Mid-Century Modern Brookhollow Masterpiece In Lufkin, Texas
Today we see many different Mid-Century Modern (MCM) elements come back into style. They are usually recreations of the aesthetic and are limited to furnishings. What if your entire home was legit MCM through and through? I was amazed that I had never seen this house in Brookhollow, as it is essentially a Millennial Valhalla.
Burn Ban Now Officially In Effect Again For Lufkin, Texas
Earlier in the month, Angelina County put out a burn ban for the county. It was officially enacted on October 4th, 2022. It was pretty straightforward, at least to me that we were under a burn ban. I was really confused because driving around Lufkin I was seeing and smelling smoke near Lowe's and I didn't hear about any uncontrolled fires in the area.
It’s Time for the Pineywoods Fair in Nacogdoches, Texas
The biggest fair in Nacogdoches County is October 12-16 at the Nacogdoches Expo Center on Northwest Stallings Drive. The annual Pineywoods Fair will feature numerous events and exhibits for the entire family. The price of admission to the Pineywoods Fair is $5 per person. There is no charge for parking....
The Rainbow Family Once Again Descends On Zavalla, Texas
What do you think of when I say the Rainbow Family is back in town? Bearded hippies? Nudists? That would be generalizing, and hopefully, we are more open-minded than in 1988 when our grandparents’ disapproval of their gathering of about 5,000 individuals in the Angelina National Forest made the news all over the country.
Celebrate Fall At The Farmers Market Pumpkin Fest In Lufkin, Texas
We are officially deep into the pumpkin-spiciest part of fall in Deep East Texas. If your family is looking to get an amazing pumpkin the Angelina County Farmers Market has some big things happening. They did this event on October 7th, 2022 and it was so well received that they...
Lufkin, Texas Theater Revives America’s Horror Poet For Halloween
"Words have no power to impress the mind without the exquisite horror of their reality." -Edgar Allan Poe January 19, 1809 – October 7, 1849. Take a glimpse into the mind of America's favorite macabre poet and tortured genius, Edgar Allan Poe, with a local Lufkin Theater group. The Green Room Theater's production of Nevermore: A Night In The Mind Of A Madman is not to be missed.
Corrigan, Texas Native To Serve East Texas as Nurse Practitioner
I love posting a story like this. When someone from our Deep East Texas family is able to use his or her talents to help and serve folks in the Pineywoods, that's a good thing. Amanda Allen is a Corrigan native who will be bringing her medical expertise to serve...
A Giant Sandworm From Beetlejuice Appears At The Vapor Room In Lufkin, Texas
Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, ... You may have noticed something strange and unusual on Timberland Drive. An enormous Sandworm has seemingly risen from the ground. The signature black and white stripes are a dead giveaway. It’s the Sandworm from the cult classic Tim Burton film, Beetlejuice. "Whoa, Sandworms. Ya hate ‘em,...
Your Ice Cream Dreams Will Soon Come True in Downtown Lufkin, Texas
If you want the scoop on what is happening to the old storefront for Confections located at 117 West Shepherd Avenue in downtown Lufkin, you have come to the right place. There is something cool coming to the most quirky address in the city's center. The Downtown Scoop will be...
Brookshire Brothers Breaks Ground at New Huntington Location
In a little over a year from now, residents of Huntington and nearby areas will experience the doors opening of a brand new Brookshire Brothers grocery store in their community. The property will also feature a Tobacco Barn, convenience store, and fuel station. The groundwork has already begun, but on...
Two Lufkin High Students Recognized for Outstanding Achievement
According to a release from the Lufkin Independent School District, two Lufkin High School students have been named Commended Students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. The National Merit Scholarship Corporation reached out to the district to inform them that SreeNidhi Karnati and Griffin Willingham are among about 34,000...
Beyond The Gates – See Inside This Exclusive Crown Colony Home In Lufkin, Texas
If you live in the Lufkin area you know that Crown Colony is a nice place to live. You might also know that inside the gates of this golf course community, there are...more gates. There are places you can't get to inside Crown Colony, and homes there you can't see...
Customers Come To The Rescue Online For Sports Bar In Apple Springs, Texas
Cut the menu in half lower your prices and stop killing yourself in the kitchen. Those prices are ridiculous. And you charge more for a to go box. I agree. Those prices are ridiculous. You can get a Chicken Fried Steak dinner at the price of your burgers. And they bring it to your table. Not to mention daily specisls.
Meet The Newest Member Of The Diboll, Texas Police Department
It's no secret that police departments across Deep East Texas are hiring, and the Diboll Police Department just got a new officer. That wouldn't be news, but this officer is special. He is a 4-year-old German Shepherd trained in narcotics detection. He was donated, along with all of his training,...
Get Outdoors With This $1.45 Million Log Home In Broaddus, Texas
Hunting and fishing all in one place on 42 waterfront acres on beautiful Lake Sam Rayburn. Unique Brookhollow Home With A Courtyard And Hot Tub. Though this house was built in 1975 you would never know it with all of these updates. See Inside Iconic Lufkin House Behind Cracker Barrel.
Lufkin Teenager Wanted in Connection to Wednesday Night Shooting
A Lufkin man was taken to a local hospital after being shot in the leg during a disturbance. According to a report from the Lufkin Police Department, a warrant has been issued for a man following the shooting that occurred Wednesday night (10/6) on Edwards Street. Brandon Jaime, 17, of...
Angelina, Nacogdoches Counties Are Now Under Burn Bans
The number of East Texas counties under burn bans is on the way up as it has now been a full month since the Pineywoods experienced any significant rainfall. Three to five inches of rain fell during the first few days of September, but not a drop has fallen since.
Don’t Miss Draggin’ & Pullin’ In The Pines Near Lufkin, Texas
October 21-22, Draggin' & Pullin' in the Pines is back at Pine Valley Raceway near Diboll, Texas at 3427 FM 2497. It's two full days and nights of tractor pulls, semi drag races, car and truck shows, live music, and much more. This year's event is presented by Kelly's Truck...
Long John Silvers in Lufkin, Texas is Long Gone
When I heard the rumors earlier this week, I was hoping they were just fishcious rumors, and the posts I saw on social media were just a lot of carp. But, unfortunately, it's ofishal. Long John Silver's in Lufkin is Long Gone. I drove by their location on Timberland Drive...
Lufkin Motorcyclist Dies After Being Struck By Intoxicated Driver
A Lufkin man passed away this morning when the motorcycle he was riding was struck by an allegedly intoxicated motorist. According to the Lufkin Police Department, the fatal motorcycle accident occurred on Old Union Road. The driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter. The motorcyclist has...
