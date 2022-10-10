ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byron, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Area football: Oct. 13

Lake City rolled to a 34-6 victory over Lewiston-Altura while allowing few passing yards and getting a big game from quarterback Jaden Shones. The Tigers defense allowed 137 total yards, one more than what the Tigers were able to rush for. Shones and Aaron Lou each ran for over 40 yards with Shones ending with 48 and Lou with 40.
LAKE CITY, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Area volleyball: Oct. 13

The Zumbrota-Mazeppa kept up the solid play from Tuesday with a sweep of Lourdes. The Cougars won 25-14, 25-10, 25-18. Rylee Nelson led the Cougar offense with 16 kills. She also had 12 assists. Torey Stencel had 21 assists. Megan Schoenfelder chipped in eight kills and had a pair of blocks. Melanie Raasch led the team with five blocks. Lola Wagner came up with 14 digs.
ZUMBROTA, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Wingers volleyball earn defeat of Albert Lea

After a break in the schedule, the Red Wing volleyball team rebounded from a five-set loss to Goodhue with a four-set win over Albert Lea on Thursday. The Wingers split the first two sets, then won the next two to win a 25-22, 23-25, 27-25, 25-20 closely played match. “It...
ALBERT LEA, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Winger’s season ends in section semifinal

The Red Wing girls soccer team had a good group of seniors that led a core of juniors last season. That large group of now seniors are finding it hard to split up. An extremely cohesive unit, the seniors have celebrated each other as a group all season. The team...
RED WING, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
City
Winger, MN
Byron, MN
Sports
City
Byron, MN
City
Tyler, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Wingers swim team defeats Winona

The Red Wing girls swim and dive team defeated Winona 95-89 in the final home dual meet of the season on Thursday. Head coach Mikayla Beuch said the end of the season can always include tough training and competitive meets. This season is no different as the Wingers get closer to the conference meet, followed by the section meet.
RED WING, MN
dodgecountyindependent.com

New hockey-oriented store opens in Kasson

There is a new store in Kasson and it caters to area hockey players. Jared Oscarson opened Penalty Box Hockey Company on Oct. 1 at 13 West Main St., Suite 2. Oscarson is a Kasson resident and said he is keen to offer a local hockey store in town. “We...
KASSON, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Snowflakes Are in the Southern Minnesota Forecast

It was only matter of time, but snowflakes are in the southern Minnesota forecast for the first time this fall. No, you won't have to dig out your car, or even shovel, but the National Weather Service is calling for a slight chance of rain mixing with snow tomorrow during the day, with a high of 44.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wingers#Bears#American Football#Red Wing#Kasson Mantorville
Sasquatch 107.7

To The Amazing Stranger Who Stopped Me at Rochester’s Texas Roadhouse

To the stranger that came up to me while I was eating at Texas Roadhouse in Rochester, Minnesota... It was a normal Friday night for our Rochester, Minnesota family. We went through the typical "Where do you want to eat?" conversation and finally ended up at one of our go-to places: Texas Roadhouse. What happened while we were eating was not on the menu though.
Sasquatch 107.7

Ready For Winter? There’s Snow in Rochester’s Forecast

The Farmer's Almanac released their long-term prediction for winter in Minnesota last month and said we should expect winter to arrive early this year. You can read their full winter forecast here, it calls for brutal temps and lots of snow. Meanwhile, The Weather Channel has just updated their forecast for the Rochester area and it looks like we're going to get a taste of winter tomorrow. See what's expected below.
ROCHESTER, MN
KARE 11

Mayo Clinic celebrates impressive milestone

ROCHESTER, Minn. — This week, the Mayo Clinic officially hit an impressive milestone nearly 60 years in the making. It has now completed 10,000 blood and bone marrow transplants in Minnesota. To help celebrate the occasion, the current team of doctors and nurses got a special visit from some...
ROCHESTER, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Hanna Kuhl

Hanna Elizabeth Kuhl, 25, of Red Wing passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at her home. She was born on September 3, 1997, in St. Charles, Missouri to Brent and Marianne (Strom) Kuhl. At a young age, her family moved to Red Wing, where she attended Sunnyside, Burnside and Twin Bluff Schools, graduating in 2016 from Red Wing High School. She continued her education at University of Minnesota Duluth graduating in 2019, with a communications degree. While in college she worked as an assistant director for Fox 21 News. She returned to Red Wing where she was employed at Gemini in Cannon Falls. During her high school years, she played softball and sang in the choir. She enjoyed her cats, boating on the river, traveling and spending time with her family and many friends. She was a very outgoing person, had a bubbly personality and was always wanting and willing to help others. Her family considered her the family princess.
RED WING, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sasquatch 107.7

Where Is Rochester’s Most Famous TV Reporter Now?

Where's Rochester's Bank Robber Catching Reporter Now?. The story made worldwide headlines. KIMT's reporter, Adam Sallet, became a bank robber-catching reporter when he was reporting on one bank robbery when ANOTHER bank robbery happened right behind him in Rochester, Minnesota. Where Is Former KIMT Reporter Adam Sallet Now?. Sallet's broadcasting...
ROCHESTER, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

In the schools column: Red Wing schools boasts dedicated team

We have a great team here at Red Wing Public Schools. Meeting so many dedicated educators during my time as interim high school principal was a primary reason I was pleased to serve this district again, this time as interim superintendent. Today I will introduce (and reintroduce) to you a...
RED WING, MN
Power 96

This Super Sweet Southeast Minnesota Business Is For Sale

Have you ever thought about owning your own business? A survey conducted a few years ago shows that most Americans have, but are afraid to take the risk. It's certainly a gamble but can be rewarding in more ways than financially. If you're ready to take the leap there's a unique business here in southeast Minnesota for sale now.
MINNESOTA STATE
Red Wing Republican Eagle

MSC Southeast column: Promise expands college opportunities in Red Wing

By now, you’ve likely heard the good news about the Red Wing College Promise. Thanks to the Jones Family Foundation, the Red Wing College Promise will make it possible for qualifying Red Wing public high school students who live in the school district to attend Minnesota State College Southeast at no cost for tuition and fees for up to two years.
RED WING, MN
steeledodgenews.com

Hope Creamery returns after equipment shut down

After a three-month hiatus, the Hope Creamery family operation is back to making Hope Butter once again. Because of an equipment breakdown calling for lengthy repair work, the Creamery was forced to shut down from mid-June to mid-September. The announcement of a return to production was made informally last month...
HOPE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy