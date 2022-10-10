Vote for your NWF Daily News AOTW for Oct. 3-8!

To Niceville High swim coach Kathy Ritacco, it's the intangibles that set Felicity McCallen apart.

The Niceville junior is coachable, driven and works hard. Her pair of wins in the Northwest Florida Invitational at Booker T. Washington reflect that, McCallen winning the 200 freestyle in 2:04.32 and the 500 freestyle in 5:30.29.

"She swam two of the toughest events and won them both and she has worked very hard and worked on the details that I ask her to work on," said Ritacco.

For her latest effort in the Northwest Florida Invitational, McCallen is our Athlete of the Week. Who'll follow her lead this week? That's for you to decide.

The poll is up and running at nwfdailynews.com through 2 p.m. Friday. The winner will be awarded a one-of-a-kind NWF Daily News Athlete of the Week T-shirt sponsored by All Sports Association at their school and a mention in the following week's voting.

For future purposes, nominees are accepted via email or phone at sstringer@nwfdailynews.com or 252-414-4239. Coaches, fans, parents and grandparents, athletes ... any and all submissions are welcomed.

Is your team or sport missing from Athlete of the Week? Be sure to file statistics with sports editor Seth Stringer or keep your MaxPreps page up to date.

Now get to voting.

Athlete of the Week Nominees

Football Offense: Cole Tabb, Choctaw — Tabb rushed for 270 yards and five touchdowns and had three catches for 63 yards in the Big Green's 63-27 win at South Walton.

Football Defense: Kayleb Wagner, Baker — Along with piling up 239 rushing yards and four scores in a 28-0 win over Jay, the senior delivered 10 tackles in the shutout.

Girls Golf: Gracie Grant, Niceville — After winning the Rocky Bayou Invitational with an even-par 72, Grant set a school-record with a 6-under 30 at Emerald Bay to help the Eagles defeat rival FWB by 17 strokes with a 146.

Boys Cross Country: Kaleb Hollins, Choctaw — The senior ran a personal-best 15:53.20 to win the select boys race in the FSU Invitational.

