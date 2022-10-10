ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

121 Media acquires Check Out DFW website, adding its content marketing solution to its digital services portfolio

By Rick Rogers
starlocalmedia.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

Plano recognized for communication services

The City of Plano has been recognized for its communication programs. Competing with other cities with 25,000 or more in population, Plano was recognized during the 2022 Texas Municipal League (TML) Annual Conference and Exhibition in San Antonio for its video series, “Stoler on the Street,” seen on the city’s social media platforms.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Renderings reveal the vision for Celina's first major hospital

The Celina community is getting a first look at the vision for the city’s first major hospital. The agenda for Tuesday night’s Celina City Council meeting included a presentation from Methodist Hospital, which announced at the beginning of the year that it will be building its 13th hospital at the corner of Dallas Parkway and FM 428. (You can read the Celina Record’s coverage of the announcement at this link).
CELINA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite's Heritage Plaza now serves as an epicenter for community connectivity

Three Mesquite organizations have now joined under one roof to continue building a better Mesquite. After two years, the Mesquite Convention and Visitors Bureau, Mesquite Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Mesquite organizations have taken up operations in Heritage Plaza, located at 111 N Broad Street in downtown Mesquite.
MESQUITE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Business
City
Fort Worth, TX
Dallas, TX
Business
starlocalmedia.com

2022 Mayors’ Forum: Addison, Carrollton, Farmers Branch Mayors’ discuss challenges, growth and future of Metrocrest cities

The Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce presented the 2022 Mayors’ Forum on Thursday, Oct. 13 to discuss the challenges, the growth, and the future of the Metrocrest region. The forum was moderated by Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce’s CEO Hayden Austin and featured Town of Addison Mayor Joe Chow, City of Carrollton Mayor Steve Babick, and City of Farmers Branch Mayor Robert Dye.
CARROLLTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Coppell News Roundup: Election information, fair applications, senior rates

The City of Coppell will hold a special election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, asking voters whether or not to reauthorize two propositions concerning the allocation of sales and use taxes paid on goods and services purchased within city limits. Reauthorization of the sales tax collection will NOT result in an increase to the sales tax rate. More information on the special election can be found on the City of Coppell’s website.
COPPELL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Tollway expansion work in Frisco to result in traffic switch

The North Texas Tollway Authority said Thursday that as part of a widening project on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco, the authority is set to demolish and rebuild longer bridges on the tollway over Fields Parkway to accommodate new local development. As part of the construction process, a traffic...
FRISCO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Content Marketing#Digital Media#North Dallas#Business Industry#Linus Business#Llc#Star Local Media#Check Out
starlocalmedia.com

Celina announces details for Beware! Of the Square

The City of Celina has announced details for its annual Beware! Of the Square presented by Sinacola event. The event, which is free to the public, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 4- 9 p.m. on the historic Downtown Square. The City of Celina earned the designation of...
CELINA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Horn High school to see expansion with added 9th grade facility

Mesquite ISD's John Horn High School is slated to expand with the addition of a ninth grade center by 2024. At a Mesquite City Council meeting last week, Planning Director Jeff Armstrong told council that the addition is expected to expand the school’s capacity by around 600 students. With the addition of the ninth grade center, the school will employ three phases to alleviate traffic concerns by having parents come on through Faithon P. Lucas Boulevard and exit at Cartwright Road for the first two phases. During the last phase, an additional route will be dedicated to ninth grade pickup and drop off.
MESQUITE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
starlocalmedia.com

Radha Krishna Temple invites Allen community to Diwali

Allen residents are invited to a festival of lights as the Radha Krishna Temple of Dallas hosts a five-day Diwali celebration. From Oct. 21-25, the temple will be adorned with 11,111 lanterns of good will. Firework displays will light up the temple, and community members are invited to participate in the wide variety of activities available for all ages.
ALLEN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Lewisville Animal Services continues to waive fees, encourage adoptions

The staff at Lewisville Animal Services has been working hard to find homes for pets in its center, but apartment breed restrictions and rent increases have created barriers for individuals wishing to adopt. Since May, Lewisville Animal Services has waived adoption fees for its large dogs over 20 pounds because...
LEWISVILLE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney police cite multiple motorists for traveling over 100 mph

The McKinney Police Department is urging drivers to use caution after citing multiple motorists for driving over 100 mph. The department recently began stepping up traffic enforcement on the stretch of SH 121 from US 75 to Custer Road. The move comes after the department received multiple complaints about cars speeding and racing over the past few months.
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Argyle pass rush halts resilient Emerson's perfect start

The Frisco Emerson football team weathered its share of adversity on the way to a 7-0 start in its inaugural varsity season, but the Argyle defense was a different animal on Thursday night. It was one the Mavericks felt just a few snaps into the night, and one that stayed...
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Volleyball Roundup: Despite key injury, Flower Mound sweeps Plano East

FLOWER MOUND — The preseason brought upon its share of ups and downs for the perennial powerhouse Flower Mound volleyball team, partly due to injuries. The Lady Jaguars seldom had a full deck throughout their non-district schedule, mixing and matching upstart personnel and thrusting plenty of varsity newcomers into prominent roles early in the season.
FLOWER MOUND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy