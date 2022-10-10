ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TN Lottery

 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ These Tennessee lotteries were drawn Monday:

Cash 3 Evening

9-6-7, Wild: 8

(nine, six, seven; Wild: eight)

Cash 3 Midday

5-5-2, Wild: 5

(five, five, two; Wild: five)

Cash 3 Morning

6-7-6, Wild: 1

(six, seven, six; Wild: one)

Cash 4 Evening

7-1-0-4, Wild: 9

(seven, one, zero, four; Wild: nine)

Cash 4 Midday

5-5-2-7, Wild: 1

(five, five, two, seven; Wild: one)

Cash 4 Morning

7-9-9-1, Wild: 9

(seven, nine, nine, one; Wild: nine)

Cash4Life

18-22-40-42-56, Cash Ball: 2

(eighteen, twenty-two, forty, forty-two, fifty-six; Cash Ball: two)

Lotto America

04-08-14-32-44, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 4

(four, eight, fourteen, thirty-two, forty-four; Star Ball: four; ASB: four)

Estimated jackpot: $26,100,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 445,000,000

Powerball

03-06-11-17-22, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2

(three, six, eleven, seventeen, twenty-two; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $421,000,000

Tennessee Cash

20-31-32-33-35, Bonus: 2

(twenty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five; Bonus: two)

Estimated jackpot: $560,000

