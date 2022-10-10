TN Lottery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ These Tennessee lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 3 Evening
9-6-7, Wild: 8
(nine, six, seven; Wild: eight)
Cash 3 Midday
5-5-2, Wild: 5
(five, five, two; Wild: five)
Cash 3 Morning
6-7-6, Wild: 1
(six, seven, six; Wild: one)
Cash 4 Evening
7-1-0-4, Wild: 9
(seven, one, zero, four; Wild: nine)
Cash 4 Midday
5-5-2-7, Wild: 1
(five, five, two, seven; Wild: one)
Cash 4 Morning
7-9-9-1, Wild: 9
(seven, nine, nine, one; Wild: nine)
Cash4Life
18-22-40-42-56, Cash Ball: 2
(eighteen, twenty-two, forty, forty-two, fifty-six; Cash Ball: two)
Lotto America
04-08-14-32-44, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 4
(four, eight, fourteen, thirty-two, forty-four; Star Ball: four; ASB: four)
Estimated jackpot: $26,100,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 445,000,000
Powerball
03-06-11-17-22, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
(three, six, eleven, seventeen, twenty-two; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $421,000,000
Tennessee Cash
20-31-32-33-35, Bonus: 2
(twenty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five; Bonus: two)
Estimated jackpot: $560,000
