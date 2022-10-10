ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Raleigh No. 1 in share of workers earning $100,000; Durham also scores well

RALEIGH – If you’re looking to earn a six-figure salary while living in city with a comparatively low cost of living, you might want to look at North Carolina. That’s because the Raleigh-Cary metropolitan statistical area and the Charlotte metropolitan statistical area rank first and second in the nation for the share of workers who earn more than $100,000 annually in an area where the cost of living is lower than the national average, according to a new report.
Here's how, where to park for free at the North Carolina State Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair runs Oct. 13-23, 2022, at the N.C. State Fairgrounds. (Download and print a map) Free parking is available on State Fair, Carter-Finley Football Stadium and PNC Arena properties. Fairgoers are encouraged to take Wade Avenue to the Edwards Mill Extension to park in these lots. Pay attention to officers directing traffic.
In North Carolina, here's when you must ID yourself to police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina has no "stop and identify" statute. It means officers cannot ask you to identify yourself except under certain circumstances. "They have to have some sort of ... what they call ... reasonable articulable suspicion in order to stop you,” said attorney Meredith Cairo. “That some sort of crime [is] occurring.
State IT execs tight-lipped about system outages

Government computer systems went down Thursday at a wide range of state agencies, and the state's central Department of Information Technology provided little explanation. Department spokeswoman Nicole Meister characterized the issue as "required system maintenance" that caused outages "across state agencies, Council of State offices and some local governments." She would not say whether the state suffered a ransomware or other attack, but at no point did Meister or the department describe the maintenance as planned or routine. The department announced the outages in a Tweet late Thursday morning.
Meet the judge who tamed the Musk-Twitter trial

DOVER, DEL. — A lawyer for billionaire Elon Musk had barely begun speaking during a recent hearing when the Delaware judge presiding over Twitter's lawsuit against Musk abruptly cut her off. “Skip the rhetoric and go to the meat,” Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick said bluntly. The judge's...
Puerto Rico ex-student faces prison in cyberstalking case

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO — A former student at the University of Puerto Rico has been sentenced to more than a year in federal prison after authorities accused him of breaking into women’s Snapchat accounts and sharing their nude images with others. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday...
Friday registration deadline if you want to vote in November

Today is the last day to register to vote in North Carolina if you want to want to vote on election day. Those who cast their ballots at early voting sites instead can do same day registration, registering to vote and voting all in one visit. Early voting begins next Thursday, Oct. 20, and runs until Nov. 5.
New York's Hamptons offer a feast of indoor, outdoor art

On the eastern end of Long Island, New York, lies a trove of art venues and a rich cultural scene to explore at leisure. You can find works in lush gardens and meadows, on manicured lawns, around ponds with waterlilies, by marshy creeks, and in historic Hamptons buildings. The list...
