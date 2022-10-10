Guardians, Yankees set starting pitching rotations for games 1-3 of American League Division Series

Read full article on original website
Cleveland Guardians, New York Yankees starting lineups for ALDS Game 2, Oct. 14, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here are the lineups for Friday’s American League Division Series opener between the Guardians and Yankees. Where: Yankee Stadium, 1:07 p.m. TV/radio: TBS, WTAM 1100 AM, WMMS 100.7 FM and the Guardians Radio Network. Teams: Guardians (2-1) vs. Yankees (1-0). Starting pitchers: RHP Shane Bieber...
Watch Andrés Giménez drive in a run with a base hit against the Yankees in ALDS Game 2
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Andrés Giménez delivered Cleveland’s first hit of the postseason with a runner in scoring position Friday with an RBI single to right in the fourth inning of Game 2 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium. Giménez pulled a breaking pitch...
Amed Rosario’s solo home run ties ALDS Game 2 for Guardians against Yankees (Video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Amed Rosario’s solo home run in the fifth inning tied Game 2 of the American League Division Series between the Guardians and Yankees at 2-2. Rosario drove a fastball from New York starter Nestor Cortes 416 feet over the wall in center field for his first career postseason home run.
Guardians beat Yankees, 4-2, in 10 innings to even ALDS
NEW YORK -- For the Guardians it was worth the wait. They spent six days in New York, arriving on Sunday after sweeping the Rays in the wild card series. In those six days they played just two games in the ALDS because of off days and a rainout. But they won the game they needed to win, beating the Yankees, 4-2, in 10 innings on Friday.
Cleveland.com
Guardians shift pressure to Yankees by earning split of first two ALDS games: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — By winning Game 2 of the American League Division Series in New York, the Guardians have turned their best-of-five matchup against the Yankees into a best-of-three, with the next two games in Cleveland. The stunning reversal puts pressure on the 99-win Yankees to come through on the road, while the Guardians have young ace Triston McKenzie waiting on the mound at Progressive Field.
NFL Week 6 ATS: 3 must-play best bets
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL has entered its sixth week of the regular season, the first with teams on a bye. Four such teams will enjoy...
If midges show up at Guardians vs. Yankees ALDS Game 3, Triston McKenzie will be ready
CLEVELAND, Ohio — When New York and Cleveland get together in the divisional round of the American League playoffs, it’s impossible not to think back to the infamous Bug Game in 2007 and the annual return of midges to Northeast Ohio. The pesky flying insects were a big...
Falling in love with playoff baseball, Cleveland Guardians style! – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Are you in love with this team yet?. I started to write, “How did the Guardians win this game?”. But I know the answer. So do you, if you’ve been enraptured by this remarkable Cleveland baseball summer. They won the game because this is how they’ve won games all year.
José Ramírez’s endless hustle pays off for Guardians in extra innings: ALDS Game 2 turning point
CLEVELAND, Ohio — José Ramírez looked about as bad as he had all postseason in his first four plate appearances of Friday’s American League Division Series Game 2 at Yankee Stadium. All that changed when he stepped into the batter’s box in the 10th. The...
BetMGM bonus code: get the top Commanders-Bears TNF offers
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thursday Night Football deserves a BetMGM bonus code that unlocks two incredible welcome offers for bettors in specific states. New customers in most...
BetMGM MLB bonus code: bet $1,000 on any postseason game
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. You can activate our BetMGM MLB bonus code for a risk-free bet on any postseason matchup when you click here. This offer allows...
Barstool Sportsbook promo code: $1k risk-free bet for MLB Playoffs, NFL Week 6
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. A loaded weekend of action in the MLB Playoffs and NFL Week 6 is here and you can click here and enter Barstool...
Croatian American Sports Hall of Fame to induct inaugural class
EASTLAKE, Ohio – The Croatian American Sports Hall of Fame will hold its inaugural Hall of Fame induction Sunday, Oct. 16, in Eastlake. The hall has been established to honor Croatian-Americans who have made their mark in sports. The event will be held at the American-Croatian Lodge. The hall...
Browns vs. Patriots: picks, prediction, odds
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. New England (2-3) and Cleveland (2-3) will each have a chance to get to .500 with a victory at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday....
Browns rookie kicker Cade York focused on shutting out noise, sticking with process ahead of Patriots game
BEREA, Ohio -- Cade York is in somewhat uncharted territory, but is sticking to the process he knows. In the Browns’ 30-28 loss to the Chargers last week, York missed two field goals, including a 54-yard attempt with 16 seconds remaining that would have likely decided the game. This...
Bengals vs. Saints will be another milestone moment for Vonn Bell whether he admits it or not
CINCINNATI, Ohio — New Orleans opened the free agency period in 2020 by signing veteran safety Malcom Jenkins. That decision basically left Vonn Bell without a home. Bell landed in Cincinnati after a quick courtship on a three-year deal that helped lay the groundwork for their Super Bowl run. The defender has no regrets, but still has a hard time describing what he went through at the time.
Who is most to blame for the Browns’ defensive issues after 5 games? (poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns came into this season with what was expected to be one of the better defenses in the NFL. But five weeks in, that’s been far from the reality. They rank 23rd in scoring defense (25.0 points per game) and 28th against the run (138.2 yards per game). In addition, they’ve also forced only four turnovers.
