ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Cardinals announce death of Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Hall of Famer Howard “Bruce” Sutter has died at the age of 69. Sutter pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1981 to 1984. His uniform number 42 is one of 14 numbers retired by the team. “On behalf of the Cardinals organization...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Cardinals Insider Shares A 2023 Adam Wainwright Prediction

With the St. Louis Cardinals already eliminated from the postseason after just two games in the NL Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, the careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have come to an end. But one Cardinals legend may not be done just yet. Staff ace Adam...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pinstripe Alley

ALDS Game 2: New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians

After rain washed out the planned Thursday night matchup, the Yankees and Guardians will be back in action tonight for Game 2 of the 2022 American League Division Series. New York took Game 1 thanks to a strong effort on the mound by Gerrit Cole and home runs from Harrison Bader and Anthony Rizzo. That got them off to a 1-0 lead in the series and two victories away from making their third ALCS appearance since the start of 2017.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
ClutchPoints

The astronomical 9-figure contract Aaron Judge could receive

The Aaron Judge sweepstakes are going to dominate the MLB offseason for as long as he’s on the market. The New York Yankees are going to do whatever they can to fend off the competition to re-sign their star outfielder after watching him hit 62 home runs in a contract year. The problem is that the contract that Judge appears set to earn could be worth an unprecedented amount of money.
MLB
FanSided

Cubs biggest competition for Carlos Correa isn’t the Twins

The Chicago Cubs could be in play for Carlos Correa, but they have some competition — and no, it’s not his current team, the Minnesota Twins. Carlos Correa is likely to opt out of his contract with the Twins, which was widely expected given the shortstop market this offseason. Correa was forced to sign a short-term deal with Minnesota last offseason after initially seeking a 8-to-10 year deal at the beginning of free agency.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Cardinals: Cubs not expected to resign Willson Contreras

The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to pursue Willson Contreras this offseason, and it appears the Chicago Cubs won’t be trying to stop them. Yadier Molina’s retirement creates a huge void at catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals, and Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras has already indicated interest in joining the National League Central Champions.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Said And Done#Yankees#Astros
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees rained out in ALDS Game 2 against Guardians

For a few days now, the weather forecast for the Bronx on Thursday night has not been particularly promising. The Yankees and Guardians were scheduled to play Game 2 of their American League Division Series matchup after a scheduled Wednesday offday that featured perfect conditions. Instead, they’ll be rained out tonight and forced to play a matinee tomorrow, with the possibility of four games in four days looming. Delightful!
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

How Thursday’s rainout will affect the remainder of the ALDS

The rainout of Game 2 on Thursday and rescheduling to Friday throws a bit of a wrench into the pitching plans for the Yankees and Guardians, as the teams face the prospect of playing four games in four days — with flights to and from Cleveland — should the series advance that far. The clinical 4-1 victory in Game 1 becomes all the more valuable for the Yankees as both teams try to piece together the pitching puzzle in the coming days. Nestor Cortes still faces Shane Bieber today, and Luis Severino takes on Triston McKenzie tomorrow, but the situation gets more interesting after that.
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

How the Yankees bullpen successfully defied skeptics in the ALDS opener

Injuries have throttled the Yankees‘ bullpen this season, especially in the second half. Just imagine how nasty the unit would be with Chad Green, Michael King, Stephen Ridings, Zack Britton, Ron Marinaccio, and Scott Effross for example. With all those players, it would be nearly unhittable. But injuries happen...
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Mailbag: Roster swaps and ALDS managing decisions

Good morning everyone, it’s time for another edition of the mailbag. Remember to send in your questions for our weekly call by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com. MSP Giant asks: Do Yanks get to adjust the postseason rosters several times over coming weeks? Who do you see...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Pinstripe Alley

Nestor Cortes is a great matchup for the Guardians offense

My very favorite part of the playoffs is the strategy. Teams put endless time into preparing for each and every matchup and situation. Underdog teams come out on top in playoff series because they execute on their gameplan better than their opponent. In a small series, you can expose hitters and/or pitchers before they adjust.
BASEBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy