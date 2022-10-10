Read full article on original website
Related
DFL incumbent AG Keith Ellison and GOP challenger Jim Schultz spar in 1st debate
ST. PAUL, Minn. – DFL incumbent Keith Ellison and GOP challenger Jim Schultz sparred in their first debate to be the state's top legal officer, contrasting their visions for the office of the attorney general in Minnesota.Violent crime, abortion policy and the Feeding Our Future fraud scandal were defining issues in the hour-long debate hosted by MPR News Friday. Republicans haven't won statewide office since 2006, but it's been more than 50 years since their candidate was the Minnesota attorney general. They see this year as an opportunity, with polls showing the race neck-and-neck between Ellison, who's fighting for a second term, and Schultz, a...
Ben Stevens, former Alaska Senate president, dies at age 63
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Ben Stevens, a former Alaska Senate president and a son of the late U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens, has died. He was 63. Erec Isaacson, president of ConocoPhillips Alaska, where Stevens worked as vice president of external affairs and transportation, released a statement Friday saying the company was “deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our friend and colleague, Ben Stevens.” “Ben was a valued leader at ConocoPhillips Alaska and leaves a significant legacy in the state of Alaska. Ben will be deeply missed not only by his family and colleagues but in the broader Alaska community,” Isaacson said. Stevens died Thursday evening, said ConocoPhillips Alaska spokesperson Rebecca Boys.
