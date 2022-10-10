ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

WKTV

Rotating storm in Oneida County earlier this afternoon

The National Weather Service issued a rare October tornado warning for Northern Oneida County earlier this afternoon. The warning is no longer in effect. A line of strong storms showed signed of rotation in the Doppler Radar, prompting the weather service to issue that warning. No wind damage was reported...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sylvan Beach

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service has issued a severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Oneida County until 2:45PM Thursday, 10/13. At 2:06 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Highmarket to Verona Beach, moving east at 35 mph. 60 mph wind gusts and three-quarter inch hail are associated with this storm.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Taste of winter for CNY next week?!

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — October can be a wild month with summery warmth one minute, then a taste of winter the next. So far, October 2022 has been quite nice overall, but after the rain and wind of Thursday and then mainly quiet and fairly mild weather Friday into the weekend, things look to turn unsettled and not so nice early to the middle of the week of October 16.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – At 1:46 pm on Thursday, October 13th, the Nation Weather Service out of Binghamton issued a Serve Thunderstorm Warning for Oneida County until 2:45 pm. The radar indicates the storm is moving east at around 35 mph, extending near Redfield to Bridgeport with max...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Lake Effect Snow Very Possible Next Week in New York State

The weather on Tuesday and Wednesday across New York State has been feeling more like late spring, rather than mid-October. Temperatures reached the '70s in many spots on Tuesday and/or Wednesday, with most regions reaching at least the mid-60's, including Western New York off Lake Erie. Those summer-like temperatures are...
ENVIRONMENT
101.5 WPDH

The Dates When New York State Can Expect First Snowfall

Are you ready for winter? It's coming and may start sooner than you think in New York State. Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post was the bearer of bad news about the upcoming winter. The Old Farmer’s Almanac recently released its 2022-2023 Winter Forcast and says to expect a lot of snow in the Empire State.
ENVIRONMENT
newyorkupstate.com

CDC recommends masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid levels

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels, up from nine counties last week. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Cayuga County, Madison County, Onondaga County, and Oswego County.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Taughannock Falls State Park Gorge Trail closed tomorrow

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) – A popular hiking trail closing in Trumansburg. The Gorge Trail at Taughannock Falls State Park on Route 89 will briefly close to the public tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Hours will not be affected otherwise the rest of the day or over the weekend. Experts say now is the peak time to view fall foliage in the area.
TRUMANSBURG, NY
waer.org

La Niña pattern likely means mild winter for CNY, forecaster says

A forecaster with the National Weather Service thinks Central New York’s winter will be milder than usual this year. The La Niña weather patterns in the upper atmosphere jet stream over the Northeast is showing milder patterns here and colder waters off the Pacific West Coast. It's the third year in a row the weather pattern has occurred and is known as a Triple Dip La Niña! But, Central New York is still expected to get its fair share of cold temperatures. South of New York State, several states are under frost and freeze warnings this weekend which shows the effects of the weather pattern can vary greatly, depending on where you live.
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

NY could be the sixth state to allow composting human remains

Albany, N.Y. — Wes Dingman, a former physician who once learned human anatomy through donated bodies, wants to return the favor. He and his wife plan to gift their remains to a medical school when they die. After that? The 90-year-old Queensbury resident wants to be compressed into hundreds...
ENVIRONMENT

