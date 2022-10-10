BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in a car in an East Birmingham neighborhood overnight according to Birmingham Police. It happened around 1:30 a.m. at Penfield Drive and Zion City Road. According to officers, two men were in the car. The driver, identified as Demitris Lendell Silliman, Jr., was shot and killed. The passenger was not injured.

