Memphis, TN

Memphis Grizzlies Sign Former Duke Star

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

On Monday, the Memphis Grizzlies announced that they have signed Matthew Hurt. In 2021, Hurt averaged 18.3 points per game for Duke men's basketball.

Update: Hurt and McDermott have been waived by the Grizzlies (h/t Hoops Rumors).

The Memphis Grizzlies are 2-1 in the preseason after defeating the Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic (and losing to the Miami Heat in their most recent game).

With the season coming up in just over a week, many teams have been making roster moves, and the Grizzlies made several transactions.

The team announced that they have signed Matthew Hurt and Sean McDermott while waiving Justin Bean and Jacob Gilyard (h/t Hoops Rumors) .

Via Grizzlies PR: "The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed forward Matthew Hurt and wing Sean McDermott. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In addition, the Grizzlies waived forward Justin Bean and guard Jacob Gilyard.

Hurt played two seasons of college basketball for the Duke Blue Devils, and during his sophomore season, he was remarkable.

He averaged 18.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest in 24 games.

In addition, he shot over 55% from the field and over 44% from the three-point range.

He did not get drafted in 2021, but he played in eight G League Showcase Cup Games before a knee injury ended his season.

The 22-year-old is an intriguing prospect.

As for McDermott, he played 18 regular season games for the Grizzlies in 2021.

This past season, he averaged 8.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest for the Hustle (G League).

The Grizzlies will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season when they host Julius Randle and the New York Knicks on Oct. 19 in Tennessee.

Comments / 1

