co.uk
Feeling dizzy? Here's when to see a doctor
It is not out of place to occasionally feel light-headed when you miss breakfast or when you stand too fast or get on a rollercoaster. According to experts, feeling dizzy is generally not a cause for alarm, although it can be an uncomfortable and sometimes scary feeling. Dizziness is also a common symptom of many health conditions, so you need to know when to see a physician when next you feel woozy.
Medical News Today
How to do lung exercises to improve lung health
Lung exercises can help people control their breathing and increase their lung capacity. They are helpful for people with lung problems such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. When a person breathes, the diaphragm contracts to pull air into the lungs. The lungs take oxygen from the air and send it...
scitechdaily.com
A Forgotten Cancer – Current Levels of Awareness Are “Very Worrying”
Experts warn awareness of bladder cancer is worryingly low. According to a recent survey from the European Association of Urology (EAU), Europe has some of the highest incidence rates of bladder cancer in the world, yet understanding of the condition is still alarmingly low. According to the poll, which looked at awareness of bladder cancer and its primary symptoms among European adults, over 60% of European people are either unfamiliar with bladder cancer or are unaware of how serious it can be.
The Weather Channel
Second Wave of COVID-19 Increased the Risk of Tuberculosis, Report Doctors
Low immunity and lung inflammation have increased the risk of tuberculosis in patients who suffered severe COVID-19 infection during the second wave. Prof Rajendra Prasad, a renowned pulmonologist, said that he encountered multiple TB patients who had been severely infected with the novel coronavirus during the second wave. "Four such...
tctmd.com
COVID Drug Paxlovid Interacts With Widely Used CV Meds: Review
The antiviral treatment combining nirmatrelvir and ritonavir (Paxlovid; Pfizer), though effective for patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19, can interact with many commonly prescribed cardiovascular medications, researchers highlight in a review in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. The main culprit is ritonavir, which was first approved for the treatment...
contagionlive.com
COVID-19 Rebound Not Caused by Paxlovid-Induced Weak Immune Response
Rebound COVID-19 infection is likely caused by the cellular immune response to residual viral RNA in the respiratory tract, rather than by an immune response stunted by Paxlovid. Overcoming COVID-19 infection is an accomplishment to be celebrated, but this is dampened by a recurrence of clinical symptoms. Rebound COVID-19 infection...
nypressnews.com
Ignoring the signs of arterial clogging could ‘reduce ’ lifespan
“The nerves in your feet might also feel number or tingly, and you might have a hard time standing up and walking. Most patients with chronic leg pain will experience this.”. Though pain in the legs should arouse suspicion, the main indicator of PAD is pain during exertion, which subsides...
Long Covid causes erectile dysfunction and hair loss as symptoms list widens - OLD
Hair loss and erectile dysfunction have joined the list of long Covid symptoms, according to research.The study found that while the most common symptoms include loss of smell, shortness of breath and chest pain, others include amnesia, erectile dysfunction, hallucinations, an inability to perform familiar movements or commands, bowel incontinence and limb swelling.Patterns of symptoms tended to be grouped into respiratory symptoms, mental health and cognitive problems, and then a broader range of symptoms.As well as spotting a wider set of symptoms, researchers also identified key groups and behaviour that put people at increased risk of developing long Covid.Cases...
Consumer Reports.org
How to Prevent and Treat Chronic Constipation
It’s normal to have an occasional bout of constipation. Uncomfortable as it may be, this usually resolves within a few days. But chronic constipation—which might require some action—is the issue if you have at least two of the following symptoms for at least three months:. • You...
Apples are a cure for many serious diseases
Apple is a popular fruit that contains antioxidants, beneficial vitamins, and a lot of other nutrients. Because of the nutritional content of apples, apples may help improve human health, Apples come in a variety of shapes, colors and flavors, and all kinds of apples are good for your health, and here we will show you some of benefits of eating apples.
contagionlive.com
Pfizer-BioNTech Releases Early Results from Bivalent Booster Vaccine Trial
Preliminary results from a phase 2/3 trial suggest Pfizer-BioNTech’s Omicron BA.4/BA.5 bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine provides better protection for younger and older adults. This morning, Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE released early data from a phase 2/3 trial evaluating the safety and immunogenicity of their Omicron BA.4/BA.5 bivalent COVID-19...
