C.J. Stroud beats out Marvin Harrison Jr. for second Big Ten honor following historic performance

What 4-star DB Dijon Johnson’s Florida commitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Dijon Johnson was once a major get as a top-100 defensive back commit in Ohio State football’s 2023 recruiting class. At the time he was viewed more as a quality find by Tim Walton early in the process before the world found out about him. The only problem is that the nation’s No. 96 player and No. 7 safety comes from Florida, and the Buckeyes had a strained history with the state when it comes to highly rated defensive backs. They can get them to commit, but they don’t always make it to Signing Day.
Brock Glenn answered Ohio State’s 2023 quarterback question by seeing the bigger picture: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Brock Glenn was more than ready to start shutting down his recruitment during the spring, having zeroed in on four options, until he checked his direct messages on Twitter. Ohio State football’s quarterback coach Corey Dennis reached out to the nation’s No. 378 player and No. 22...
Are Ohio State football’s Julian Fleming and Miyan Williams NFL-bound after this season? Hey, Nathan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — We invited our Buckeye Talk Subtext subscribers to send their questions about Ohio State football. After a two-week FREE trial it’s only $3.99 per month. Subscribe at this link or text to 614-350-3315. Hey, Nathan: Julian Fleming and Miyan Williams are both doing better than...
Betting the Ohio State Buckeyes before the number declines, and how to read the market
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State may be off this week, but there are no open dates in college football betting, so we are back for Week 7 of Betting The Buckeyes. Last week was another 2-1 profitable week for our best bets, bringing us to 10-8 on the season and 6-3 for the last three weeks. My personal bets are 415-339-20 since 2019 and I’m ready to pick some winners again this week.
Ohio State football’s C.J. Stroud working on rare quarterback triple crown
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s C.J. Stroud may be on the cusp of a feat no Power 5 conference quarterback has accomplished since before Stroud was born. Stroud closed his impressive first half of the season with a performance at Michigan worthy of OSU’s offensive player of the game award. He completed 21 of 26 passes for 361 yards and six touchdowns. That production apparently more than made up for the career-first pick-six Stroud threw in the first quarter.
Why does Ohio State football coach Ryan Day wear black on game days?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day always wears a black shirt and black hat on game days due to superstition, though not necessarily his superstition. Answering a listener question on his weekly radio show Thursday, Day said the style mandate began before he was officially head coach.
Snakebitten Ohio State stars, SEC bias and the greatest WR room in history: Buckeye Talk rants
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this edition of Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises is back with rants about college football and Ohio State football that he had saved up from test subscribers. Topics covered in order:. Snakebitten Ohio State football stars through the years, like Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Is college football in a...
Is Ohio State football’s running game good enough to win a national title? What the numbers say
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football fans know what it looks like when the running game carries the Buckeyes to a national title. It happened in the first year of the playoff, when Ezekiel Elliott ran with apparent invincibility for a month. J.K. Dobbins’ 2,000-yard rushing performance and Justin Fields’ dual-threat abilities led OSU back to the playoff in 2019. A year later, the Buckeyes’ playoff push might have died had Trey Sermon not locked in at the most opportune moment possible.
Seeking to gain recruits, Ohio State Highway Patrol amends uniform policy to accommodate tattoos
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Seeking to gain recruits, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is changing its policies on tattoos. The Highway Patrol has announced a change to be more accepting of body ink. Effective immediately, state troopers can wear the long-sleeve uniform year-round to cover tattoos. Previously, it did not...
