121 Media acquires Check Out DFW website, adding its content marketing solution to its digital services portfolio

Highland Park ISD Superintendent Calls it Quits Becoming the Latest North Texas School Leader to QuitLarry LeaseHighland Park, TX
Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Will Leave Shark TankLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Work in Coppell Virtual Job Fair Set for Oct 25 - Sign Up TodayCity ObserverCoppell, TX
Abbott is a no show to a debate with Beto in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas Couple Decorated their Yard with Graveyard based on 2022 EventsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Plano recognized for communication services
The City of Plano has been recognized for its communication programs. Competing with other cities with 25,000 or more in population, Plano was recognized during the 2022 Texas Municipal League (TML) Annual Conference and Exhibition in San Antonio for its video series, “Stoler on the Street,” seen on the city’s social media platforms.
Art contests, forums and more...get to know what's happening in Plano's business community
Boeing and Space Foundation are partnering to give students an out-of-this-world opportunity. Art in the Stars, a digital art showcase, invites students ages 3-18 to submit digital, space-themed artwork, which will travel to space aboard the next Boeing CST-100 Starliner mission. Every student artist who submits eligible artwork will receive...
Renderings reveal the vision for Celina's first major hospital
The Celina community is getting a first look at the vision for the city’s first major hospital. The agenda for Tuesday night’s Celina City Council meeting included a presentation from Methodist Hospital, which announced at the beginning of the year that it will be building its 13th hospital at the corner of Dallas Parkway and FM 428. (You can read the Celina Record’s coverage of the announcement at this link).
Mesquite's Heritage Plaza now serves as an epicenter for community connectivity
Three Mesquite organizations have now joined under one roof to continue building a better Mesquite. After two years, the Mesquite Convention and Visitors Bureau, Mesquite Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Mesquite organizations have taken up operations in Heritage Plaza, located at 111 N Broad Street in downtown Mesquite.
2022 Mayors’ Forum: Addison, Carrollton, Farmers Branch Mayors’ discuss challenges, growth and future of Metrocrest cities
The Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce presented the 2022 Mayors’ Forum on Thursday, Oct. 13 to discuss the challenges, the growth, and the future of the Metrocrest region. The forum was moderated by Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce’s CEO Hayden Austin and featured Town of Addison Mayor Joe Chow, City of Carrollton Mayor Steve Babick, and City of Farmers Branch Mayor Robert Dye.
Coppell News Roundup: Election information, fair applications, senior rates
The City of Coppell will hold a special election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, asking voters whether or not to reauthorize two propositions concerning the allocation of sales and use taxes paid on goods and services purchased within city limits. Reauthorization of the sales tax collection will NOT result in an increase to the sales tax rate. More information on the special election can be found on the City of Coppell’s website.
Carrollton Planning and Zoning Commission OKs special-use permit for planned hotels
The City of Carrollton Planning and Zoning Commission Regular Session met on Thursday, October 6, holding several public hearings to address amending a zoning and establishing specific use permits. The first public hearing item was to hold a public hearing to consider an ordinance amending the zoning on a 3.8-acre...
Tollway expansion work in Frisco to result in traffic switch
The North Texas Tollway Authority said Thursday that as part of a widening project on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco, the authority is set to demolish and rebuild longer bridges on the tollway over Fields Parkway to accommodate new local development. As part of the construction process, a traffic...
Celina announces details for Beware! Of the Square
The City of Celina has announced details for its annual Beware! Of the Square presented by Sinacola event. The event, which is free to the public, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 4- 9 p.m. on the historic Downtown Square. The City of Celina earned the designation of...
Coppell City Council approves deceleration lane, discusses re-allocation of ARPA funds
The City of Coppell held its bi-monthly city council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11 where the council discussed adding a deceleration lane in a construction zone, heard a funding update on the American Rescue Plan Act, and conducted several proclamations. During the council’s work session, Kent Collins, Coppell Director of...
The Colony City Council disapproves ongoing public hearing item, hears police fund expenditure updates
The City of The Colony met Wednesday, October 5, for proclamations, to accept notice of Police Seized Fund Expenditure, and to address an ongoing public hearing about a Verizon monopole being placed near a neighborhood and school in The Colony. The mayor recognized the month of October as National Chiropractic...
Horn High school to see expansion with added 9th grade facility
Mesquite ISD's John Horn High School is slated to expand with the addition of a ninth grade center by 2024. At a Mesquite City Council meeting last week, Planning Director Jeff Armstrong told council that the addition is expected to expand the school’s capacity by around 600 students. With the addition of the ninth grade center, the school will employ three phases to alleviate traffic concerns by having parents come on through Faithon P. Lucas Boulevard and exit at Cartwright Road for the first two phases. During the last phase, an additional route will be dedicated to ninth grade pickup and drop off.
Radha Krishna Temple invites Allen community to Diwali
Allen residents are invited to a festival of lights as the Radha Krishna Temple of Dallas hosts a five-day Diwali celebration. From Oct. 21-25, the temple will be adorned with 11,111 lanterns of good will. Firework displays will light up the temple, and community members are invited to participate in the wide variety of activities available for all ages.
The women who make the Little Elm Senior Center a positive place to visit
There are four women who work at the Little Elm Senior Center who help to make sure everything runs smoothly. This includes the senior center supervisor and her three part-time staff who assist with day-to-day functions at the center. Meet the women who make the Brenda Button Mills Senior Center...
Lewisville Animal Services continues to waive fees, encourage adoptions
The staff at Lewisville Animal Services has been working hard to find homes for pets in its center, but apartment breed restrictions and rent increases have created barriers for individuals wishing to adopt. Since May, Lewisville Animal Services has waived adoption fees for its large dogs over 20 pounds because...
See photos of the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce's 2022 Fall Golf Classic
Heritage Ranch & Golf Country Club was filled with golfers Monday afternoon for the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce's Fall Golf Classic. The tournament consisted of a luckiest putt and a reverse shotgun, followed by a raffle and awards for closest to the pin and longest drive.
McKinney police cite multiple motorists for traveling over 100 mph
The McKinney Police Department is urging drivers to use caution after citing multiple motorists for driving over 100 mph. The department recently began stepping up traffic enforcement on the stretch of SH 121 from US 75 to Custer Road. The move comes after the department received multiple complaints about cars speeding and racing over the past few months.
Dallas man sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for supplying heroin in Plano overdose
A Dallas man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug violations related to a 2019 overdose that took place in Plano. The sentencing took place in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Jose Antonio Carreto, 31, was convicted by a jury on June 1,...
Argyle pass rush halts resilient Emerson's perfect start
The Frisco Emerson football team weathered its share of adversity on the way to a 7-0 start in its inaugural varsity season, but the Argyle defense was a different animal on Thursday night. It was one the Mavericks felt just a few snaps into the night, and one that stayed...
Volleyball Roundup: Despite key injury, Flower Mound sweeps Plano East
FLOWER MOUND — The preseason brought upon its share of ups and downs for the perennial powerhouse Flower Mound volleyball team, partly due to injuries. The Lady Jaguars seldom had a full deck throughout their non-district schedule, mixing and matching upstart personnel and thrusting plenty of varsity newcomers into prominent roles early in the season.
