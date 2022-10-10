ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears coach Matt Eberflus: Going for 2 and the win is always a serious consideration with fewer than 30 seconds left

By 670 Staff
670 The Score
670 The Score
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eIIE0_0iTGtO8Z00

(670 The Score) One intriguing question that went unanswered in the Bears’ 29-22 loss to the Vikings on Sunday centered on what Chicago coach Matt Eberflus would’ve done had his team pulled within one point with a late touchdown.

Would Eberflus have gone for the win with a two-point conversion or kicked the extra point to tie it? On Monday, he remained vague when asked that question but also indicated there’s a great appeal to going for two when there’s fewer than 30 seconds remaining.

“There’s consideration there,” Eberflus said on WBBM Newsradio 780. “Obviously, being on the road and the time left on the clock – obviously, if you’re under 30 seconds, you have a consideration to go for two there to win it right there, for sure. Or you can also opt to kick. But that was certainly a consideration for us.”

The Bears’ loss Sunday dropped them to 2-3. They host the Commanders at Soldier Field on Thursday evening.

Listen live to 670 The Score via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

One Bears player continues to sabotage his own team

The early returns on Velus Jones Jr. have been nothing short of horrendous for the Chicago Bears. Jones, who was drafted in the third round this offseason, has hurt the Bears more than he has helped them. After missing the team’s first three games due to a hamstring injury, Jones...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

Blockbuster NFL Trade Proposal Floated On Thursday

A blockbuster NFL trade proposal is being floated around on social media this Thursday afternoon.  ESPN's Bill Barnwell has 15 trade proposals in mind ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline.  Most notably, Barnwell thinks the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills should consider a trade centered ...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#For The Win#American Football#Wbbm Newsradio 780#Audacy
FanSided

What to know about the Chicago Bears’ Thursday opponent

The Chicago Bears have a big game tonight against the Washington Commanders. It is a Thursday Night Football game that will have the entire country watching. Neither of these two teams really has aspirations of winning the Super Bowl this year but they are building. When it comes to the...
CHICAGO, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Former Maryland RB waived by Los Angeles Rams

Former Maryland RB Jake Funk is looking for a new NFL opportunity. Funk, in his second NFL season, was waived Tuesday by the Los Angeles Rams. Funk was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020, his final season at Maryland. In 2021, the Rams selected him No. 233 overall in the 7th round of the NFL Draft.
NFL
Yardbarker

Matt Eberflus explains surprising decision day before Bears game

Matt Eberflus made a unique decision before Thursday’s game. Thursday night football games present a challenge for each coaching staff who has to prepare for them. Many players and coaches don’t care for the stress of playing on Thursday night following a Sunday game. For Matt Eberflus, he was faced with getting the Chicago Bears ready for the Washington Commanders on a short week following a heartbreaking loss in Week 5.
CHICAGO, IL
670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore

Comments / 0

Community Policy