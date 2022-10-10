ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

fallriverreporter.com

Police charge 16-year-old Massachusetts teen with threatening to blow up school

A 16-year-old teen from Massachusetts has been charged with threatening to blow up a school this week. According to police, yesterday morning, members of the Cumberland High School administrative team were alerted to a social media message received by a CHS student indicating threats against the high school. The student reported having received this unsolicited message from an unknown individual whom they had become digitally connected to several years ago.
CUMBERLAND, RI
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police seize heroin, Fentanyl, cocaine, firearms, cash; arrest one

“At approximately 6 AM yesterday, members of the Massachusetts State Police CINRET West narcotics enforcement task force, the State Police Gang Unit, the Springfield Police Department Firearms Investigations Unit, and the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County executed a search warrant at 66 Miller St. that resulted in the recovery of more than 27,000 individual bags of suspected heroin or fentanyl and one arrest.
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Mass. State Police, DEA seize nearly 30,000 units of fentanyl in ongoing operation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts State Police and Drug Enforcement Administration seized thousands of dosage units of suspected fentanyl Tuesday during an ongoing joint operation Tuesday. According to the State Police Communication Director David Procopio, the Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics (CINRET) West Unit teamed up with members...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Fentanyl Trafficker Sentenced to Four Years in Prison

FALL RIVER — A 42-year-old fentanyl dealer from New Bedford will be spending four years in state prison, after he was sentenced last week in Fall River Superior Court. Brian Still received the prison term after pleading guilty on Oct. 7 to trafficking more than 18 grams of fentanyl, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's office.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WBEC AM

Massachusetts Folks May Not be Aware of the Seriousness of This Health Issue

In a recent interview with Great Barrington Police Chief, Paul Storti and Massachusetts Police Officer of Sherborn, Doug Kingsley, we learned about a non-profit organization named Blue H.E.L.P. which Doug is supporting. Doug is walking 219 miles from the New York State border to the Chatham Lighthouse out on the Cape as a way to raise awareness of this organization. Doug has a site entitled Massachusetts Cop Walk which you can check out by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Public Safety
ABC6.com

New Bedford man charged with manslaughter in deadly Fall River shooting

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday a third man has been arrested in connected to a Fall River homicide over the weekend. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Anthony Miranda, 36, of New Bedford, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and is charged with manslaughter, assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded illegal firearm.
FALL RIVER, MA
