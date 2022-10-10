Read full article on original website
Be an advocate of change, in moderation
We all have met that certain person who has a negative outlook on everything and seems to drag you down also. Avoidance is not always easy as your paths may cross daily. We are seeing more negativity and distrust among many Americans. Both major political parties associate negative characteristics with members of the other party – and positive traits with their own. Some people looked for what went wrong before what went right. They will criticize others to hide their own insecurities and help foster the negative perception of the rest of the world. America is not as close knit as in the past. We view everything through political partisan lenses and seem to have forgotten the art of compromise. People seem less empathetic toward others.
