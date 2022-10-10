C.J. Stroud beats out Marvin Harrison Jr. for second Big Ten honor following historic performance

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Dijon Johnson was once a major get as a top-100 defensive back commit in Ohio State football’s 2023 recruiting class. At the time he was viewed more as a quality find by Tim Walton early in the process before the world found out about him. The only problem is that the nation’s No. 96 player and No. 7 safety comes from Florida, and the Buckeyes had a strained history with the state when it comes to highly rated defensive backs. They can get them to commit, but they don’t always make it to Signing Day.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO