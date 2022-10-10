ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Classic Rock Q107

Mid-Century Modern Brookhollow Masterpiece In Lufkin, Texas

Today we see many different Mid-Century Modern (MCM) elements come back into style. They are usually recreations of the aesthetic and are limited to furnishings. What if your entire home was legit MCM through and through? I was amazed that I had never seen this house in Brookhollow, as it is essentially a Millennial Valhalla.
LUFKIN, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Burn Ban Now Officially In Effect Again For Lufkin, Texas

Earlier in the month, Angelina County put out a burn ban for the county. It was officially enacted on October 4th, 2022. It was pretty straightforward, at least to me that we were under a burn ban. I was really confused because driving around Lufkin I was seeing and smelling smoke near Lowe's and I didn't hear about any uncontrolled fires in the area.
LUFKIN, TX
Classic Rock Q107

The Rainbow Family Once Again Descends On Zavalla, Texas

What do you think of when I say the Rainbow Family is back in town? Bearded hippies? Nudists? That would be generalizing, and hopefully, we are more open-minded than in 1988 when our grandparents’ disapproval of their gathering of about 5,000 individuals in the Angelina National Forest made the news all over the country.
ZAVALLA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nacogdoches, TX
Food & Drinks
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Nacogdoches, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Amarillo, TX
City
Nacogdoches, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Lufkin, Texas Theater Revives America’s Horror Poet For Halloween

"Words have no power to impress the mind without the exquisite horror of their reality." -Edgar Allan Poe January 19, 1809 – October 7, 1849. Take a glimpse into the mind of America's favorite macabre poet and tortured genius, Edgar Allan Poe, with a local Lufkin Theater group. The Green Room Theater's production of Nevermore: A Night In The Mind Of A Madman is not to be missed.
LUFKIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Fast Food#Food Prices#Tea Time#Food Truck#Food Drink#Nobilitea#University Drive#Texans#Buns
Classic Rock Q107

Two Lufkin High Students Recognized for Outstanding Achievement

According to a release from the Lufkin Independent School District, two Lufkin High School students have been named Commended Students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. The National Merit Scholarship Corporation reached out to the district to inform them that SreeNidhi Karnati and Griffin Willingham are among about 34,000...
LUFKIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Classic Rock Q107

Long John Silvers in Lufkin, Texas is Long Gone

When I heard the rumors earlier this week, I was hoping they were just fishcious rumors, and the posts I saw on social media were just a lot of carp. But, unfortunately, it's ofishal. Long John Silver's in Lufkin is Long Gone. I drove by their location on Timberland Drive...
LUFKIN, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Classic Rock Q107

Lufkin, TX
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

Q107 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1077.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy