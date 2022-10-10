Read full article on original website
Georgia U.S. Senate rivals Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock set for debate
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Republican Herschel Walker's bid to unseat Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia came to a head on Friday when the two rivals met for their sole televised debate in a contentious race that could help determine which party controls the Senate.
Horsford, Peters debate abortion, inflation in race for CD4
Steven Horsford, left, and Sam Peters during a debate on Vegas PBS that aired last week. (Vegas PBS screenshot). In a campaign year with unusually few debates between contenders for high-profile offices, candidates running in Nevada’s 4th congressional district faced off in two debates within one week, sparring over abortion access, inflation and priorities moving forward.
Challengers call Owens 'cowardly' for pulling out of debate
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The two candidates challenging U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens in a suburban Utah congressional race laid into the first-term Republican on Wednesday evening for announcing at the eleventh hour he wouldn't participate in the sole general election debate. Democrat Darlene McDonald and United Utah Party's...
Commentary: Election denier running to take charge of Nevada elections
One of the most dangerous political candidates in the country is running for office in Nevada. If elected, he will have power — too much power — over our elections. His name is Jim Marchant, and he’s the Republican nominee for secretary of state. His chief issue is “election integrity,” which is troubling because the last thing he wants is integrity in our elections.
Ben Stevens, former Alaska Senate president, dies at age 63
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Ben Stevens, a former Alaska Senate president and a son of the late U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens, has died. He was 63. Erec Isaacson, president of ConocoPhillips Alaska, where Stevens worked as vice president of external affairs and transportation, released a statement Friday saying the company was “deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our friend and colleague, Ben Stevens.” “Ben was a valued leader at ConocoPhillips Alaska and leaves a significant legacy in the state of Alaska. Ben will be deeply missed not only by his family and colleagues but in the broader Alaska community,” Isaacson said. Stevens died Thursday evening, said ConocoPhillips Alaska spokesperson Rebecca Boys.
AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces showered Ukraine with more missiles and munition-carrying drones Tuesday after widespread strikes killed at least 19 people in an attack the U.N. human rights office described as “particularly shocking” and amounting to potential war crimes. Air raid warnings sounded throughout Ukraine...
AP News Summary at 11:30 p.m. EDT
UN, G7 decry Russian attack on Ukraine as possible war crime. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have carpeted Ukraine with a fresh barrage of missiles and munition-carrying drones. The bombardment came a day after strikes across the country killed at least 19 people and knocked out power across the country. The U.N. human rights office says the “particularly shocking” attacks could amount to war crimes. The leaders of the Group of Seven industrial powers also condemned the attacks and said they would “stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes.” Their pledge defied Russian warnings that Western assistance would prolong the war and the pain of Ukraine’s people. Russia launched the attacks in retaliation for a weekend explosion that damaged a bridge linking Russia to the Crimean Peninsula.
Biden global strategy tackles China, Russia, domestic needs
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House laid out a national security strategy Wednesday aimed at checking an ascendant China and a more assertive Russia even as it stressed that domestic investments are key to helping the U.S. compete in the critical decade ahead. The administration’s first national security strategy,...
Idaho man dies while fighting as volunteer in Ukraine
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — In the days since Dane Partridge was fatally wounded while serving as a volunteer soldier in Ukraine, his sister has found moments of comfort in surprising places: First, a misplaced baseball cap discovered in her laundry room, then in a photo of a battered pickup truck with only one tire intact. The 34-year-old Idaho man died Tuesday from injuries sustained during during a Russian attack in Luhansk. A former U.S. Army infantryman, Partridge felt “spiritually called” to volunteer with the Ukranian military as they defend the country from invading Russian forces, his sister Jenny Corry said. He flew to Poland on a one-way ticket in April, his rucksack packed with body armor, a helmet and other tactical gear. “Made it to the embassy, getting on a bus for the border,” Partridge wrote on his Facebook page on April 27. “From this point on I will not likely be giving locations or actions for opsec reasons. I will let you all know I’m alive.”
