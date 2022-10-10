ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lassen County, CA

Lassen County News

Just the Facts

This Nov. 8, the voters will have two marijuana measures to decide: City Measure R asks the registered voters in the city limits if they approve three dispensaries and an unlimited number of commercial marijuana grow houses and associated activities within city limits. County Measure S asks countywide voters if...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Lassen County News

Community honors fallen officers at annual wreath laying ceremony

At a solemn and emotional ceremony, first responders, community members, friends and family members honored the memory of three regional law enforcement officers and all others who lost their lives due to domestic violence at Lassen Family Services’ annual Wreath Dedication Ceremony held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7 at the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Lassen County News

SPD hosts Walk and Roll to School Day Wednesday

The Susanville Police Department encourages parents and students to join their classmates and walk, bike or roll to class Wednesday, Oct. 12, according to a statement from the department. Walk and Roll to School Day is celebrated annually to highlight the benefits of exercise and practice pedestrian and road safety...
SUSANVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Minor Dies in Run-Off-Road Accident Near Nevada City

Vehicle Experiences Run-Off-Road Accident Off Tyler Foote Road. A minor died in a single-vehicle run-off-road accident on October 12 near Nevada City. The collision occurred at about 9:10 a.m. when the driver of a Toyota pickup, identified as a Nevada City resident, age 32, exited Tyler Foote Road for unknown reasons, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The vehicle passed down an embankment and crashed into a pine tree, which caused it to overturn.
NEVADA CITY, CA
mynews4.com

What's causing the strong odors coming from Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley?

If you live in the North Valleys, you might've noticed a foul smell in the area lately... It's likely coming from Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley. The Washoe County Health District and several other environmental agencies have received numerous complaints regarding the smell surrounding Swan Lake the last several weeks. Officials have conducted an inspection of the lake at various points and have determined naturally occurring biological activity may be contributing to the the odors.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Dallas woman missing in Plumas County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 45-year-old Jodi Page. According to Page’s family, she was last seen visiting her boyfriend in Portola, California on October 5th. The next day, her phone was pinged at the Bordertown Casino in Reno, Nevada. Her family...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Susanville Man Arrested for Narcotics Possession After Midnight Traffic Stop

A Susanville Police Officer pulled over the driver of a 2002 Cadillac Escalade for a traffic violation at around midnight Friday and wound up arresting the man on a litany of charges including possession of narcotics, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a stun gun by a felon. The man was also wanted on a Felony Warrant out of Plumas County.
SUSANVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police: 4,300 Chico customers' data stolen in skimming scheme, 2 arrested

CHICO, Calif. - Chico police busted a massive identity theft ring that stole card information from thousands of customers at local stores. Police told Action News Now, an estimated 4,300 customers in Chico had their card information stolen through one skimmer the suspects placed at a store checkout. The investigation...
CHICO, CA
Lassen County News

Junior High District 1 California High School Rodeo Association Rodeo No. 4 results, Oct. 9 in McArthur, California

1. George Boles, Orland, 65. 1. Levi Andrews, Orland, 61. 1. Giovanni Kent, Red Bluff, 64. 1. George Boles, Orland, 20.28. 2. Caleb Gonzales, Standish, 29.48. 1. Rhett Milne, Orland, 2.42. 2. Dalton Vandeburgh, Cottonwood, 2.73. 3. George Boles, Orland, 4.42. 4. Cole Hannah, Likely, 11.66. 5. Carson Cash, Montague, 12.78. 6. Slade Templeton, Red Bluff, 13.47. 7. Flint Moyles, Etna, 15.18. 8. Colt Bray, Montague, 15.31. 9. Levi Andrews, Orland, 15.49. 10. Westin Oilar, Millville, 16.18.
MCARTHUR, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Person crossing red light hit by vehicle in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - A person was injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Chico on Tuesday morning. The Chico Police Department said it responded to East Avenue and Cohasset Road at about 5:45 a.m. for a report that a person was hit by a vehicle. When officers arrived,...
CHICO, CA
FOX40

Nevada City girl dies after being injured in car crash

The Latest — Tuesday, Oct. 11: 8:20 p.m. The California Highway Patrol said the 5-year-old girl died after being taken to UC Davis Medical Center. Original story below: NORTH SAN JUAN, Calif. (KTXL) — A 5-year-old girl is in critical condition at UC Davis Children’s Hospital in Sacramento following a solo vehicle collision in Nevada […]
NEVADA CITY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Rollover Accident Kills Grass Valley Man

A Grass Valley man died in a rollover accident on October 7 when his SUV flipped. The fatal accident occurred along State Route 49 near Streeter Road around 8:00 p.m. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers responded to the accident where they found the deceased driver, identified as a local resident, age 51.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
2news.com

Coroner Identifies Deadly Shooting Victim Near Downtown Reno

The Washoe County coroner has identified the man killed in a shooting near downtown Reno early Sunday. The medical examiner's office says 19-year-old Dayton Manning of Reno died on scene. Just after midnight, police responded to gunshots heard in downtown. When officers arrived, they found Manning's body near Museum Drive...
RENO, NV
actionnewsnow.com

Police: Man arrested for DUI, child endangerment after collision in Paradise

PARADISE, Calif. - A man was arrested for DUI and child endangerment following a collision on Sunday night in Paradise. Police said 32-year-old James Bristow, of Oroville, was arrested after officers responded to the 900 block of Village Parkway around 10:30 p.m. Sunday for a peace disturbance report. Officers found...
PARADISE, CA
crimevoice.com

Chico Man Arrested for Allegedly Holding Woman and Child Captive at Gunpoint

Originally published by the Chico Police Department:. “On 10-2-2022 at approximately 1019 hours, Chico Police Dispatch received information from a reporting party that a female subject and her 6-year-old son were being held against their will by a male subject. The reporting person advised that the male subject was in possession of a firearm.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man lying on road dies after he was hit by vehicle

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man who was lying in the road died after he was hit by a vehicle near Las Plumas High School Tuesday morning, according to the CHP. At about 5:30 a.m., officers responded to Las Plumas Avenue, west of Wyandotte Road, for a report of a person laying in the center median, the CHP said.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA

