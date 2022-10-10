Read full article on original website
Related
These are the 6 ‘coziest’ small towns in Michigan to visit this winter, study says
It’s an inconvenient truth for Michiganders who aren’t fond of the colder months, but fortunately, Michigan is home to two of the coziest small towns in America where you can drink hot chocolate, sit by a fireplace, read a book, enjoy warm meals, and curl up with someone special under a warm blanket.
Why More People Could Be Moving to Michigan in the Future
Michigan could see a spike in population in the coming years. Climate change is a touchy topic with a lot of people, especially those that don't believe it's a real issue. We're not here to debate climate change or anything of that. We're simply telling you what some scientists predict will happen.
Are These Michigan Places Still The Most Snobby?
People can be snobby, but did you know places can be snobby too?. Road Snacks is constantly ranking cities in Michigan from best to worst, richest to poorest, and yes, the snobbiest places in the Great Lakes State too. When I saw the headline for the snobbiest places, I was intrigued.
wemu.org
Could this be Michigan's new state bird?
The state of Michigan could have a new state bird. There is legislation in the Michigan House that would make the Kirtland’s Warbler the official state bird. The American Robin, which is also the state bird of Connecticut and Wisconsin, has been recognized as Michigan’s state bird since 1931. However, if the bill passes, Michigan would be the first state to give the Kirtland’s Warbler state bird status.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s Best Small Towns?
You may live in one of Michigan's many small towns, but do you live in one of Michigan's best small towns?. Don't get me wrong, not all small towns in Michigan are great. I know this to be true because I have also posted about 10 of the worst small towns in Michigan. However, today is about the best small towns in the mitten state. Maybe you even live in one of them?
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022
Ratatouille is the only movie that makes me want to see a rat in a kitchen. You have a decent chance of spotting a rat if you reside in one of these three Michigan cities. Three of the top fifty cities on Orkin's list of the 50 rattiest cities were in Michigan.
14-Year-Old Jumps Off I-75 Bridge in Detroit After Stealing Ford Mustang
A 14-year-old boy tried to avoid being arrested for stealing a Ford Mustang by jumping off an I-75 overpass bridge in Brownstown Township, just south of Detroit. The incident happened just after 7 pm Wednesday (10/12) when police began chasing three stolen Mustangs that had been reported stolen on Tuesday from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant lot in Woodhaven.
Michigan Formula Maker Recalling Liquid Product
Remember the formula shortage just a few months ago? Remember when we all learned that only one or two companies make baby formula in the United States? Well, now we have that same company with a new warning, issue. Abbott is the company producing many popular formulas like Similac, plus...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Old Windmills of Michigan: 1900-1923
I’ve mentioned in the past how creepy those wind turbines are once you reach Ithaca, if you’re heading north. Can you honestly call these metal gargoyles ‘windmills’? They may be slightly similar to the more familiar barnyard windmills, but blade-wise, that’s about it. Give me an old-fashioned farm windmill any day.
Why Sweetest Day is Basically a Midwest Bonus Valentine’s Day: 5 Facts
If you lived on the east coast it would be just another day but for those of us in Michigan, Sweetest Day is a holiday. Technically. This year Saturday, October 15th is Sweetest Day. Now, some will complain it's just another Hallmark holiday, but actually, Hallmark had nothing to do with it. It's candy makers that can stake claim to creating the obscure holiday all in the name of trying to make a difference.
Most Popular Michigan Baby Names by Year From 1980-2021
Check out the top male and female baby names from 1980-2021 in Michigan. Deciding on a name for a baby can be a tough choice for parents. Typically, parents want that name to either be a unique name or a name that somehow honors the family. In Michigan, unique names are not a strong point.
Can You Buy Alcohol on Sunday Before Noon in Michigan?
What are the rules for buying alcohol on Sundays in Michigan? It may seem like an odd question especially if you didn't realize there were rules/laws in place that surround this topic in the first place. There was a time in Michigan when you'd run to the store on a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1051thebounce.com
Michigan is Getting a New Chicken Sandwich Restaurant
Michigan folks love their chicken, and that includes chicken sandwiches. It’s obvious that chicken sandwiches are a favorite across the Mitten, and that even gets amped up as Thanksgiving approaches. I mean, turkey and chicken are two different things, but people still go after the poultry this time of year.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love eating steak, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare absolutely delicious food.
Six Halloween Karens You May Encounter in Michigan This Season
Beware of the Halloween Karen. No matter what the occasion or what you are celebrating, there will always be at least one person out there that will try to ruin your fun. When it comes to Halloween, most would think that people around them would be having a good time, but that is not always the case.
Michigan Coney Islands: What’s the Difference in the Styles?
Is it true that if you like hot dogs, you love Coneys?. When I order a Coney – or even a chili dog – I ask for a whole cup full of chopped onions on the side...I never get enough no matter where I go. A recent discussion...
Does Michigan Have an Official State Dog?
There was an article this week that we shared that talked about how the American Robin has been Michigan's state bird for nearly a century but that could be changing soon. The topic got me wondering whether or not Michigan had an official state dog. You would think every state...
wcsx.com
Meet the Michigan Triangle, Our Version of the Bermuda Triangle
I’m sure you’ve heard of The Bermuda Triangle, but did you know that Michigan has its own mysterious triangle in water? The Michigan Triangle is a famous, triangular part of Lake Michigan that has gotten a reputation for its sinking ships, disappearing crews and lost aircrafts. According to...
Michigan tried to limit 'barbaric' practice in 2016. Educators used it 94,000 times since.
Kai Atallah can’t forget the bright lights. The 9-year-old from west Michigan isn’t talking about the sun streaming through a classroom window. Not the shine of a bottle rocket zooming into the sky as he watches with his Cub Scout troop, or the spotlight spinning from the fedora worn by Inspector Gadget, one of his favorite television characters. ...
New Report Names This Popular Up North City Coolest Small Town in Michigan
I'll be the first to admit there’s nothing quite like the energy of the big city. The hustle, the sounds, and the action that happens 24/7, but the hectic life may not be everyone's cup of tea. That's when the charm of a small-town atmosphere is exactly what you need to take a step back and just enjoy the simple pace of life.
1470 WFNT
Burton, MI
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1470 WFNT has the best news coverage for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfnt.com
Comments / 0