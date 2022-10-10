ST. PAUL, Minn. – DFL incumbent Keith Ellison and GOP challenger Jim Schultz sparred in their first debate to be the state's top legal officer, contrasting their visions for the office of the attorney general in Minnesota.Violent crime, abortion policy and the Feeding Our Future fraud scandal were defining issues in the hour-long debate hosted by MPR News Friday. Republicans haven't won statewide office since 2006, but it's been more than 50 years since their candidate was the Minnesota attorney general. They see this year as an opportunity, with polls showing the race neck-and-neck between Ellison, who's fighting for a second term, and Schultz, a...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 13 MINUTES AGO