Guardians, Yankees set starting pitching rotations for games 1-3 of American League Division Series

NEW YORK -- For the Guardians it was worth the wait. They spent six days in New York, arriving on Sunday after sweeping the Rays in the wild card series. In those six days they played just two games in the ALDS because of off days and a rainout. But they won the game they needed to win, beating the Yankees, 4-2, in 10 innings on Friday.

MLB ・ 2 HOURS AGO