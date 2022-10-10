Read full article on original website
WKTV
Rotating storm in Oneida County earlier this afternoon
The National Weather Service issued a rare October tornado warning for Northern Oneida County earlier this afternoon. The warning is no longer in effect. A line of strong storms showed signed of rotation in the Doppler Radar, prompting the weather service to issue that warning. No wind damage was reported...
Tornado warning issued for northeastern Oneida County
Oneida County, N.Y. -- A tornado warning is in effect for the northeastern portion of Oneida County, according to the National Weather Service. The alert urges all residents in the Boonville area to take cover immediately, avoid windows and find shelter if you are driving in the area. The weather...
cnyhomepage.com
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sylvan Beach
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service has issued a severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Oneida County until 2:45PM Thursday, 10/13. At 2:06 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Highmarket to Verona Beach, moving east at 35 mph. 60 mph wind gusts and three-quarter inch hail are associated with this storm.
Heavy Rain, Tornadoes, Flooding Possible In Areas Of New York State Tomorrow
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for quite a few parts of New York State for tomorrow. The warning covers Central, Western, and North Central New York. Rain, flooding and tornadoes could be possible from Thursday, October 12, 2022, through Tuesday, October 18, 2022. The National...
localsyr.com
Taste of winter for CNY next week?!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — October can be a wild month with summery warmth one minute, then a taste of winter the next. So far, October 2022 has been quite nice overall, but after the rain and wind of Thursday and then mainly quiet and fairly mild weather Friday into the weekend, things look to turn unsettled and not so nice early to the middle of the week of October 16.
cnyhomepage.com
Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Oneida County
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – At 1:46 pm on Thursday, October 13th, the Nation Weather Service out of Binghamton issued a Serve Thunderstorm Warning for Oneida County until 2:45 pm. The radar indicates the storm is moving east at around 35 mph, extending near Redfield to Bridgeport with max...
1,400 without power in Camillus after winds knock down tree, powerlines
Update: Power has been restored in Camillus, according to a National Grid outage map. As of 8 p.m. Thursday, the power company lists no outages in the town. Camillus, N.Y. -- Over 1,400 people in Camillus are without power Thursday, according to a National Grid outage map. The outage occurred...
Lake Effect Snow Very Possible Next Week in New York State
The weather on Tuesday and Wednesday across New York State has been feeling more like late spring, rather than mid-October. Temperatures reached the '70s in many spots on Tuesday and/or Wednesday, with most regions reaching at least the mid-60's, including Western New York off Lake Erie. Those summer-like temperatures are...
The Dates When New York State Can Expect First Snowfall
Are you ready for winter? It's coming and may start sooner than you think in New York State. Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post was the bearer of bad news about the upcoming winter. The Old Farmer’s Almanac recently released its 2022-2023 Winter Forcast and says to expect a lot of snow in the Empire State.
La Niña winter now 75% likely. Here’s when it ends
The mid-October ENSO update from the Climate Prediction Center and the Columbia Climate School points toward an even higher probability of a third winter in a row of La Niña, increasing the odds over previous forecasts.
newyorkupstate.com
Upstate NY fall foliage map: Get out there leaf peepers, peak colors are everywhere
All of Upstate New York will be hitting their autumnal peak or be just-past-peak this week in an explosion of fall colors. The fifth fall foliage map has been released by I LOVE NY, the state’s tourism website, with predictions for autumn leaves during the week of Oct. 12-18, 2022.
newyorkupstate.com
CDC recommends masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid levels
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels, up from nine counties last week. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Cayuga County, Madison County, Onondaga County, and Oswego County.
whcuradio.com
Taughannock Falls State Park Gorge Trail closed tomorrow
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) – A popular hiking trail closing in Trumansburg. The Gorge Trail at Taughannock Falls State Park on Route 89 will briefly close to the public tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Hours will not be affected otherwise the rest of the day or over the weekend. Experts say now is the peak time to view fall foliage in the area.
Upstate New York Water Park Iconic Slides for Sale on Facebook
You ever dream of having a water park in your own backyard? Well, here is your chance! You can buy authentic water park water slides for only a few grand, and it's available on Facebook Marketplace, of all places. Water Slide World to be Demolished for Housing Project. Water Slide...
How Creepy! What Did the DEC Release into This Upstate NY River?
The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation recently released over 1,000 fish into the Genessee River towards Rochester, New York. At first glance you would think these "fish" were brown colored sharks. They also appear to have jagged backs, almost like a dinosaur. Maybe that's just to the untrained eye, but...
waer.org
La Niña pattern likely means mild winter for CNY, forecaster says
A forecaster with the National Weather Service thinks Central New York’s winter will be milder than usual this year. The La Niña weather patterns in the upper atmosphere jet stream over the Northeast is showing milder patterns here and colder waters off the Pacific West Coast. It's the third year in a row the weather pattern has occurred and is known as a Triple Dip La Niña! But, Central New York is still expected to get its fair share of cold temperatures. South of New York State, several states are under frost and freeze warnings this weekend which shows the effects of the weather pattern can vary greatly, depending on where you live.
newyorkupstate.com
NY could be the sixth state to allow composting human remains
Albany, N.Y. — Wes Dingman, a former physician who once learned human anatomy through donated bodies, wants to return the favor. He and his wife plan to gift their remains to a medical school when they die. After that? The 90-year-old Queensbury resident wants to be compressed into hundreds...
Freezing ‘Cold, Snowy’ Winter Expected For New York State
Weather experts believe a freezing "cold" and "snowy" winter is coming soon to New York State. Winter is inching closer and weather experts who are correct "80 percent" of the time believe New York is in for a cold and snowy winter. "For 231 years, The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac...
Update: Traffic queues on I-90 near Liverpool cleared, police say
Update 11:30 p.m.: East and westbound traffic queues on I-90 in the Liverpool area have been cleared, according to a state police Tweet. Police are still diverting traffic at Exits 39 (i-690) and 36 (i-181). Original story:. Liverpool, N.Y. — A stretch of Interstate 90 near the Liverpool area has...
