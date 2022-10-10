ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

1470 WFNT

Why More People Could Be Moving to Michigan in the Future

Michigan could see a spike in population in the coming years. Climate change is a touchy topic with a lot of people, especially those that don't believe it's a real issue. We're not here to debate climate change or anything of that. We're simply telling you what some scientists predict will happen.
MICHIGAN STATE
K102.5

Are These Michigan Places Still The Most Snobby?

People can be snobby, but did you know places can be snobby too?. Road Snacks is constantly ranking cities in Michigan from best to worst, richest to poorest, and yes, the snobbiest places in the Great Lakes State too. When I saw the headline for the snobbiest places, I was intrigued.
MICHIGAN STATE
wemu.org

Could this be Michigan's new state bird?

The state of Michigan could have a new state bird. There is legislation in the Michigan House that would make the Kirtland’s Warbler the official state bird. The American Robin, which is also the state bird of Connecticut and Wisconsin, has been recognized as Michigan’s state bird since 1931. However, if the bill passes, Michigan would be the first state to give the Kirtland’s Warbler state bird status.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s Best Small Towns?

You may live in one of Michigan's many small towns, but do you live in one of Michigan's best small towns?. Don't get me wrong, not all small towns in Michigan are great. I know this to be true because I have also posted about 10 of the worst small towns in Michigan. However, today is about the best small towns in the mitten state. Maybe you even live in one of them?
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

14-Year-Old Jumps Off I-75 Bridge in Detroit After Stealing Ford Mustang

A 14-year-old boy tried to avoid being arrested for stealing a Ford Mustang by jumping off an I-75 overpass bridge in Brownstown Township, just south of Detroit. The incident happened just after 7 pm Wednesday (10/12) when police began chasing three stolen Mustangs that had been reported stolen on Tuesday from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant lot in Woodhaven.
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

Michigan Formula Maker Recalling Liquid Product

Remember the formula shortage just a few months ago? Remember when we all learned that only one or two companies make baby formula in the United States? Well, now we have that same company with a new warning, issue. Abbott is the company producing many popular formulas like Similac, plus...
STURGIS, MI
1470 WFNT

The Old Windmills of Michigan: 1900-1923

I’ve mentioned in the past how creepy those wind turbines are once you reach Ithaca, if you’re heading north. Can you honestly call these metal gargoyles ‘windmills’? They may be slightly similar to the more familiar barnyard windmills, but blade-wise, that’s about it. Give me an old-fashioned farm windmill any day.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Why Sweetest Day is Basically a Midwest Bonus Valentine’s Day: 5 Facts

If you lived on the east coast it would be just another day but for those of us in Michigan, Sweetest Day is a holiday. Technically. This year Saturday, October 15th is Sweetest Day. Now, some will complain it's just another Hallmark holiday, but actually, Hallmark had nothing to do with it. It's candy makers that can stake claim to creating the obscure holiday all in the name of trying to make a difference.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan is Getting a New Chicken Sandwich Restaurant

Michigan folks love their chicken, and that includes chicken sandwiches. It’s obvious that chicken sandwiches are a favorite across the Mitten, and that even gets amped up as Thanksgiving approaches. I mean, turkey and chicken are two different things, but people still go after the poultry this time of year.
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love eating steak, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Does Michigan Have an Official State Dog?

There was an article this week that we shared that talked about how the American Robin has been Michigan's state bird for nearly a century but that could be changing soon. The topic got me wondering whether or not Michigan had an official state dog. You would think every state...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Meet the Michigan Triangle, Our Version of the Bermuda Triangle

I’m sure you’ve heard of The Bermuda Triangle, but did you know that Michigan has its own mysterious triangle in water? The Michigan Triangle is a famous, triangular part of Lake Michigan that has gotten a reputation for its sinking ships, disappearing crews and lost aircrafts. According to...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan tried to limit 'barbaric' practice in 2016. Educators used it 94,000 times since.

Kai Atallah can’t forget the bright lights. The 9-year-old from west Michigan isn’t talking about the sun streaming through a classroom window. Not the shine of a bottle rocket zooming into the sky as he watches with his Cub Scout troop, or the spotlight spinning from the fedora worn by Inspector Gadget, one of his favorite television characters. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
