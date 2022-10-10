When Nike was developing its Cortez shoe in 1967, they wanted to name it the Aztec in honor of the 1968 Olympics, which were being held in Mexico. The issue? Adidas already had a sneaker called the Azteca Gold, and were prepared to sue Nike. Instead, Nike pivoted to naming the shoe the Cortez, after the Spanish conquistador who conquered the Aztecs.

