How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
Birmingham Water Works 'Proposed Rate Increase' Despite Decreasing Demand for Water is a Growing Nightmare for CustomersZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
wbrc.com
31-year-old Jasper man missing
JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jasper Police are asking for help to find a missing Jasper man. 31-year-old Justin Shawn Sims was last seen on Tuesday October 11, at the Budget Inn, at 1301 Hwy. 78 W. He was reported missing by his family Thursday afternoon. Anyone with information on Sims’...
wbrc.com
Arrests made in shooting death of Birmingham business man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two men have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Birmingham resident and business owner last month. 20-year-old Joshua Jermaine Burns and 18-year-old Jayveon Khiry Fleming are being held at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas, California. They face Capital Murder charges for the death of 29-year-old Cedric Mahaffey in August of this year.
wvtm13.com
Man shot during carjacking in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A man is getting medical treatment at a hospital, after being shot during an apparent carjacking. The Birmingham Police Department said the vehicle was taken during the shooting at 11th Court North and 44th Place North, in the Kingston community. Officers responded to the scene just...
Man shot after attempted car robbery in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Walker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after an apparent car robbery Wednesday. According to WCSO, officers arrived on a call regarding a shooting on Highway 195 around the 4000 block. Upon arrival, officers noticed a man lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. During the investigation, […]
wbrc.com
I-59 N shutdown; traffic being diverted off Roebuck Parkway
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash is blocking all lanes on I-59 NB past 4th Ave S exit this morning. Police are re-routing traffic at the Roebuck Exit. Please use caution when in this area. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to...
wvtm13.com
Center Point man found shot to death in vehicle on Birmingham road
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An investigation is underway to find more details into the apparent fatal shooting of a Center Point man. The Birmingham Police Department reported that Demetris Silliman, Jr., 21, was found shot inside a vehicle at the intersection of Penfield Drive and Zion City Road. Officers were...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police searching for two missing males
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are currently conducting separate missing person investigations for two men who went missing from Birmingham. Birmingham Police say 42-year-old Frank Aguilar was last seen on October 11 from a boarding home, walking in an unknown direction. Aguilar was last seen wearing a beige long John shirt, blue jeans or gray sweatpants, and boots.
74-year-old woman killed when she crashed into parked 18-wheeler on I-59 in Birmingham
A 74-year-old was killed when authorities say she crashed into an 18-wheeler on Interstate 59 in Birmingham. The wreck happened at 11:33 a.m. Tuesday on I-59 northbound just before the Interstate 20 junction near Dead Man’s Curve. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified that fatality victim as Sandra Preston...
wbrc.com
Man charged with murder after shooting in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department says detectives obtained a warrant for an arrest in connection to the murder of Courtney Mays. Mays was shot and killed on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in the 1600 Block of 25th Avenue North. Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Roderick Jimelle...
wbrc.com
Charges dropped against Birmingham murder suspect in Oklahoma
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Oklahoma court has decided to drop charges against a man accused of murder in Alabama so that prosecution here can proceed. Youit Jones faces kidnapping and capital murder charges in the death of 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart in August. Gemeinhart’s body was found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham.
wbrc.com
21-year-old shot and killed in East Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in a car in an East Birmingham neighborhood overnight according to Birmingham Police. It happened around 1:30 a.m. at Penfield Drive and Zion City Road. According to officers, two men were in the car. The driver, identified as Demitris Lendell Silliman, Jr., was shot and killed. The passenger was not injured.
wbrc.com
Group of serial home burglars suspected in Hoover case; police recommend home security
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police are investigating a home burglary from last February that now appears to be one of many homes across the country targeted by a group of serial burglars. Back in 2021, Hoover police saw 100 home burglaries by October, and one of them was a...
wbrc.com
Gadsden Public Works Director arrested on theft charges
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden Public Works Director Thomas Hilton was arrested on October 12, 2022. According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office website, Hilton was arrested around 4:55 p.m. on first degree Theft of Property charges. Officials with the City of Gadsden said they plan to meet on...
ABC 33/40 News
21-year-old's body found in burned car
The body found in a burning car on Sunday night has been identified. 21-year-old Anthony Keith Hall, Jr's body was found Sunday night in a burning car at an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Avenue S in Birmingham. Hall was from Birmingham. There had also been reports of...
wbrc.com
Heavy house fire extinguished in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The fire is under control according to BFRS. There are no injuries reported. ORIGINAL STORY: Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a house fire at the 3500 block of Cedar Avenue in Birmingham. BFRS reports this fire is a one story...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa Police’s Special Response Team shares how they tackle dangerous calls
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department has one of the largest Special Response Teams in the country, and they consistently show up to contain some of the most dangerous situations. Earlier this week, TPD responded to two children they said were being held hostage inside an apartment. Those...
wbrc.com
Fatal crash on I-59 N at the I-20 West Junction
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a fatal crash involving a car and an 18-wheeler on I-59 N at the I-20 W junction. Officials say the driver of the car is dead and the passenger was transported to UAB Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.
wbrc.com
Major highway news for I-20/59 travelers in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) -We have important information for you if you often travel I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa County. ALDOT says it plans to close Covered Bridge Road that goes over the interstate starting from October 17 until Friday, November 18. The I-20/59 westbound center lane and right lanes be closed...
wbrc.com
When will you be able to drive on the new Red Mountain Expressway lanes?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You have likely been impacted by the nightly lane and exit closures on Red Mountain expressway. Lately they have been putting up the cones closing the 21st Ave ramp right as some of our team is trying to get out the door and head home. Sadly...
Suspect held on $1.25 million bond in May shooting death of man found slain on Birmingham sidewalk
A suspect has been charged in the May slaying of a 41-year-old man who was found dead on a north Birmingham sidewalk. Roderick Jimelle Needham Jr., 22, is charged with murder in the death of 41-year-old Courtney Demond Mays. The murder warrant against Needham was issued Sept. 13, said Officer...
