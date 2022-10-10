Bears coach Matt Eberflus: Going for 2 and the win is always a serious consideration with fewer than 30 seconds left

(670 The Score) One intriguing question that went unanswered in the Bears’ 29-22 loss to the Vikings on Sunday centered on what Chicago coach Matt Eberflus would’ve done had his team pulled within one point with a late touchdown.

Would Eberflus have gone for the win with a two-point conversion or kicked the extra point to tie it? On Monday, he remained vague when asked that question but also indicated there’s a great appeal to going for two when there’s fewer than 30 seconds remaining.

“There’s consideration there,” Eberflus said on WBBM Newsradio 780. “Obviously, being on the road and the time left on the clock – obviously, if you’re under 30 seconds, you have a consideration to go for two there to win it right there, for sure. Or you can also opt to kick. But that was certainly a consideration for us.”

The Bears’ loss Sunday dropped them to 2-3. They host the Commanders at Soldier Field on Thursday evening.

