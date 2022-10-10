ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Chronicle

Nate Drebin

The Blue Devils return to competition at Wallace Wade Stadium for another leg of the Tobacco Road rivalry. As Duke prepares to take on North Carolina, the Blue Zone has three points to success.
DURHAM, NC
Durham, NC
Chronicle

It’s time to umask the bus mask mandate

I stared at my Diet Dr. Pepper on the LL-Loop Bus. “How could such a simple cola pack such a zesty and delicious punch, all with zero calories?” My mouth started to salivate, but I couldn’t drink it. I wondered, “Why am I waiting to drink this...
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Duke Student Government welcomes newly elected first-year senators at weekly meeting

Duke Student Government senators confirmed their recently-elected first-year senators at their weekly Wednesday meeting. DSG judiciary confirmed first-years Andy Li and Lila Gimbel as senators for academic affairs, Comfort Markwei and Greg Sexton for campus life, Aubteen Pour-Biazar and Shivani Vyas for Durham community affairs, Kora Sotunde for equity and outreach, and Isa Helton and Matthew Xu for services and sustainability.
DURHAM, NC

