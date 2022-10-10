Read full article on original website
RALEIGH – If you’re looking to earn a six-figure salary while living in city with a comparatively low cost of living, you might want to look at North Carolina. That’s because the Raleigh-Cary metropolitan statistical area and the Charlotte metropolitan statistical area rank first and second in the nation for the share of workers who earn more than $100,000 annually in an area where the cost of living is lower than the national average, according to a new report.
RALEIGH, N.C. — State officials are defending the steep price tag – about $2.5 million since 2017 – for repairs at the governor's mansion. But they're not supplying detailed information about how the money was spent. The 30,000-square-foot mansion first opened in 1891, and it's still in...
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair runs Oct. 13-23, 2022, at the N.C. State Fairgrounds. (Download and print a map) Free parking is available on State Fair, Carter-Finley Football Stadium and PNC Arena properties. Fairgoers are encouraged to take Wade Avenue to the Edwards Mill Extension to park in these lots. Pay attention to officers directing traffic.
RALEIGH, N.C. — Hours after the gates opened Thursday for the first day of the 2022 North Carolina State Fair, a shooter opened fire on a Raleigh neighborhood. Following the tragedy, police officers at the fair are urging people to report any suspicious behavior they see on the fairgrounds.
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina has no "stop and identify" statute. It means officers cannot ask you to identify yourself except under certain circumstances. "They have to have some sort of ... what they call ... reasonable articulable suspicion in order to stop you,” said attorney Meredith Cairo. “That some sort of crime [is] occurring.
Government computer systems went down Thursday at a wide range of state agencies, and the state's central Department of Information Technology provided little explanation. Department spokeswoman Nicole Meister characterized the issue as "required system maintenance" that caused outages "across state agencies, Council of State offices and some local governments." She would not say whether the state suffered a ransomware or other attack, but at no point did Meister or the department describe the maintenance as planned or routine. The department announced the outages in a Tweet late Thursday morning.
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina judge gave a partial legal victory on Thursday to state and national Republicans by agreeing to loosen restrictions on activity by some party-appointed poll observers. Wake County Superior Court Judge Vince Rozier granted one of the party's two requests related to the work...
A new study from researchers at North Carolina State University State has found a need for more consistent online safety training for elementary school-aged children. It comes after surveys show average daily internet usage among kids has risen to an all-time high in the wake of the pandemic. The study,...
As North Carolina grows, the number of people who need autopsies is growing, too. But the number of workers to perform those autopsies is shrinking. Delays in getting death certificates in those cases can make it difficult for families to find closure or even arrange funerals or collect life insurance.
Friday registration deadline if you want to vote in November
Today is the last day to register to vote in North Carolina if you want to want to vote on election day. Those who cast their ballots at early voting sites instead can do same day registration, registering to vote and voting all in one visit. Early voting begins next Thursday, Oct. 20, and runs until Nov. 5.
