fallriverreporter.com
Police charge 16-year-old Massachusetts teen with threatening to blow up school
A 16-year-old teen from Massachusetts has been charged with threatening to blow up a school this week. According to police, yesterday morning, members of the Cumberland High School administrative team were alerted to a social media message received by a CHS student indicating threats against the high school. The student reported having received this unsolicited message from an unknown individual whom they had become digitally connected to several years ago.
A Drug Bust In Bennington Nets Three people From Western Mass Being arrested
The third time was the charm for Bennington Police officers & Homeland Security Investigations as they executed a search warrant at 546 Main Street Apartment A, the residence of Peter Aleksonis. Bennington Police Department has conducted a search warrant at this same residence for narcotics trafficking. Law enforcement officers had...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police seize heroin, Fentanyl, cocaine, firearms, cash; arrest one
“At approximately 6 AM yesterday, members of the Massachusetts State Police CINRET West narcotics enforcement task force, the State Police Gang Unit, the Springfield Police Department Firearms Investigations Unit, and the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County executed a search warrant at 66 Miller St. that resulted in the recovery of more than 27,000 individual bags of suspected heroin or fentanyl and one arrest.
Boston police searching for van in connection with reported kidnapping of 8-year-old child
BOSTON — Police in Boston are investigating the possible kidnaping of an 8-year-old child on Thursday afternoon. The reported incident may have unfolded in the area of 700 Commonwealth Avenue around 1 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department. The vehicle involved in the reported kidnapping is a possible...
ABC6.com
Pawtucket domestic violence investigation results in large drug seizure, including edibles
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — An investigation into a possible domestic assault involving a gun resulted in Pawtucket police seizing large amount of drugs, including marijuana edible packages with popular snack labels. Police said they executed a court-search warrant on Reservoir Avenue Wednesday. During the search, police seized a large...
westernmassnews.com
Mass. State Police, DEA seize nearly 30,000 units of fentanyl in ongoing operation
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts State Police and Drug Enforcement Administration seized thousands of dosage units of suspected fentanyl Tuesday during an ongoing joint operation Tuesday. According to the State Police Communication Director David Procopio, the Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics (CINRET) West Unit teamed up with members...
New Bedford Fentanyl Trafficker Sentenced to Four Years in Prison
FALL RIVER — A 42-year-old fentanyl dealer from New Bedford will be spending four years in state prison, after he was sentenced last week in Fall River Superior Court. Brian Still received the prison term after pleading guilty on Oct. 7 to trafficking more than 18 grams of fentanyl, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's office.
Over 20,000 Bags Of Heroin Recently Seized In Western Massachusetts Town!
All I can say, Berkshire County, is there are drug busts and then there are DRUG BUSTS! Thanks to a major multi-agency drug investigation, approximately $250,000 worth of drugs were taken off our streets. According to a media statement from Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni following a press conference...
ABC6.com
Mother says her 6-year-old overdosed on medication given by Woonsocket school nurse
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A Woonsocket mother said her 6-year-old is recovering Wednesday after he overdosed on his ADHD medication that he was given by a school nurse. Gianna Read said every morning after eating breakfast, her son Giovanni routinely takes his medicine called Quillivant XR, with a nurse at Harris Elementary School.
fallriverreporter.com
RI EMTs reinstated after baby with pulse reportedly placed into biohazard bag before death
Two EMTs that saw a license of theirs suspended after the death of a baby have both been reinstated. The R.I. Department of Health this month found no evidence of professional misconduct against one of the EMTs and the complaint was dismissed. The second EMT has been reinstated but is...
Massachusetts Folks May Not be Aware of the Seriousness of This Health Issue
In a recent interview with Great Barrington Police Chief, Paul Storti and Massachusetts Police Officer of Sherborn, Doug Kingsley, we learned about a non-profit organization named Blue H.E.L.P. which Doug is supporting. Doug is walking 219 miles from the New York State border to the Chatham Lighthouse out on the Cape as a way to raise awareness of this organization. Doug has a site entitled Massachusetts Cop Walk which you can check out by going here.
WBUR
Prisoner dies of apparent suicide in jail after being refused mental health services at state hospital
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 12. Tiziana Dearing is our host. It's been a week since Adam Howe died of an apparent suicide in jail. His death is raising questions about the role the state can play in mental health care for those in the legal system. We dig into what's at stake in this week's "From the Newsroom."
Worcester Police Ask Public for Help Identifying Man in Theft Investigation
The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection with a theft at a local hardware store. The theft occurred at Barrow's Hardware on Webster Street in Worcester last month. Anyone with information about the identity of the man in the...
New Bedford to See First Transgender Pastor Installed on Sunday
NEW BEDFORD — In a first for the city, the Greater New Bedford region, and possibly for southeastern Massachusetts, a local church will be getting a transgender woman as its leader. Rev. Dr. Donnie Anderson will be formally installed as pastor at the Pilgrim United Church of Christ in...
newbedfordguide.com
22-year old Massachusetts woman studying law in Tennessee perishes in tornado winds
The Williamson Emergency Management Agency (WEMA) in Tennessee has announced that a Massachusetts woman has died during the severe storms moving through Middle Tennessee on Wednesday. 22-year-old Laurel Flaherty from Pembroke was in Tennessee to study law at Belmont University. Flaherty was at a horse farm to ride her horse...
9-year-old falls on needle during football practice at Boston park
ROXBURY, Mass. — A 9-year-old boy is receiving treatment after his family says he fell on a needle during football practice. It happened on Wednesday night at Clifford Park in Roxbury. Boston 25 News has been regularly reporting on concerns about littered needles at the park for years now.
Man accused of critically injuring toddler charged with felony assault
An East Providence man accused of critically injuring a toddler in a shopping mall parking lot over the weekend has been charged with felony assault.
ABC6.com
New Bedford man charged with manslaughter in deadly Fall River shooting
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday a third man has been arrested in connected to a Fall River homicide over the weekend. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Anthony Miranda, 36, of New Bedford, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and is charged with manslaughter, assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded illegal firearm.
whdh.com
Brigham and Women’s nurses at a colleague’s wedding save guest who collapsed
BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of Brigham and Women’s emergency nurses gathered to celebrate their colleague’s wedding quickly jumped into action on the dance floor to save a wedding guest’s life during a medical emergency. Last month, the group celebrated the wedding of their colleague and friend...
91-year-old civil rights pioneer stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in Boston
BOSTON — A 91-year-old civil rights and education activist was stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in Boston’s Franklin Park on Tuesday night. Emergency crews responding to Playstead Road within the park around 8:30 p.m. found the elderly woman suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.
