Carolina Panthers
Providence Day hosts Charlotte Christian in Panthers Big Friday series tonight
CHARLOTTE – The Providence Day Chargers will host the Charlotte Christian Knights this Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Overcash Stadium. The two teams will compete in the second matchup of the Carolina Panthers' 2022 Big Friday High School Football Series. Throughout the 2022 high school season, the Panthers will...
TODAY.com
North Carolina man with Down syndrome fired from Wendy’s after 20 years
In a town outside of Charlotte, North Carolina, a man with Down syndrome was fired from a Wendy’s location after 20 years of employment. Dennis Peek worked at the Stanley, North Carolina, location of the fast food chain. His sister, Cona Turner, initially shared news of his dismissal from the location on Facebook. She penned a post on Wednesday, Oct. 5 that read in part, “My brother Dennis has worked at Wendy’s in Stanley for over 20 years and I am heart broken to say they have fired him!!!!!!!!”
'Extremely aggressive' escaped rodeo bull remains at large in N.C.
An escaped rodeo bull described at dangerous and extremely aggressive remained at large in North Carolina on Saturday as officials searched for the 700-pound animal.
Popular Lake Norman restaurateurs open first Charlotte eatery
CHARLOTTE — The husband-and-wife duo behind Lake Norman hot spots Kindred, Hello, Sailor and milkbread have opened their first venture within Charlotte city limits. Joe and Katy Kindred have opened the second milkbread cafe in the iconic former Dairy Queen building in Plaza Midwood. The spot at 1431 Central...
How long until we change the clocks in Charlotte?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
WBTV
Another large downtown development project announced for Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more.
Man with Down syndrome who was fired from Wendy’s after 20 years, re-offered job by company
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina family wants answers after their loved one was fired from a job he had been doing for over 20 years. Dennis Peek has Down syndrome and was planning to retire soon from Wendy’s. But his family said Wendy’s fired him because “he wasn’t able to do his job like a normal person,” according to WSOC-TV.
South End restaurant puts its lease, equipment up for sale
CHARLOTTE — Blacow Burger & Sushi Bar is looking for a new owner for its South End space after two years in operation. The burger-and-sushi joint’s lease and assets are for sale for $795,000. National Restaurant Properties’ Shawn McCollough is handling the transaction. The nearly 3,500-square-foot, 100-seat...
4 police departments in Gaston County search for chiefs
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Four police agencies in Gaston County are searching for chiefs. Gastonia, Belmont, Mount Holly and the Gastonia Police Department are experiencing retirements and leadership transitions. In the video at the top of this webpage, learn more about the rare turnovers in the county. VIDEO: Gastonia...
'Nobody is going to pay 3k to live in the hood': New Charlotte development raises gentrification concerns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new development near Sugar Creek Road in north Charlotte has created some buzz across Queen City, with people saying they're shocked by the price and location. You'll find Barbara Johnson, a Sugar Creek resident, sitting in her chair out front. She's out there at least...
6 taken to hospital after crash on west Charlotte road, paramedics say
CHARLOTTE — Six people were taken to a hospital after a crash Sunday afternoon on Beatties Ford Road in west Charlotte. Channel 9 got to the scene around 3 p.m. as police blocked the road near Oaklawn Avenue and the Brookshire Freeway. The crash victims had injuries that were...
1 dead, 3 hospitalized when fire rips through northeast Charlotte home, firefighters say
CHARLOTTE — Flames tore through a northeast Charlotte home Monday night trapping and killing a military veteran, who was in a wheelchair due to Parkinson’s disease. A Charlotte Fire Department spokesperson told Channel 9 that eight people were inside the house, including three adults and five children. The...
1 shot during Facebook Marketplace meetup gone wrong in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — One person was shot during a botched Facebook Marketplace transaction Tuesday in southwest Charlotte, police said Wednesday. Tan Nhat Tran is accused of listing a stolen Dodge Charger for sale on Facebook Marketplace. Someone who saw the ad met with Tran who pulled out a handgun, the...
Man shot to death at North Carolina bus stop
The incident happened on the 400 block of International Drive near Republic Court Northwest.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Burgers in all of North Carolina
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of North Carolina. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Woman killed in crash involving dump truck in Lincoln County, troopers say
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was killed after colliding with a dump truck in Lincoln County Monday morning, troopers said. State Highway Patrol responded around 11 a.m. to the scene on Reeps Grove Church Road and Hulls Grove Church Road. Authorities said Willie Richard, 88, of Vale, was...
Gun pointed during road rage fit near a Waxhaw high school
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An adult is in custody after pulling a gun on another vehicle during a fit of road rage before a school drop-off Monday in Waxhaw, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said an adult was arrested Monday morning on the campus of Cuthbertson High School following a […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Inmate Dies While In Custody
GASTONIA, N.C. — Officials say that Jordan Moses died after being found unresponsive in his jail cell. This morning, around 5 a.m., staff at the Gaston County Jail found Moses unresponsive and began to perform CPR on him. Medical and fire department personnel took Moses to CaroMont Regional Medical...
SC murder suspect turns himself in
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Lancaster murder suspect has turned himself in following a deadly shooting last week, Lancaster Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident last Thursday around 9 p.m. at a home on Cedar Street. 55-year-old David Lunn was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead […]
