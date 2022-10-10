RALEIGH – If you’re looking to earn a six-figure salary while living in city with a comparatively low cost of living, you might want to look at North Carolina. That’s because the Raleigh-Cary metropolitan statistical area and the Charlotte metropolitan statistical area rank first and second in the nation for the share of workers who earn more than $100,000 annually in an area where the cost of living is lower than the national average, according to a new report.

