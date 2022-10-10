Joon Lee: "Musgrove really, really dominated last night.. He was completely unhittable"
By Paul Reindl
97.3 The Fan
4 days ago
ESPN staff writer Joon Lee joined Ben & Woods on Monday morning! Listen here as Joon talks about being at Citi Field over the weekend as the Padres beat the Mets, Joe Musgrove's dominance in Game 3, Buck Showalter having the umpires check Musgrove, the upcoming NLDS, and MUCH more!
NEW YORK (AP) — Little hits turn into big wins for the Cleveland Guardians. José Ramírez hustled to reach third base leading off the 10th inning with popup that dropped in left field, 200 feet from home plate. Oscar Gonzalez drove him in with the tiebreaking run on an even shorter opposite-field flare to right, then scored on Josh Naylor’s double, the only hard-hit ball of the inning. “It’s not an easy way to win but it doesn’t mean you can’t,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said after Cleveland overcame a two-run deficit to beat the New York Yankees 4-2 Friday. The victory evened the best-of-five AL Division Series at one game apiece. Winner Emmanuel Clase pitched 2 1/3 innings, his most in the major leagues, and combined with Trevor Stephan and James Karinchak for 4 1/3 innings of one-hit relief. Cleveland, 29th among the 30 big league teams in home runs, stopped a six-game postseason losing streak to the Yankees,
