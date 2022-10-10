Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Dak Prescott BREAKING: Cowboys Make Cooper Rush Decision vs. Eagles
The Cowboys QB situation - even with the Eagles on the horizon - has never been about emotion or need or urgency or hype. This is about when Dak Prescott is 100-percent ready to play. So ... is he?
Dolphins Coach Announces Official Decision On Tua Tagovailoa For Week 6
It looks like Tua Tagovailoa is not close to returning for the Miami Dolphins. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced this Wednesday morning that Tagovailoa will not play or be active for Week 6 this Sunday. To make matters worse, the Alabama product hasn't even been on the field ...
Cowboys hint at QB decision for Week 6 against Eagles
Dak Prescott is still working his way back from a hand injury he suffered in Week 1, and it sounds like he will miss at least one more game. Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday that the team is preparing for Cooper Rush to start Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott still has not been given full medical clearance. The plan was for him to do some “light throwing” to receivers on Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Arizona Cardinals Are Signing Notable Running Back On Tuesday
The Arizona Cardinals are adding much needed support to their running back room after losing several players to injury last week against Philadelphia. The lack of certainty surrounding the health of the backfield prompted the Cardinals to sign running back Corey Clement to their practice ...
Steelers work out multiple players on Tuesday
The Pittsburgh Steelers were busy on Tuesday working out potential roster additions according to the NFL transaction report. Pittsburgh is currently dealing with a multitude of issues not limited to a lack of defensive backs and inconsistency in the return game. The Steelers worked out wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, cornerback...
theScore
OBJ unhappy with Rams' offer, but McVay expects team to keep negotiating
Free agent Odell Beckham Jr. expressed his dissatisfaction with his most recent contract offer from the Los Angeles Rams, but head coach Sean McVay believes the team isn't done negotiating with the star wide receiver. "I love Odell," McVay told reporters Wednesday. "We have constant dialogue. He also knows that...
RELATED PEOPLE
theScore
Report: William Jackson requests trade from Commanders
The Washington Commanders have been engaged in active discussions to move cornerback William Jackson after the veteran requested a trade, sources told Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero, and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The soon-to-be 30-year-old defensive back is looking for a fresh start in a scheme that would better fit...
theScore
CFB Week 7 big games: Will home fields provide a sizable advantage?
Not all college football slates are created equal, so the bar for what's considered a big game raises and drops each week. Sometimes, an intriguing game with divisional positioning on the line is enough to qualify, but with apologies to Minnesota-Illinois and Clemson-Florida State, that won't cut it this week. We'll need both teams to be ranked to get our attention.
theScore
Flyers lock up Sanheim with 8-year, $50M extension
The Philadelphia Flyers signed defenseman Travis Sanheim to an eight-year extension carrying an average annual value of $6.25 million, the team announced Thursday. The 26-year-old is under contract for $4.67 million this season before the extension begins in 2023-24. "We're extremely happy to have Travis under long-term contract and see...
theScore
Schultz: Undefeated Eagles are built to last on both sides of the ball
Jalen Hurts is a bona fide MVP candidate and the 5-0 Philadelphia Eagles are the NFL's lone undefeated team. If you polled a group of random football fans before the season and asked them which of those things was more likely, they might say neither. But such is life in the NFL.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theScore
Report: Big 12 to use divisionless format in 2023, 2024
The Big 12 conference is expected to implement a two-year schedule that involves no divisions and includes Oklahoma and Texas for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, sources told Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. The model will reportedly include rivalry games in both years and feature the conference's top two teams...
Comments / 1