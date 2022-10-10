Read full article on original website
Cardinals announce death of Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Hall of Famer Howard “Bruce” Sutter has died at the age of 69. Sutter pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1981 to 1984. His uniform number 42 is one of 14 numbers retired by the team. “On behalf of the Cardinals organization...
Celebrity Wives and Girlfriends of MLB Players Past and Present: Kate Upton, Hannah Jeter and More
Batter up! Kate Upton, Hannah Jeter (née Davis) and JoAnna Garcia Swisher are just a few A-listers who’ve been wooed by Major League Baseball athletes over the years. Garcia was acting for more than a decade before her now-husband, Nick Swisher, was drafted in 2002 by the Oakland Athletics. Two years later, Swisher made his MLB […]
Yardbarker
Cardinals Insider Shares A 2023 Adam Wainwright Prediction
With the St. Louis Cardinals already eliminated from the postseason after just two games in the NL Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, the careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have come to an end. But one Cardinals legend may not be done just yet. Staff ace Adam...
Pinstripe Alley
ALDS Game 2: New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians
After rain washed out the planned Thursday night matchup, the Yankees and Guardians will be back in action tonight for Game 2 of the 2022 American League Division Series. New York took Game 1 thanks to a strong effort on the mound by Gerrit Cole and home runs from Harrison Bader and Anthony Rizzo. That got them off to a 1-0 lead in the series and two victories away from making their third ALCS appearance since the start of 2017.
The astronomical 9-figure contract Aaron Judge could receive
The Aaron Judge sweepstakes are going to dominate the MLB offseason for as long as he’s on the market. The New York Yankees are going to do whatever they can to fend off the competition to re-sign their star outfielder after watching him hit 62 home runs in a contract year. The problem is that the contract that Judge appears set to earn could be worth an unprecedented amount of money.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa already making Yankees regret Oswald Peraza ALDS roster decision
When the New York Yankees dropped their ALDS roster on Tuesday, some fans were let down. They were hoping for more aggressive moves from manager Aaron Boone to improve the position player side of things. With so many reasonable players to leave off the roster — Aaron Hicks, Marwin Gonzalez,...
Cubs biggest competition for Carlos Correa isn’t the Twins
The Chicago Cubs could be in play for Carlos Correa, but they have some competition — and no, it’s not his current team, the Minnesota Twins. Carlos Correa is likely to opt out of his contract with the Twins, which was widely expected given the shortstop market this offseason. Correa was forced to sign a short-term deal with Minnesota last offseason after initially seeking a 8-to-10 year deal at the beginning of free agency.
Cardinals: Cubs not expected to resign Willson Contreras
The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to pursue Willson Contreras this offseason, and it appears the Chicago Cubs won’t be trying to stop them. Yadier Molina’s retirement creates a huge void at catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals, and Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras has already indicated interest in joining the National League Central Champions.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees rained out in ALDS Game 2 against Guardians
For a few days now, the weather forecast for the Bronx on Thursday night has not been particularly promising. The Yankees and Guardians were scheduled to play Game 2 of their American League Division Series matchup after a scheduled Wednesday offday that featured perfect conditions. Instead, they’ll be rained out tonight and forced to play a matinee tomorrow, with the possibility of four games in four days looming. Delightful!
Pinstripe Alley
How Thursday’s rainout will affect the remainder of the ALDS
The rainout of Game 2 on Thursday and rescheduling to Friday throws a bit of a wrench into the pitching plans for the Yankees and Guardians, as the teams face the prospect of playing four games in four days — with flights to and from Cleveland — should the series advance that far. The clinical 4-1 victory in Game 1 becomes all the more valuable for the Yankees as both teams try to piece together the pitching puzzle in the coming days. Nestor Cortes still faces Shane Bieber today, and Luis Severino takes on Triston McKenzie tomorrow, but the situation gets more interesting after that.
Pinstripe Alley
How the Yankees bullpen successfully defied skeptics in the ALDS opener
Injuries have throttled the Yankees‘ bullpen this season, especially in the second half. Just imagine how nasty the unit would be with Chad Green, Michael King, Stephen Ridings, Zack Britton, Ron Marinaccio, and Scott Effross for example. With all those players, it would be nearly unhittable. But injuries happen...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Mailbag: Roster swaps and ALDS managing decisions
Good morning everyone, it’s time for another edition of the mailbag. Remember to send in your questions for our weekly call by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com. MSP Giant asks: Do Yanks get to adjust the postseason rosters several times over coming weeks? Who do you see...
Pinstripe Alley
Nestor Cortes is a great matchup for the Guardians offense
My very favorite part of the playoffs is the strategy. Teams put endless time into preparing for each and every matchup and situation. Underdog teams come out on top in playoff series because they execute on their gameplan better than their opponent. In a small series, you can expose hitters and/or pitchers before they adjust.
